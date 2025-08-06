Ghosts of 1947

I’m Sumayya from Pakistan, it’s very nice to meet you all. I need your help, it’s about my Dadi.I’m attaching a picture of my Dadi a year after Partition. She opened up about Partition 1947. I believe it has been a severe kind of trauma where it took her nearly 70 years to open up completely, and even then she stopped talking after a while. It was a bloody massacre, Kashmir sadly bearing the brunt of it. Her last memories are being deceived to get in a bus which would take them to Pakistan, but then women yelling at the driver that he was taking them somewhere else.Then men standing outside scaring them with swords, while women ran away from the bus and jumped into a nearby river. My Dadi (fourteen at the time) and her younger sister also ran to jump, but her father held them and said nothing would happen to them, and directed them to hide under a seat. She doesn’t remember much after that, just the fact that she heard her baby sister being taken away, and then herself being dragged out, upon which she tried to clutch onto her mother’s kurta but it tore. At that point, herself and her mother were the last in the bus, everyone else was either killed or taken away.I am not sure, but she firmly, firmly believes that her sister was the most beautiful of them all and must not have been killed and maybe taken away to get married to someone. During her youth she tried posting about her in newspapers but it never helped. I know it’s probably too late, but maybe if she did get married and had children, she must’ve told her story to her kids, whom I could locate? I’ve registered to many Kashmiri directories and pages, let me know what else I could do to locate her family.
The only information I know is that they lived in Jammu, Kashmir and my Dadi’s name is Mehmooda. Her sister was Kulsoom (Ummul Kulsoom), they had eight more siblings. Their parents were Hakim Din and Amna.This is in no way a religious/political debate. Just want to use the internet to locate my long lost family.Post Credit: Sumayya T Malick
I rarely check Facebook. But I had posted my newsletter there and afterward I saw Sumayya’s post. Just like that, I knew what I needed to write.
Partition comes shrouded in fog and fire. We all inherit fragments of it. Some wear it openly; others bury it so deep it takes decades to name. What moved me wasn’t just the trauma in Sumayya’s words but the tenderness: a woman tracing the ghost of her great-aunt, lost in 1947, carried by generational hope.
Partition cannot be wielded to win arguments. It demands silence, humility, horror. The scale of violence was immense. The numbers unknowable but proportions matter. In East Punjab, Delhi, UP, and Bihar, where Muslims were minorities, serious historians estimate they made up 50–60% of all fatalities. In Bihar alone, tens of thousands were killed before Partition formally began.
But the violence went both ways. Sikh and Hindu villages were wiped out in West Punjab and the NWFP. Trains full of corpses ran in both directions. Pain had no monopoly.
Beyond the subcontinent lies an older, wider story of erasure; one in which Muslims, too, were devastated and often forgotten. The Armenian genocide and expulsion of Anatolian Greeks rightly haunt our memory of the Ottoman collapse. But so should the Circassian genocide, in which over 90% of the Circassian people were expelled by the Russian Empire, most perishing or settling in Ottoman lands. In today’s Armenia, especially the former Erivan Khanate, Turkic Muslim communities once formed the majority. Over the 19th century, under Russian and later Armenian control, many were displaced, dispossessed, or killed, often invisibly, as Armenians were resettled from Ottoman and Persian lands.
The pattern held across the Balkans. As the Ottomans retreated, Muslims, Turks, Pomaks, Albanians, were massacred, expelled, or forcibly assimilated. In Greece, especially after the 1923 population exchange, the Muslim presence was all but erased. While some expulsions were formalized, many were preceded by massive ethnic violence. The end of empire meant the catastrophic unhousing of millions of civilian Muslims, left stateless, and voiceless in the record.
Sumayya’s post brought this into focus. Dehumanization doesn’t stop at one event. Whether in Tigray, Gaza, the Rohingya, or Partition, it metastasizes. It hides behind law, civility, policy. But the logic is always the same: they are less.
Islamophobia, like casteism, anti-Blackness, or the erasure of Indigenous or Latino lives, isn’t always loud. Often, it’s quiet. Polite. But no less lethal. It shapes who gets believed. Whose stories get told. Who gets counted.
Trauma has many tones. Some are loud. Others, like her Dadi’s above, stay silent for 70 years. We must learn to hear both. And when we write, or remember, or reflect; let it never come at the cost of someone else’s humanity. That is the line. That is the work.
Am I being too cynical if I say this is exactly the kind of story the algorithms push. A Beautiful woman, utter tragedy (due to islamophobia) , appealing to humanity transgressing bounds of religion and border.
No, I don’t have a childhood trauma, this untrusting nature is all by my own self :).
The stories of Manto and Kushwant Singh are far more capable of bringing the horrors of the partition to life than the internet ever can (for me).
That maybe the case but it felt very authentic to me?
🙂 you’re a better man than I
“Toba Tek Singh” is perhaps the best commentary on the absurdity of Partition.
Sumayya must be referring to the Jammu massacres. This is a too-often ignored aspect of the Partition story. We talk a lot about Pakistani tribesmen invading the Kashmir Valley but we tend to forget that they did so in response to reports of Muslims being killed in Jammu (I’m not saying this to blame anyone but this is the causality). Some researchers have argued that the Dogra Maharaja knew about these massacres and was indifferent at best.
In 1947, Jammu province was also Muslim-majority.
Partition is definitely the foundational trauma for South Asia. If Mountbatten had stuck to the original 1948 deadline and implemented Partition in an organized fashion, India and Pakistan may well have been in a different place now. As it is, the ethnic cleansing on both sides created a cycle of trauma and hostility.
This is also why the term “Akhand Bharat” tends to trigger so many Pakistanis. We got Pakistan at an enormous cost. Any suggestion that India has a territorial claim on our land is unacceptable to us.