Pakistan: The Realpolitik State

In a recent exchange, Kabir suggested that Pakistanis often feel unwelcome in our discussions on Brown Pundits, and that constant criticism of their country creates a sense of unease. It is worth pausing to reflect on this. Pakistanis, like all of us, are shaped by history and circumstance. And yet, there is something in the cultural tenor of Pakistan that makes open engagement difficult.
I say this not to provoke but to observe. Pakistan, as a society, often leans heavily on hierarchism, patronage, and a culture of deference. To borrow an old saying about the Somalis, that every man thinks himself a Sulṭán, one might say that Pakistanis often view themselves through the prism of status and validation. This instinct is hardly unique; Indians, too, have their caste-bound privileges and invisible hierarchies. But in India, these structures are embedded in a dense cultural fabric; family, caste, neighbourhood, ritual, that, for all their flaws, anchor society. Pakistan, by contrast, feels less rooted. It is a younger country (with old traditions), with fewer inherited cultural layers to draw on.
This is not simply an abstract point. When I married, we drew freely from Hindu rituals (dual ceremonies, Bahá’í incl.), Persian customs, and Sindhi traditions, blending them into something whole. But I realised there was nothing distinctly “Pakistani” to contribute; no cultural motif that stood outside India or Iran (we didn’t do a Walima, which is Muslim). Pakistan is, in many ways, a derivation: a state forged through separation, rather than a civilization with deep roots of its own. The cultural space it occupies has been overlaid with militant nationalism and, too often, Hindu-phobia (Kabir is so inured to it that he isn’t able to recognise that but on the flipside so is the Commentariat towards Islam).
To acknowledge this is not to deny the prejudices of Indians toward Muslims, which are very real and enduring. Nor is it to ignore the deracinated, secular archetype embodied by figures like Benazir Bhutto, who seemed neither fully Muslim nor fully Western, suspended between worlds and who are the cultural elite of Pakistan (what they give up on their bridge is their Hindu origins; more than being half-Persian, Benazir’s nani was Hindu). It is simply to note that Pakistan’s cultural story remains unsettled & thus interesting.
Validation and Audience
Kabir’s call for fairness is understandable. But it is also true that Brown Pundits need not constantly chase Pakistani validation. The site’s founding DNA is already marked by Muslim and Pakistani antecedents. Today, however, our audience is predominantly Indian and Indian-American. This is not pandering; it is reality.
That said, fairness does matter. Pakistan deserves serious analysis, not caricature. At times, our commentary lacks texture or nuance, and I do not defend that. But nor do I think it is a hill worth dying on. Pakistan is both compelling and frustrating. It is a society I know well, yet cannot always reason with.
Yet the Commentariat has missed a crucial point: Pakistan has seized moral, diplomatic, and even strategic ground in the post-Pahalgam landscape. From pariah in April to statesmanlike in September, Islamabad courted China, the US, and Saudi Arabia in a single breath. Those five planes downed, almost mythical symbols of both defiance and desperation, seem to have forced a moral recalibration. Few states have thrived so deftly in the chaos of Trumpworld.
Pakistan’s Shift: From Ideology to Pragmatism
Where Pakistan becomes truly interesting today is not in its cultural struggles but in its politics. After Imran Khan, arguably the last great ideological Pakistani leader; the country has entered a different phase. Its leaders are no longer guided by abstract visions of Islamic nationalism or moral grandstanding. Instead, Pakistan has become the ultimate realpolitik state.
This is a striking contrast with India. Prime Minister Modi, for better or worse, is constrained by Indian democracy. Popular opinion shapes policy. India’s deep-rooted democratic ethos both strengthens and shackles its politics. China, by contrast, is free of such constraints, but at the cost of cultural vitality. China is rich, but soulless. India is poorer, but soulful. And that soul, messy, contradictory, spiritual, is what allows Bollywood to exist, what gives India its strange, stubborn cultural power.
Pakistan, in this light, sits uncomfortably between models. It is not fully democratic, but neither is it an outright dictatorship. This semi-authoritarian posture allows its leaders to make pragmatic choices, sometimes brutally so, while its culture remains trapped in older reflexes of pride and grievance. It’s essentially a GCC state with a serious army but without the oil.
