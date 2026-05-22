Dhurandhar, Netflix and the India-Pakistan Asymmetry

Netflix’s analytics for last week are out, including Pakistan. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is at the top of the Pakistan charts. The OG Dhurandhar is at 7th, completing 16 weeks in the top 10.

Even the main Netflix handle (not Netflix India, but the one based in the US) has been openly promoting the release.

A lot of Pakistanis were not pleased with this and started complaining.

Pakistani journalist Mahwash Ajaz had this to say.

Astounding that this anti-Pakistan drivel gets to be posted & promoted on Netflix but Pakistani dramas are banned by India & won’t get a place there because Urdu content on Netflix comes under direct Indian purview.

This actually reminded of similar conversations that happened around the release of the first film.

Pakistani filmmaker Faisal Rafi had this to say then.

10 years ago a few collaborators and I set out to make a film about the Lyari gangsters and drug mafia, couldn’t raise a Rs locally because a film 80% in Balochi won’t sell, approached Netflix who said Pakistani content not needed, the Twitter page is from 10 years ago too

Now the question to ask is why does Netflix, an American company cater so much to India but completely ignores Pakistan? Netflix has been pumping millions into India in the last decade for original content, both movies and shows (as well as comedy specials) but the first Pakistani Netflix original is still not here.

Two things.

Firstly, the market. India has 12+ million active users compared to Pakistan’s 300,000-400,000. That is a 30-40x difference. Also India’s subscription fees are twice as much which makes the differential even wider. No wonder Netflix caters to the Indian market.

Secondly, quality. Pakistani media isn’t great. While it might be good by “saas-bahu” standards, Netflix does have a minimum quality standard regarding scripts, acting, cinematography etc. Pakistan with its smaller less mature industry is not able to meet these standards.

Post Dhurandhar, Pakistan was about to release a “counter” to it, focusing on a more “positive” image of Lyari. It was called Mera Lyari and released recently. It sold just 22 tickets on its opening day and had to be pulled from theatres. It currently has a 2.7/10 rating on IMDB. Even Pakistanis don’t want to watch Pakistani movies.

This market asymmetry can be seen in many other places. Duolingo has Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali (shown under the Indian flag not Bangladesh’s) but not Urdu. Websites like IMDB have a Hindi language option but not Urdu.

Cricket is another field where there is such asymmetry which pricks Pakistanis.

Pakistanis often complain about:

India getting ICC tournament hosting rights quite regularly while Pakistan has hosted only one in the last 30 years (and they couldn’t even host the final)

India getting to play 5 match test series vs England and Australia every year while Pakistan have been reduced to a 2-3 series team

The IPL getting a dedicated two and a half month window when international cricket is brought to a halt

And the reason for that is the same – the market size and quality.

It is more profitable to cater to India. A lot of teams’ entire revenue model is centered on hosting India as much as possible. Also India provides high quality cricket. Pakistan is not on the same level anymore.

Recently Cricinfo started a series on the greatest twenty five cricketers of the 21st century. They have revealed fifteen in which there are four Indians (Ashwin, Sehwag, Bumrah, Dhoni) and zero Pakistanis. I assume the top ten will have two Indians (Sachin, Kohli) and zero Pakistanis.

There have been a few angry Pakistani voices crying about “Indian bias” but when prodded, even the Pakistanis could not come up with appropriate names.

The asymmetry exists for a reason.

And considering the ever growing economic gap, things will become even more asymmetrical.

Social media will remain the last bastion of Pakistanis.