H1B Open Thread

I'll add as I go along but this seems quite topical..

I do see the Persian Gulf States emerging as a hyper-conduit between capital, labour and technology. The West is raising up its walls.

Indosaurus
Editor
Indosaurus
16 hours ago

Trump cancelling H1B is the greatest gift he can ever give to India. IT salaries in the US will force even more outsourcing as the price point of hiring a worker in the US spikes

For all the people going to be left in the lurch, with families forced to stay apart, spoiling all travel etc, I will not pretend to understand your stress and anxiety. Our culture shows you the stoic ideal of the maryada purushottam Sri Raghuram. On being informed of Dasarathas vow of vanavas for him, he leaves with a smile on the face and complete calmness.

Nivedita
Editor
Nivedita
15 hours ago

Atleast the pretense is over. The soft xenophobia especially post the 2008-09 crash is now fully out in the open.

I feel sorry for those who placed their bets on the US then, the train wreck it was becoming was visible for a few decades now.

As the model minority, the economic flux has cast the spotlight on Indians in a negative rather than a positive light.

Nivedita
Editor
Nivedita
15 hours ago

https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/return-to-us-within-24-hours-dont-leave-meta-microsoft-to-h-1b-visa-holders-donald-trump-9311282

The Damocles sword hangs. This is something I’ve always wondered; is it worth laying waste to the best years of your life waiting for an illusive green card that you don’t even bother to step out of the US for 5 long years to meet the residency requirement? Life passes by, parents getting old, children not connected to their grandparents or their roots. One in turn feeling rootless after a point. Is the sacrifice really worth it?

Indosaurus
Indosaurus
14 hours ago
Reply to  Nivedita

This is going to get worse. I suspect people will try to wait out Trumps term. Air travel between US and India is going to drop by 10-15% atleast if not more.

Nivedita
Editor
Nivedita
14 hours ago
Reply to  Indosaurus

Agree. But the US has changed permanently both politically and socially for the worse unfortunately.

X.T.M
Author
X.T.M
11 hours ago
Reply to  Nivedita

I don’t think it’s going back

Nivedita
Editor
Nivedita
10 hours ago
Reply to  X.T.M

Absolutely

X.T.M
Author
X.T.M
11 hours ago
Reply to  Indosaurus

I think the politics have changed; there is no going back from Trump

Indosaurus
Editor
Indosaurus
4 hours ago
Reply to  X.T.M

Yes, I agree. Trump has stamped the Obamaverse into the ground. There will be a mid term reaction to this but it will only serve to harden lines at the pickets.
Also Trumps only popular policies are in immigration. Those will stay no matter.
I just don’t see Indians coming back willingly.

X.T.M
Author
X.T.M
11 hours ago
Reply to  Nivedita

absolutely; the toils of migration are so intense

sbarrkum
sbarrkum
14 hours ago

I feel bad and on the other hand vindicated.

I have been saying since 2000 that when the economy goes bad, the platitude of Unity in Diversity will be thrown out of the window, Becoming very apparent now in the US, UK and EU.

I was a grad student for 8+ years, Then 3 H-1B’s with a year in SL every six year. The day I left Sri Lanka in1988 I knew I was coming back. I belong to Sri Lanka and it has treated me very well. Not so much in wealth and things, but education and opportunity.
In the US I integrated more than most. Did not really hang out with other Sri Lankans, except my wife. I had African American friends, Red Neck Drinking buddies. I got on well because I was a boozer and little crazy. i.e. do stuff that seems.risky and stupid. No Yuppie friends. Since I separated from my now late wife have a whiter than white (Irish American) partner. met in 2005 on match dot com and now going on 20 years. As some of mt annoying African Americans say “Barr you made it. Every black mans wish a blond girl friend” (I prefer very dark women and I told her the first day we met).

I feel bad for the Indians who are waiting for a Green Card. It took about 10 years in 2010 (Sri Lankans about 2-3 years). One little slip up before one gets Citizenship then get deported. I would have got deported pretty fast. Probably writing wrong stuff or arrested for bar fights. I dont do protests. They can become violent fast. So need to be on best behavior which I have been unable to do for 50 years.

Keep in mind this not wanting long term outsiders is kind of universal. Bangalore and Tamil Nadu dont like Hindi Speakers working with them. So even worse when the color and culture is different

Nivedita
Editor
Nivedita
14 hours ago
Reply to  sbarrkum

Nicely put. I agree with you that in times of economic duress this attitude is universal. The US of old no longer exists. That’s just a memory for those who’ve experienced a completely different side of the States.

X.T.M
Author
X.T.M
11 hours ago
Reply to  Nivedita

yes also the NRIs and OCIs have odd relationships with India. they have simply “settled” in the West whereas the idea should be to really speed up development back home.

Nivedita
Editor
Nivedita
10 hours ago
Reply to  X.T.M

Yes, agree 100% on that. The concept of contributing substantially back home does not exist yet in their collective consciousness. If anything returning to India even with the idea of trying to make a difference is frowned upon (atleast it was a couple of decades back).

X.T.M
Author
X.T.M
11 hours ago
Reply to  sbarrkum

does your partner live in SL with you?

sbarrkum
sbarrkum
11 hours ago
Reply to  X.T.M

She has been a Dialysis Patient for the last couple of years. So she comes to SL for only for a month each year (Sunlight does wonders for her health)
I pay for the Dialysis when in SL and I can only afford a month of Dialysis (about USD 1,000). She pays air fare.

