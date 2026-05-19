Why Munir’s Compromise May Hold

“Pahalgam took place because the PTI anti-military agitation had genuinely shaken the ‘roots’ of Pakistani military’s unquestioned supremacy and popularity domestically. Given Munir’s rapid roll up and consolidation of power, field marshal for life, lifetime immunity, constitutional authority beyond his base tenure, for now the cost-benefit equation even for PakMil does not indicate them risking a round 2. But that calculus can and unfortunately likely will change at some point.”

RNJ’s very incisive comment above is correct on the mechanism but rather conservative on the implication. India still runs Pakistan as a state on the verge of dissolution. However the strategic class has long since moved to “durable but dangerous,” but the public conversation has not caught up.

What Munir has built is not a pause before collapse. It is the consolidation of something more durable, the Prussia of the Ummah, governing through a hybrid in which the boiler vents and the bayonet holds.

Munir’s Compromise

Field marshal for life with constitutional immunity removes the standard succession variable in Pakistani politics. Every previous chief was a hostage to his retirement, every handover a season of conspiracy. Munir has now exited that game. The cost was heavy. PTI agitation in 2023 genuinely shook the army’s domestic legitimacy, the May 9 attacks on cantonments were the most serious internal challenge since 1971, and the suppression has been ugly. But the suppression worked. Imran Khan remains popular and remains in prison. PTI remains the largest party by vote share and remains shut out of power. The constitutional system absorbs the grievance into electoral form, which is to say it diffuses the steam without releasing the pressure.

Factional alignment inside GHQ, the perpetual Punjab-Sindh-KP-Balochistan imbalance, elite exhaustion under chronic fiscal stress, the Baluch insurgency, TTP, all remain live. Munir has fixed the variable he could fix. The others he has merely deferred.

The Raj Continued

The Pakistan Army is the only surviving organ of the British Indian Army that retained its full continental ambitions. The Indian Army inherited the larger share of regiments and the deeper officer corps, but it inherited them under unambiguous civilian control.

Nehruvian India domesticated the army; Pakistan did the opposite, allowing the army to domesticate the state. What looks from outside like military overreach is, in institutional terms, the survival of the Raj’s central administrative organ into the postcolonial period. The Pakistani officer class is the Muslim Anglophile residue: Sandhurst-descended, English-medium, mess silver and regimental traditions, the same professional self-regard.

Jinnah himself, in 1948, wrote to Nehru asking that his South Court mansion on Malabar Hill, a Claude Batley-designed Italianate palazzo of Malad stone and Italian marble built to his exact specifications in 1936, be let only to a European family, so that the house would continue to be properly lived in and admired. The founder of Pakistan named the tenant he wanted for his own home, and the tenant was European.

Pakistan is not a failed Muslim state. It is the British Indian Army with a country attached, and the country is governed on Raj-era assumptions about how an officer class administers natives. The genuine ideological successor to the Imperial & Autocratic Raj on the subcontinent is not India, with its republican constitution and its Hindu majoritarian rewrite, but Pakistan, with its Sandhurst manners and its Punjabi feudal politics. This is why the regime does not feel exotic to Western chanceries; they recognise it from the files.

The Prussian Parallel

The closest historical analogue is not Egypt or Turkey, which are usually offered, but Hohenzollern Prussia in the long nineteenth century. A militarised state with a professional officer caste, an aristocratic landholding class fused to the army, and a foreign policy organised around selling military services to wealthier neighbours. Prussia took Russian subsidies and British coalition payments. Pakistan takes Saudi, Emirati, and Chinese underwriting. The Pakistan Army garrisons Bahrain, trains the Saudi National Guard, and rents out its nuclear umbrella implicitly to Riyadh while conducting exceptional diplomacy with the World-Emperor Elect. This is the mercenary fiscal model Frederick the Great would recognise immediately.

The analogy is heuristic, not total. Pakistan lacks Prussian bureaucratic penetration, Prussian primary education, Prussian industrial discipline. What translates is the military-fiscal layer: the officer caste, the rent extraction, the external underwriting, the militarisation of national identity. That layer alone has produced a state that ran for a century before Wilhelmine adventurism ended it. Pakistan could run on it for decades, provided the army keeps the Wilhelm temptation in check.

Governance Without Liberalism

The hybrid even produces tolerable governance. Not liberal governance, which Pakistan does not have and is not pursuing, but technocratic stabilisation. The post-Imran period delivered lower headline growth, averaging around 2.3 percent versus 3.4 percent under PTI, but in exchange averted sovereign default, brought inflation down from a 38 percent peak in May 2023 to single digits, and let the rupee find a market level. A country that has been to the IMF twenty-three times needs lower volatility more than higher growth. The hybrid delivers exactly that, because the army absorbs the political cost of austerity while a notional civilian face takes the parliamentary blame, while Imran absorbs the popular grievance steam. Three actors, three roles, one system.

Coda: The Kashmir Quietus

Pakistan will quietly let the operational file degrade while blazoning the klaxon loudly. The bleed by a thousand cuts requires a state with nothing to lose; Munir’s Pakistan has a great deal to lose, including Gulf rent, the IMF lifeline, and the domestic settlement itself. But operational de-escalation will coexist with permanent symbolic conflict. Kashmir is identity-producing for the army, not merely strategic, and the army cannot abandon it without abandoning part of why it exists. So the public posture remains maximalist, the Foreign Office invokes UN resolutions, the ISPR performs indignation, and the LoC stays cooler than at any point since the 1990s. The form persists, the substance withdraws.

When Prussistan stops working

We do not write this in triumph. The Prussian model worked until it did not, and it failed for one specific reason: the legitimacy of the army-state rested on the personal authority of the figure at its head, and the moment of succession was the moment of fragility.

Munir is calmed than a future COAS, hungry for the legitimacy bump only an external adventure delivers, could relight the boiler in a week. RNJ’s caveat stands and we second it: the calculus will change at some point. Indian planners should hope Munir lives a long time, and should not mistake stabilisation for friendship. The bayonet has not been put away. It has simply been holstered.