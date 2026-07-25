The Hindufication of the Indian Bahá’í Community

The Bahá’í community of India hosted this performance in Mumbai roughly around about nine years ago, because 2017 was the sacred bicentenary of the birthday of Bahá’u’lláh.

What’s also interesting is that the prayer is translated into Shudd Hindi, whereas the two languages in the world that get the direct translation from the original Persian and Arabic language of the Writings are Persian, Arabic, and Urdu.

It’s interesting that I don’t know where the Shudd Hindi gets translated from: Urdu, Perso-Arabic or English.

I also got this invite today for this very interesting talk below; K might have some interesting views on the below.