Culture vs. Politics
Here lies the paradox: Pakistan’s politics may be maturing into realism, but its culture lags behind. Ordinary Pakistanis still carry the weight of ideological nationalism, of religious pride, of unresolved identity. Yet the state itself increasingly acts with cold calculation. This disconnect between culture and politics is unusual in South Asia. India’s politics may be turbulent, but they are tethered to its people. Pakistan’s politics, by contrast, float above its culture.
This tension may prove unsustainable or it may define Pakistan’s future. It could become the model of a state that thrives on pragmatism even when its culture resists. Or it could unravel under the strain.
India, Pakistan, and the Value of a Soul
The contrast with India is instructive. India remains a flawed but vibrant democracy. Its poor may lack material wealth, but the country possesses something priceless: a civilizational soul. It is the birthplace of spirituality for the world, the source of philosophies and traditions that outlived empires. That soul is both a blessing and a burden. It slows India down, but it gives India meaning.
Pakistan, by contrast, is still searching for its soul. Perhaps it will find one in pragmatism, in a new realism forged by necessity. Or perhaps it will continue to define itself only in opposition, to India, to history, to itself.
A Closing Reflection
Brown Pundits is not here to pander. Our role is to reflect, to critique, to question. And in doing so, we must be expansive, not dogmatic. Pakistan deserves analysis not because we owe it validation, but because it sits at the crossroads of culture and politics, ideology and realism, identity and survival.
If India is the land of the soul, perhaps Pakistan is becoming the land of strategy. That may be its destiny. And perhaps that is enough.
XTM
As a Zionist it might be useful to compare Israel and Pakistan
For a start
a) Both Young countries created by the British
b) Both deeply Abrahamic non secular countries (Judaism and Islam)
c) Both treat original peoples as second class (Baloch and Palestinians)
One big difference I see is that the UN is yet to accuse Pakistan of Genocide
I actually think Israel is more egregious than Pakistan fwiw.
In fact I am not in disagreement with what Kabir says alot of the time; I just think he’s the Ilhan Omar of BP.
It’s not that he’s necessarily wrong but his timing and place is off; thus generates controversy.
I have yet to do pilgrimage in Israel because I sense it is intolerant to various peoples but Pakistan is a much more easy going society.
It’s interesting when we had Q, Kabir was the moderate. then Q left and Kabir became the hardline; as Kabir negotiates his relationship with BP, it’s left to me to provide context to Pakistan.
our Overton window is shifting 🙂
Also Baluchistan is VERY complex;; Pakistan’s provinces aren’t really all that well defined.
I want to write on that (Baluchistan is plurality Pathan).
I actually think Israel is more egregious than Pakistan fwiw
Can you admit that Israel is committing Genocide
Benjamin Netanyahu is committing Genocide in Gaza since October 25th.
revenge is never a good strategy
Thanks I thought your Zionist Ideology prevented you from saying.that.
Anyway many in Israel approve of whats happening and approved by the Parliament. It just not Netanyahu. No different from blaming Pakistan for many of its policies
Israel collective is Guilty of Genocide, no different from the European country in the 1940’s
Many in Israel should be hauled to the Hague and face charges of Genocide
I dont think it will happen. Too much pedophilia blackmail a la Epstein
Justice is paramount
Absolutely! It is not just Netanyahu.
Most of Israeli society is so far right that they literally do not care about starving children and dead women.
Listen what Candace Owen has to say towards the end
https://web.facebook.com/reel/1145933557431371
I don’t want to castigate an entire pop
Israelis including young boys hitting a woman because she is Christian.
There is a lot of hate in Israel among much of the population. The chosen people of God
Kabir do Pakistanis hit Christian Foreign women.
https://web.facebook.com/reel/1128781055859298
Aha, now I see the connection of Bahá’í to Zionism
Several of the central figures of the Bahá’í Faith died or were buried in Palestine prior to the inception of Israel. Bahá’u’lláh died in 1892 near ‘Akká, and was buried near His home in Bahji.
.
Also
Bahá’u’lláh gave this task to a Persian Bahá’í of Jewish descent, Mírzá ‘Azízu’lláh-i-Jadhdháb. In his memoirs, Mírzá ‘Azízu’lláh recorded the following
I informed him of the coming of Bahá’u’lláh and of the fulfilment of the prophecies of the Old Testament concerning the advent of the Lord of Hosts who had revealed Himself on Mount Carmel etc.
So basically another sect that has the Old Testament as its core. Much like Christianity
https://bahaipedia.org/Zionism
We are not a sect.
You are overreading with respect.
