Open thread Indian scenes

TVK ‘s Vijay and his secularism :

A commentator had argued that whilst, other Hindu secularists need to criticize and some need to bad mouth (udayanidhi)Hinduism to be called progressive and secular, Vijay with his ‘Joseph ‘ name can be a secular just by being himself. If he goes the Dravidian way critizing hinduism, all hell will break loose.

Ironically non Hindu leaders, go all the way out by going to temples, wearing kumkum, vibhiti. So does Vijay , and yet claim to be secular.

So he does whatever he knows best, going to places of worship, do token good things in jayalalitha fashion.