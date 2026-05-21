On “Press Freedom” and Prejudice.

This is what Norway’s leading newspaper chose for its coverage of the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Norway.

https://x.com/_Tracer_Bullet_/status/2056737017460089173

'Snake charmer' and 'sneaky' too, I guess we should be thankful they didn't add 'satan worshipping Hindu'. pic.twitter.com/dGDSzdQ7Vh — Tracer Bullet (@_Tracer_Bullet_) May 19, 2026

While the usual suspects on BP chose to focus on an aspiring influencer’s stunts and dramatic heckling, I am not surprised that such blatant bigotry in the ‘mainstream’ newspaper of the supposedly Number one ranked Press has not been discussed on BP. Hilariously, a non-trivial subset of the Indian media and political opposition actually supported a rookie aspiring journalist’s publicity stunt.

Its a time-tested pattern. Rage-baiting and attacking Hindus and India earns notoriety, while the pushback and negative consequences if you push the envelope too far into nakedly racist territory, is minimal if there at all.

For all the cacophony and chaos that the Indian media landscape consistently generates, it has yet to demonstrate ability to even capitalize on such low-hanging fruit. A more capable media ecosystem wouldn’t allow such nonsense unpunished.

This is the overton window that needs to be shifted – the coverage ‘rules’ on India allow for a lot more mainstream ‘phobia’ and assault. And we see that on BP as well, the Pakistani tribal ‘patriot’ squad repeatedly find themselves facing pushback which to them is unexpected. After all, why shouldn’t they be allowed free rein in rage-baiting and plying bigoted stereotypes.