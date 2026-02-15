In an effort to maintain balance on BP, I upgraded BB to author and granted Kabir editorial privileges in recognition of his arguments for evenhandedness.

However, the overnight removal of comments and the rearranging of posts was unacceptable. I had granted Kabir discretion to remove personal abuse and, in borderline cases, to consult with me so that we could make balanced decisions together. That was the understanding.

Hard deletion of comments and unilateral alteration of posts and drafts were in no way part of that agreement.

Readers and contributors should know that I am committed to pushing BP forward while also maintaining fairness. I am aware of my own biases and have tried to build space for others accordingly. But editorial authority cannot operate without trust and agreed boundaries.

In light of this breach, I have temporarily removed Kabir’s editorial and authorship rights. BB retains authorship status.

We will reset and move forward from there.

The internal email, I have just sent to the Authors & co.