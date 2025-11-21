I am now going to manage the blog more actively.

Everyone please behave. I have restored all deleted comments (I haven’t read them).

I’ve also realised that the Commentariat are actually manifestly ungrateful.

I expect everyone to adhere to civility; if I don’t like the tone of a comment, I will simply trash it. This is a no-nonsense policy that applies to ALL.

Also to all authors, contributors and editors please make sure you are above board; don’t descend into the pettiness.

An internal note I sent earlier to all authors/contributors/editors:

Dear all,

A quick note to ensure things remain stable and constructive.

Please keep your comments and responses measured. If discussions escalate or move into personal territory, I will step in and moderate as needed. This applies uniformly to everyone.

Author, editor, and contributor privileges come with responsibilities, and where those responsibilities are not met, adjustments will be made. The goal is not to punish, but to maintain a workable environment where BP can continue functioning as a meaningful platform.

Over the past year, the blog’s revival has required consistent effort and stewardship. I expect the same basic discipline from all contributors so that the platform remains usable for everyone.

Let’s keep things orderly and professional.

Best