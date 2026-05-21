On “Press Freedom” and Prejudice.

This is what Norway’s leading newspaper chose for its coverage of the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Norway.
https://x.com/_Tracer_Bullet_/status/2056737017460089173
'Snake charmer' and 'sneaky' too, I guess we should be thankful they didn't add 'satan worshipping Hindu'. pic.twitter.com/dGDSzdQ7Vh
— Tracer Bullet (@_Tracer_Bullet_) May 19, 2026
While the usual suspects on BP chose to focus on an aspiring influencer’s stunts and dramatic heckling, I am not surprised that such blatant bigotry in the ‘mainstream’ newspaper of the supposedly Number one ranked Press has not been discussed on BP. Hilariously, a non-trivial subset of the Indian media and political opposition actually supported a rookie aspiring journalist’s publicity stunt.
Its a time-tested pattern. Rage-baiting and attacking Hindus and India earns notoriety, while the pushback and negative consequences if you push the envelope too far into nakedly racist territory, is minimal if there at all.
For all the cacophony and chaos that the Indian media landscape consistently generates, it has yet to demonstrate ability to even capitalize on such low-hanging fruit. A more capable media ecosystem wouldn’t allow such nonsense unpunished.
This is the overton window that needs to be shifted – the coverage ‘rules’ on India allow for a lot more mainstream ‘phobia’ and assault. And we see that on BP as well, the Pakistani tribal ‘patriot’ squad repeatedly find themselves facing pushback which to them is unexpected. After all, why shouldn’t they be allowed free rein in rage-baiting and plying bigoted stereotypes.
This racist caricatures aside, it is not a religious group or a country being attacked.
And yes our media is bad and horrible and this is a direct result of the domestication through access and ads that has been happening for the last decade. A minstrel can only write hagiogrpahies, not make good rhetoric. Had our media done even the most basic jobs this whole situation would not be happening
Completely agree with Calvin here
Sorry, but I can’t simply gloss over the blatant racism in the caricature. It is the entire subcontinent, not just India being stereotyped. You obviously have a lot of …personal dissatisfaction with the current political power trends in India. But that is a separate issue.
Its not Modi the politician that’s being represented – its all Indians. That is something your partisan one eye is missing in choosing to ignore the prejudice.
Let them throw stones. We should just keep developing.
There were similar cartoons regarding the space program and ISRO has now achieved some things which no country has been able to (moon pole soft landing).
Only two things matter – GDP (for overall power) and GDP per capita (for quality of life). Everything is downstream of it.
The welcome India gets in European capitals was not there 10-15 years ago. 10-15 years later even the cartoons will disappear.