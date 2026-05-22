Who Sees? A Caste Audit of an Anonymous Elite Indian Hospital

Excerpt:

We pulled the consultant roster of a leading Indian hospital, well-known, charitable, multiple metros, decades old, and ran the surnames against caste. The institution does not publish anything beyond name, sub-specialty and city. We have anonymised the hospital because the point is structural, not gossip. The pattern here is the pattern at twenty others. What we found will not surprise anyone who has sat in an Indian waiting room, but the numbers are worth tabulating.

The Methodology

This is not a census. It is surname sociology. Indian surnames are imperfect caste signals, especially in Tamil Nadu where initials often suppress jati markers altogether, and elsewhere where regional surnames detach from their origin communities through migration and intermarriage. We are not building a genealogical claim about any individual on the list. We are reading the aggregate. Elite institutional patterns in India are often visible precisely through these imperfect signals: when the noise floor is what it is, a strong signal still tells you something. The exercise is probabilistic, not deterministic, and we have tried to keep the language commensurate with that.

The Numbers

The hospital lists roughly one hundred consultants across multiple cities. About fifty-five to sixty percent carry surnames that are unambiguously Brahmin or upper-caste Hindu by any of the standard heuristics. The South Indian branches are dominated by Tamil Brahmin (Iyer and Iyengar) names. Around it sits a Telugu Niyogi minority (Kaza, Lingam, Koka), a Maharashtrian Brahmin cluster (Bhende, Agarkar, Lagvankar, Mashruwala), and a Punjabi or Sindhi commercial-caste tail (Khurana, Bassi, Bhambhani, Ratra, Verma, Kothari, Agarwal).

The North Indian branches are bhadralok in archetypal form: Mukherjee, Banerjee, Sen, Sengupta, Dutta, Dutta Majumder, Guha, Kundu, Paul, Das, Roy, Chowdhury, Biswas. About twelve Tamil consultants carry only initials, no surname. Initials-based naming is widespread across Tamil communities, not specific to any one jati, but the convention also doubles as a caste-opacity layer in elite Tamil contexts, and the distribution of sub-specialties in this subset is consistent with the rest of the upper-caste pattern.

Pakistan was created so that Muslims too could be elite doctors?

Out of roughly one hundred consultants, three are visibly Muslim. Two of those three are women. Christian representation, almost all Syrian Christian or Tamil Protestant, is slightly higher and concentrated in the female pool. We do not find a single Reddy, Kamma, Naidu, Mudaliar, Chettiar, Vanniyar, Nadar, Gounder, Yadav, Jat or Maratha name in the senior list. In a South Indian institution headquartered in Tamil Nadu, the absence of Mudaliar, Chettiar and Mukkulathor consultants at this scale is unlikely to be random. The North Indian branches have zero Muslim consultants in states that are twenty-plus percent Muslim.

Reservation or no Reservation- Caste is Eternal

The South Indian state runs the most aggressive caste-reservation regime in the union. Sixty-nine percent of seats are reserved, a figure protected under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution since 1994. The state has pushed reservation deep into private and deemed educational structures for student admissions, often against the grain of central jurisprudence and through prolonged litigation. The mechanism still breaks down at three points. Reservation applies to student seats, not to faculty appointments. It applies most cleanly to MBBS-level intake, not to private super-specialty fellowships. And DNB courses run inside private hospitals are governed in practice by the All India Quota, which strips out state-level reservation. The pipeline to a senior consultant chair in a fellowship-running eye hospital sits, by design and by accretion, outside the reach of Mandal. The roster is what that pipeline produces.

Surnames are probabilistic, not deterministic. We are working from one signal, and one signal can mislead. A Tamil “Rao” is usually Tulu or Kannada Brahmin. A Bengali “Sen” can be Baidya or Kayastha, not strictly Brahmin but securely bhadralok. A Punjabi “Verma” is a different beast from a Hindi-belt “Verma”. A “Patil” is Maratha, not Brahmin. The initials-only Tamil names are the largest single source of uncertainty: most will be Brahmin, the rest forward-caste Tamil. None of this changes the topline. Even if we generously assign every ambiguous name to a non-Brahmin upper-caste bucket, the institution remains a forward-caste preserve. The error bar is narrower than the gap.

Institutional DNA

This category of charitable specialty hospital, founded in decades ago in urban India by a US-returned medical professional, mutt-adjacent or temple-adjacent in governance, did not emerge from the logic of a secular public institution. It functioned as a philanthropic upper-caste professional network that admitted patients of all castes. The patient mix is not the consultant mix and has not historically been treated as a metric. Charity flows outward, employment flows inward.

The sharper comparison is not to government medical colleges but to the IIT and IISc faculty. Prestige sub-specialties in India recruit from the same two or three jatis that already dominate the Indian meritocratic ladder.

Cornea, vitreo-retina, glaucoma and uveitis are the apex of ophthalmology, and the apex is staffed by the same population that staffs theoretical physics at Cambridge, machine learning at Stanford, and the senior IAS in Delhi. The reproduction mechanism is not formal exclusion. It is the compounding of a hundred-year head-start in English-medium schooling, professional networks, marriage circuits, fellowship sponsorship, and the ability to absorb the opportunity cost of a low-paid clinical fellowship in one’s late twenties. Reservation does not touch this stack. Reservation was designed for the bottom of the bottleneck, not the top.

The North Indian Counterfactual

The North Indian state does not have the South Indian reservation regime. It has, in addition, almost no Muslim presence in its elite professional rosters despite the state’s demography. The consultant list is bhadralok of a purity that would have pleased Bipin Chandra Pal. If reservation explained nothing, the South and North Indian rosters would look similar in caste composition. They do, allowing for the substitution of Tamil Brahmin for Bengali Brahmin. Two very different state regimes produce very similar elite outcomes at the consultant tier. The escape valve is structural.

In Conclusion

We are not claiming this hospital is uniquely guilty, nor that its consultants are individually undeserving. The opposite. The senior consultants on this list are, almost certainly, among the most competent ophthalmologists in the country. The point is that competence selection in India operates downstream of a caste filter so dense that while merit is real; the pool it picks from is not.

Maybe Indian elite institutions should publish their faculty caste composition the way American universities publish their faculty demographics? Not because it would fix the problem. Because it would stop the polite fiction that the problem does not exist.