Denial Isn’t Just a River in Egypt—It’s a Dammed Indus Too

By X.T.M | Acting Editor, Brown Pundits

“Qureshi” has glibly informed me that caste doesn’t exist in Pakistan, and that had I not deleted his comment, I would have seen his thoughtful explanation on why his ancestors would (or wouldn’t- tough to follow) have “embraced caste.”

Let’s address both claims.

I. Denial, and the Geography of Amnesia

First: the deletion. The reason I removed Qureshi’s comment was simple—it referred to “when the Hindus left Pakistan in 1947.” As if they left. As if it were a long vacation. That turn of phrase is emblematic of a deep, disturbing historical erasure—a civilizational amnesia that’s not just inaccurate, but actively offensive.

To phrase the violent dislocation of millions as “leaving” is a textbook case of internalized Hinduphobia—a posture so normalized in Pakistani elite discourse that it barely registers as cruelty.

This is not about word policing. It’s about confronting the inherited violence buried in euphemism.

II. The Caste Glasshouse

Second: the denial of caste. Pakistan—especially in its Hindu half (Punjab, Sindh, and Hindko-speaking NWFP regions)—is deeply caste-stratified. Whether it’s the biradari system, zaat, qabila, or ashraf-ajlaf dynamics, caste is alive and operative but even more pernicious in its invisibility.

In the Turanian-half, whether you’re Pathan or Baloch, tribal structures substitute—but they map structurally onto the same social hierarchies caste enforces. To deny this is either propaganda or profound self-deception.

For instance, when my (Muhajir) best friend’s sister married her Punjabi Muslim boyfriend, his mother asked about their zaat—to the general amusement of my friend’s entire clan.

Qureshi & Kabir are the white liberals who “don’t see race.” And ironically, it’s the same caste-afflicted English-speaking elite who throttle reform, gatekeep discourse, and sit atop the bureaucracy and academia (as Hillary Clinton said the way to buy the Pakistani elite is get their kids into US colleges & a greencard)—much like the very Brahminical classes they publicly disdain. It’s not caste they reject. It’s only caste without their name at the top.

III. The Muslim Commentariat and the Culture of Evasion

This, sadly, isn’t confined to Pakistan. It’s become a pattern among large swathes of the Muslim commentariat—whether discussing Pakistan, the ongoing tragedy Palestine, or broader global affairs:

Constant calls for minority rights in the West or India.

But no interrogation of minority rights within Muslim-majority states.

Outrage at Modi, but silence at Saudi beheadings or Iranian repression.

A blind spot when it comes to the structures they uphold.

And when pressed, the response is often glib: “It’s an Islamic republic.” Yes. That’s the problem. Meanwhile, they operate like a silent pack. Kabir absorbs the outrage, and I instinctively sympathize—until I realize, as xperia2015 rightly pointed out, that many of our Indian commenters must remain anonymous just to speak freely. That’s the very point of Brown Pundits: to allow truth to surface, even when names cannot.

IV. Triggering as a Tactic

And so, as moderator, I sometimes get played. The Pakistani bloc pleads injury and offense—while trafficking in the kind of casual Hinduphobia (“Modi evil,” “we’re Islamic,” “we’ll nuke you Indians back”) that even the most unhinged Hindutva accounts would hesitate to post in public.

The fact that Hindutva-leaning Indians must anonymize their identities, while Pakistanis can speak openly, reveals the stark asymmetry in what qualifies as “respectable opinion.” In Pakistan, near-genocidal rhetoric often passes without consequence. In India, by contrast, the Hindu citizen is expected—rightly—to navigate public discourse with care, distinguishing between political critique and communal harm.

What we see—again and again—is a rhetorical pattern designed not for dialogue, but for deflection. Commenters microaggress, poke, trigger—and then, when the other side finally reacts, they fall back on outrage:

“See? You’re the uncivilized ones.”

This is not an accident. It’s a strategy. A learned habit of asymmetric discourse, where aggression is cloaked in cleverness, and reform is throttled in the name of victimhood.

V. The Diaspora Lens: Who’s Really Better Off?

Let’s state the obvious:

Even under Modi, most Indian Muslims are materially and educationally better off than Pakistan’s general population. Honey Singh’s critiques of Pakistan are often devastating—and difficult to dismiss—when not derailed by his own lapses into abuse.

If Pakistan is such a sanctuary, why is there no mass migration of Indian Muslims across the border? Why do they aspire to London, not Lahore?

It’s not rhetorical. It’s a lived verdict.

VI. What South Asia Exports, and What It Keeps

And here’s the twist: many of these elite South Asian voices live in the West or are Western. They wrap themselves in Western liberalism when convenient, but remain structurally aligned with a South Asian feudalism they’ve never truly confronted.

Take the recent comment from our esteemed resident Pandit, who I know fairly well for nearly a decade, implicitly calling Dr. V a “self-respecting woman.”

That’s not praise. It’s a gatekeeping label, framed in patriarchal norms. Dr. V’s accomplishments speak for themselves—citations, publications, scientific rigour. She needs no badge of gendered approval.

To use such language is to expose the gap between performative modernity and internal reform. You can take the Desi bloke out of South Asia, but you can’t always take South Asian patriarchy out of the Desi.

VII. A Final Note

I’ve always been anti-war. I don’t support escalatory state violence—not post-Pahalgam, not post-Uri. But let’s not deny what Pakistan is—a hub for guerrilla insurgency and destabilization across its borders.

India, for all its flaws, is a civilizational state with a coherent national identity. Pakistan, by contrast, is a post-colonial improvisation—whose very elites are now mimicking the same colonial structures they claim to have overthrown by troubling ancient nation-states like “India that is Bharat”, “Afghanistan that is Turan” & “Iran that is Persia”.

That’s not resistance. That’s repetition.