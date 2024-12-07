The 2024 Maha Landslide

Another Browncast is up.

In this episode of Browncast, Gaurav and KJ talk to Indian Mango and Nitesh about the Landslide in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.

 

 

1 Comment
brown
1 day ago

a new wokeism where mother’s name is attached along with their father’s name was noticed in the swearing in of fadnavis and team. so it is devendra sarita gangadhararao fadnavis, ekanath gangubai tukaram shinde …!!!

