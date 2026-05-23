The Diaspora Saved The Mullahs. Pahlavi Helped.

Farhad’s thesis, delivered without prompting:

during the Woman Life Freedom protests, the Islamic Republic appeared more vulnerable than at any point in a generation. Women had started it, men had joined, opposition-minded Iranians inside the country felt the floor shifting. Then Pahlavi stepped forward, declared himself the advocate of Iranians, launched his petition, and pulled the diaspora’s attention outward at the exact moment Iranians on the ground needed it inward. He picked the wrong time. He saved the IRGC.

The Royal positioned as the alternative to the regime is the man Farhad blames for keeping the regime alive.

We are not endorsing this view. We are reporting that an Iranian who follows the country obsessively, who rallies behind Pahlavi today as the best of bad options, still holds him responsible for a historic missed moment. That is a serious accusation from a sympathetic source.

The Court In Exile

The deeper sickness is the diaspora itself. Ten million Iranians live outside Iran. Roughly half left in the last forty-seven years. They are angry, they have lost family, they have lost everything. Farhad’s word was emotion. They act out of emotion. They cannot organise. The Republicans, his term, spend their energy tearing down other opposition factions rather than building anything. The Islamic leftists, in his telling, are locked in ideological purity spirals incapable of coalition. Nobody cooperates with anybody. The diaspora behaves like a defeated court in exile, performing grievance rather than constructing alternatives.

And Pahlavi’s own fans are the worst offenders. They demand monarchy when he himself talks about constitutional democracy and transitional government. They harass critics. They cannot tolerate the question Samia asked, openly and reasonably: if you believe in democracy, why not let monarchists run in it? Farhad’s answer was telling. He still rallies behind Pahlavi. But he wishes Pahlavi would tell his own supporters to calm down, and Pahlavi does not.

IRGC

This is the structural tragedy. The IRGC has been in control since 1979, Farhad insists, not since some recent coup. The mullahs and the Guards run a closed system. The only counterweight is a diaspora that cannot stop fighting itself, led by a figure who will not discipline his own base, who fumbled the one window history opened for him.

The geopolitical backdrop matters but does not save the opposition. Oil sits at ninety-three dollars. The regime cracks internally, IRGC commanders against moderates, the president openly ignored. The conditions for change exist. The opposition to take advantage of them does not.

Friday

We will keep hosting these conversations weekly. Friday afternoons. The point is not to land on a single narrative. The point is that the people closest to the country are saying things the Western press struggles to process, and the diaspora press cannot bear to hear.

Farhad will be back. Bring questions & comments.