Photo from this year. The Person in the center is Kandie King a English Drag Queen who runs the Guest house we stayed when she arrived from US

Kandie-King-and-us
Pandit Brown
Pandit Brown
13 hours ago

I wrote this on a different forum, but I’ll put it out here as well.

There’s a lot of calumny thrown at the H-1B visas, but the MAGAs are perhaps unaware of the L-1 visas, which may actually bring in more number of Indians into the US than the H-1B. I’m not sure if Trump’s edict covers both kinds of visas or just the H-1B. But the MAGAs’ heads may collectively explode when they see no impact of the collapse of the H-1B program (i.e., no reduction in the number of Indians in their neighborhood Costcos).

sbarrkum
sbarrkum
12 hours ago
Reply to  Pandit Brown

are perhaps unaware of the L-1 visas,
I think the deported Koreans were on some kind of business visas

when they see no impact of the collapse of the H-1B program (i.e., no reduction in the number of Indians in their neighborhood Costcos).

Yes will reduce. Not instantly though

a) Depends on the way the USD 100K tariff is is structured. If On a yearly basis then many employers will no longer pay the USD100K. Or the 300K every three years. All those on H-1B see the writing on the wall, very unlikely path to green card.

b) Then there is the kind visa (I-140??) one is on between filing and green card application to time of getting the Green Card (7-10 years for India). Will there be yearly fees??

Lots of uncertainty, so will people find other countries or go home. I think the worst affected will be Computer Science Major and MBA’s in finding other countries.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters on a call Friday evening that the administration came to the fee of $100,000 per year,

He noted that the payment structure is still under discussion with the Department of Homeland Security, in terms of “whether we’re going to charge the $300,000 up front or $100,000 a year for the three years.”

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/09/19/politics/trump-h1b-visa-fee

X.T.M
Author
X.T.M
11 hours ago
Reply to  sbarrkum

it will be interesting to see how it shapes up

X.T.M
Author
X.T.M
11 hours ago
Reply to  Pandit Brown

L1?

sbarrkum
sbarrkum
11 hours ago
Reply to  X.T.M

Business Visa.
Get paid in home country and allowance in US

Many Indian Consultancy/Body shops use it to circumvent the H-1B

bombay_badshah
bombay_badshah
6 hours ago

Will just lead to an increase in GCCs.

India, especially South India has become rich enough and has an environment friendly enough that you no longer need to bring Indians over to the USA, just send the jobs to India – way cheaper that way.

Companies that don’t even operate in India like Walmart have GCCs in India.

Indosaurus
Editor
Indosaurus
4 hours ago
Reply to  bombay_badshah

Yes absolutely. This is only really beneficial for India eventually.

Something very suspicious about the timing of this announcement, just after Trump met all the Tech CEOs.

Stocks also didn’t move as expected (they’ve not been behaving sensibly for a while now anyway, so the signal value has dropped)

Can’t help but feel there’s another shoe here.

bombay_badshah
bombay_badshah
4 hours ago

To be clear:

1.) This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition.

2.) Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter. H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation.

3.) This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders. It will first apply in the next upcoming lottery cycle.

https://x.com/PressSec/status/1969495900478488745

Already walked back on it

GCCs will keep on increasing though.

South India is high HDI upper middle income now and is similar to countries like Vietnam/Indonesia.

Lots of human capital to take advantage of.

Indosaurus
Editor
Indosaurus
4 hours ago
Reply to  bombay_badshah

TACO boy at his best.

The actual EO does not say that though.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/09/restriction-on-entry-of-certain-nonimmigrant-workers/

-> section a) The fee does start sep 21 and for all holders at immigration (for a 1 year renewable term)
-> section c) National interest waiver which each company can apply for after they have puckered up and applied lipstick.

Basically, the usual Trump admin level of competence. Put out lots of contradictory information, confuse the hell out of everyone and paralyse all business.

3 versions now. What Lutnick said, what the EO says, what Karoline Levitt tweeted.

sbarrkum
sbarrkum
22 minutes ago

Most Sri Lankan H-1B’s are not the type that send money back regularly. Our major source of Foreign Exchange is middle east workers. (30% of Foreign Exchange). Skilled and unskilled. Almost all female are housemaids. Male unskilled like houseboy, drivers. Never heard of anyone doing hard manual labor like construction.
__________
It is not the responsibility of the US to sacrifice American jobs just to keep India’s economy afloat..

India accounts for 71% of H-1B visa holders and is expected to be hit hardest by the new fees. Currently, around 300,000 “high-skilled” Indian workers, mostly in the technology industry, are on H-1B visas in the US.

India is the largest recipient of remittances from the US in the world (cash wired by migrants from the US back home). Without feeding on remittances from America, India loses out on over $140 billion (around 30% of their annual tax revenues).

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/trumps-new-100000-visa-fee-could-be-devastating-indias-economy

sbarrkum
sbarrkum
1 minute ago

“In the true sense, if we have any enemy, it is the dependence on other countries,” he added.

Modi emphasized that India must be self-reliant to achieve prosperity and ensure “peace and stability.” He called for boosting domestic production and reducing external dependence.

https://www.rt.com/news/624997-modi-names-indias-main-enemy/

