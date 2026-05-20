Open thread Indian scenes

1) Vijay’s secularism :TVK ‘s Vijay and his secularism :A commentator had argued that whilst, other Hindu secularists need to criticize and some need to bad mouth (udayanidhi)Hinduism to be called progressive and secular, Vijay with his ‘Joseph ‘ name can be a secular just by being himself. If he goes the Dravidian way critizing hinduism, all hell will break loose.Ironically non Hindu leaders, go all the way out by going to temples, wearing kumkum, vibhiti. So does Vijay , and yet claim to be secular.So he does whatever he knows best, going to places of worship, do token good things in jayalalitha fashion.
2) Tata’s events : A naukar should be one and too much power to him in a closely held family enterprise appears to be the main essence of the tata problem.
I feel that the family should regroup and take voting rights of non family members.
Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay
His father is a lapsed Catholic and his mother is an adherent of Hinduism.
Vijay did his schooling at Fathima school, Kodambakkam
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C._Joseph_Vijay