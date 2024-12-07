The 2024 Maha Landslide

Another Browncast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!
In this episode of Browncast, Gaurav and KJ talk to Indian Mango and Nitesh about the Landslide in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.
a new wokeism where mother’s name is attached along with their father’s name was noticed in the swearing in of fadnavis and team. so it is devendra sarita gangadhararao fadnavis, ekanath gangubai tukaram shinde …!!!