The Faith’s position on the Holy Land is here:
https://www.bic.org/statements/letter-united-nations-special-committee-palestine
Additional reading:
https://www.bahai.org/library/authoritative-texts/the-universal-house-of-justice/messages/19870430_001/1#351800147
Just briefly:
I am not calling for censorship of views on Pakistan. I do however think that use of the word “Nazi” to describe Pakistan doesn’t contribute to meaningful discussion.
As you yourself have noted in this post, most of the commentariat has no direct knowledge of Pakistan and have never visited the country. By contrast, I have actually been to India (granted I was a teenager). Yes the “Overton Window” on BP has shifted. It reflects the rightward shift in India as a whole. Pakistan is increasingly public enemy number one. Yes, India is also Pakistan’s public enemy number one but Pakistan is an ideological state. The entire “ideology of Pakistan” is based on the Two Nation Theory.
When Omar was more involved with BP, there was a lot of discussion on Pakistan. While I disagreed with many of Omar’s views, he actually is Pakistani-American and he has family living in Pakistan. So his views on Pakistan at least represented viewpoints that are held within the country–they are not caricatures.
Lastly, there are many Indian nationalists on this forum. They are there to back each other up (even pile on at times). By contrast, there is no one on my team.
BP is what you make of it. It’s a powerful site — heavy readership, an active Commentariat. But word-policing (for example, over the use of “Nazi”) is not a good strategy.
Your most popular Substack views have come directly from BP. Why not leverage that?
All I ask (of everyone) is simple: keep the exchanges civil. The Commentariat, for all their sparring, come to BP to also see what Pakistan thinks (I did not want to ban Q fwiw but he just got ziddi).
And the truth is, post-Pahalgam, Pakistan has done very well — because PM Modi is constrained by Indian public opinion, while Trump seems determined to take his revenge on Delhi (tariffs, H1bs etc). That nuance deserves to be unpacked here.
You have talent, passion, and privilege; a potent combination. How far you go is ultimately your call. But don’t underestimate the Commentariat: they are, on the whole, a very understanding group. The real issue, as with many Pakistanis, is that you don’t engage enough with Hindus and Indians outside the narrow world of Lutyen liberals — who, truth be told, are barely Hindu at all. The JNU types are not real India but activists cosplaying for NGOs and foreign interests.
Thank you. I already have a successful Substack. And that’s a platform I fully control and one where any comments I find egregious can be deleted immediately.
I differ with your notion of “very understanding”. Being called an “Islamist” is a red line for me and yet it keeps happening. At this point, people know that they are triggering me and they just don’t care.
Saying that Congress voters are “barely Hindu at all” is not a good argument. They just are not rabidly anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan.
that’s ur call
While we’re on the subject of Pakistan, this appeared in today’s DAWN:
“Pakistan’s Struggle For Women’s Rights” by Sara Malkani
https://www.dawn.com/news/1943215/pakistans-struggle-for-womens-rights
Let’s also remember that Pakistan was the first country in the Muslim world to have had a female PM: Benazir Bhutto (twice)
you can post this; reflect but as I said new commentary
Perhaps it is because of the inevitable hyphenation with India.
Just like there are so many India specific topics to discuss, I’m sure there are multiple Pakistan specific topics? Might invite more Pakistani voices to add to the commentariat?
The red mist that covers our eyes whenever it’s only Ind-Pak might just evaporate if the two are kept separate. Win-win all around?
I think we have to grow the authorship voluntarily; so I prefer our most regular commentators to be come Authors. I think everyone has signed up except for BB (he’s on a cool-off period) and another..
I prefer the most active users to shape this space rather than import other voices just for balance. I want BP to evolve organically
Yes, indeed. My post was aimed at Kabir actually; to write more Pakistan specific articles. If that happens, BP might hear more from Pakistani commenters.
Yes exactly – I think while we are Commentariat driven; the real power is in Authorship, where one can make their views known.
I tried. I posted book reviews and pieces on Hindustani music (my academic specialty). Didn’t get much traction.
Furqan tried. It looks like he’s given up.
Like it or not, most comments come from India-Pakistan back and forth.
Hindustani Classical perhaps doesn’t have too many takers. Personally I like it. But how about something on Nazia and Zoheb Haasan? Their music shaped the 80’s generation in both countries yes?
not really BP is in a constant state of evolution..
u have t know ur audience and readership and steer them.
this is not only an IndoPak blog fwiw