Is It Indian Culture or Hindu (Brahmin) Culture that creates excellence?

On Faizan Zaki, Spelling Bees, and Civilizational Osmosis

Another year, another Spelling Bee crown for an Indian American. But this one, the 100th Scripps tournament, is different.

Faizan Zaki—young, brilliant, and by all name Muslim—just became the latest in a long line of Indian-origin champions of America’s most idiosyncratic intellectual ritual. Faizan is the 32nd Indian American to win—meaning they’ve claimed 32 out of the last 40 Spelling Bees. But he is very likely the first Muslim American to do so.

Which raises an old but essential question:

Is this phenomenon the product of Indian culture ?

? Or more specifically, Hindu culture ? I could clarify it further to Brahmin, the wise and sage ancient caste who preserved learning in the Sanskritopolis, but let’s stick to the duality for now.

This is not about religious exclusion. It’s about cultural inheritance.

What Dr. V was mentioning earlier (and I agree): Indian culture is, in large part, Hindu culture. Her home city of Chennai is defined by the intellectual prowess of the TamBrams and their proclivity for STEM. Not necessarily in belief, but in ethos—in what gets rewarded, what gets praised, and what gets quietly enforced. Even for minorities, it seeps into their core culture.

A young Indian-Muslim American in America may not feel Hindu. But as Javed Akhtar argued, he’s definitely not Pakistani either. But if he’s from an Indian family in Dallas (as the brilliant young Faizan is) or Edison or Fremont, chances are his reference group isn’t Farrukh or Nadeem—it’s Patel and Mishra. The civilizational gravity pulls him toward rigor, repetition, reward—toward excellence. That’s not uniquely Hindu, but it has become encoded in the cultural software exported by the Indian middle class.

This isn’t just an Indian Muslim phenomenon either. I’ve seen it in Bangladeshis too—particularly Dhaka and secular families more integrated with their Hindu civilizational legacy. In contrast, the Pakistani elite—especially post-Zia—have been more culturally Arabized, detached from their Indic roots. Or perhaps romanticized; my ethnic kind, the last neo-Mughals (who are of more Afghan descent than anything) of Karachi evoke the decadence of Bahadur Shah Zafar more than the scholasticism of Ibn Khaldun.

Result?

Pakistan produces hustlers (I never got Omar’s points a decade ago but I grew up).

India produces overachievers.

Pakistanis are improvisers, charmers, survivors. But the long-haul rigor—the grinding, Sisyphusian, Tiger Mom path to excellence—that’s less culturally reinforced. It’s not that Pakistanis can’t do it. It’s that the system doesn’t reward it. The hustler wins; the scholar stagnates.

Persians, interestingly, are somewhere in between. Iran produces genuine excellence in math, semiconductors, even philosophy—but often in tension with its own state. The culture values intellectualism, but the system stifles it. Pakistan, by contrast, is often too unmoored for that tension to even exist.

So yes, I sided with Kabir over Honey in the last flame thread. That was a moderation call. But intellectually? Pakistan still has a lot more to learn from India than vice versa. And India, whatever else one says, is a civilizational engine. And her minorities in Diaspora, like Faizan, whether he knows it or not, carries that civilizational fuel—all the way to the winner’s circle.

— X.T.M

Acting Editor, Brown Pundits