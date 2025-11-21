I am now going to manage the blog more actively.
Everyone please behave. I have restored all deleted comments (I haven’t read them).
I’ve also realised that the Commentariat are actually manifestly ungrateful.
I expect everyone to adhere to civility; if I don’t like the tone of a comment, I will simply trash it. This is a no-nonsense policy that applies to ALL.
Also to all authors, contributors and editors please make sure you are above board; don’t descend into the pettiness.
An internal note I sent earlier to all authors/contributors/editors:
Dear all,
A quick note to ensure things remain stable and constructive.
Please keep your comments and responses measured. If discussions escalate or move into personal territory, I will step in and moderate as needed. This applies uniformly to everyone.
Author, editor, and contributor privileges come with responsibilities, and where those responsibilities are not met, adjustments will be made. The goal is not to punish, but to maintain a workable environment where BP can continue functioning as a meaningful platform.
Over the past year, the blog’s revival has required consistent effort and stewardship. I expect the same basic discipline from all contributors so that the platform remains usable for everyone.
Let’s keep things orderly and professional.
Best
Excellent, welcome back. I see you have downgraded my privileges and I have lost access to my post. No issues.
Please delete my post though, there’s really no interest on my side to leave that hanging around here.
I only posted to clear the air of all the bitter counter posting.
Thank you 🙏
Your tone and aggression in the previous email exchange were unacceptable and disproportionate, which is why your role was adjusted to contributor. This is an opportunity to step back, reflect, and reset.
Regarding your request: Nivedita is an editor and has full access to handle any deletions or adjustments you need. Please coordinate with her directly.
Let’s keep the next steps straightforward and avoid moral framing or dramatics. We are simply applying the same standards consistently for everyone.
Hahaha, you’re far too full of yourself xtm.
Delete it or don’t delete it.
Feel free to publish the email exchange too.
It’s always nice to cut out a negative habit. Going to detox now.
Sbarkkum has put back a post which Omar Saab had taken down noting that it cosntituted a personal attack. He had taken down a post of mine as well. That is gross indiscipline. We will wait and watch if disciplinary actions are applied uniformly.