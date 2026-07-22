Eliminator, Not Meritocracy

Calvin has argued that NEET’s meritocracy is a fiction: the exam is cleared through coaching that costs lakhs, tests discipline rather than aptitude, and predicts nothing about the doctor a candidate becomes. 0M-3 answered that a single centralised exam is the one gate a poor student can afford to prepare for, and that the state-run alternatives leak worse (Punjab’s teachers exam, Rajasthan’s SI recruitment).

NEET is not a merit-detector. It is an eliminator: a rationing device for 1.3 lakh MBBS seats chased by over twenty lakh candidates. It measures stamina, drill, and parental cash flow routed through Kota. No serious person believes a three-hour MCQ paper identifies clinical judgement.

The capacity to grind for two years is itself inherited. The candidate who can study twelve hours a day is usually the candidate whose parents’ income buys the quiet room, the coaching, the repeat attempt, and the freedom from earning. Tamil Nadu’s Justice A.K. Rajan committee put numbers on this after NEET replaced Class 12 marks: Tamil-medium students fell from between 15 and 20 per cent of the state’s medical admissions to under 3.5 per cent, and the rural share of government college seats fell from over 60 per cent to about 50. The committee was a DMK creation and its framing has critics. The decline itself, taken from the report’s own tables, has not been seriously disputed. The inequality is made in the school and the household before any exam is sat.

But an eliminator must be judged against other eliminators, not against heaven, and the deep objection is true of every mechanism on offer; it does not help us choose between them. India has tried the alternatives. Fragmented state and college exams multiply the coaching bill by the number of gates; the rich sit twelve papers, the poor sit one. State boards leak more, not less. The pre-NEET dispensation was the capitation fee: privilege in its purest form, a price list, where the exam at least pretends to a syllabus. The American evidence cuts the same way; Stanford’s essay corpus study and the Chetty, Deming and Friedman admissions data show that the essays and extracurricular polish preferred by “holistic” admissions track family income at least as tightly as test scores do.

A single, cheap, anonymous eliminator is the fairest instrument the poor will ever be offered, precisely because it is crude. A crude gate can be gamed in one way only, by studying. Every refinement added to it (the interview, the profile, the recommendation, the management quota) opens a second way in, and the second way always costs money.

What the exam cannot do is redistribute. That work sits upstream, in the schools and households that produce the candidates, and pretending the sieve can do it is how the debate goes wrong on both sides. Tamil Nadu’s own remedy is the serious version of the equity objection: a 7.5 per cent reservation in medical admissions for government school students who clear NEET, created in 2020 after such students had almost vanished from the MBBS lists.

The genuine scandal is capacity. This year’s paper was sold before the exam by people on the NTA’s own question-setting panel; the exam was cancelled and twenty lakh candidates sat it again in June. The remedy is boring: an NTA with in-house staff; computerised adaptive testing, which leaves no single paper to steal; a syllabus aligned to school teaching so that coaching buys less advantage; and more seats, which shrink the rationing itself.

Those at Jantar Mantar demanding abolition should remember what admission looked like before a common exam existed. A private seat was bought in the trustee’s office at a known rate, with the receipt made out as a donation to the building fund, and the figures ran into tens of lakhs. That system never had a paper leak. The money changed hands before any paper was set. Poor families were never in the room.