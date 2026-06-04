Senior research fellow at CERI-Sciences Po/CNRS, Professor of Indian Politics and Sociology at the King’s India Institute (London), President of the French Political Science Association and Chair of the British Association for South Asian Studies
Hindu-Muslim violence is changing: till recently riots were instrumentalised to polarise the voters & help BJP win elections; today BJP is in office: pogroms, lynchings, bulldozers are the order of the day. A great special issue of CSA explains why and how tandfonline.com/doi/ful…
Introduction – new forms of anti-Muslim violence in India: Hindu Xenophobia in the post-instrumental Era
We may expand on this but we just noticed Substack, which we rarely read, is very Left-Liberal.
This incident just took place a few days back:
https://www.ndtv.com/ghaziabad-news/ghaziabad-murder-news-key-accused-asad-in-ghaziabad-teen-surya-pratap-chauhan-murder-on-bakrid-killed-in-encounter-with-cops-11570557
Excerpts from the below that are relevant:
//Police maintain that the murder was not premeditated. DCP (City) Dhawal Jaiswal told ThePrint that Chauhan and Asad knew each other and were friends.
“The argument broke out between the two over riding a bike, which angered the accused, following which, he retaliated with an attack, and stabbed him. This was not a preplanned murder,” he said.
Police officials said the other accused allegedly held Chauhan down during the attack. Nawab, Asad’s father, was also taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in the murder. Police said they are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning eyewitnesses as the investigation continues.
Three other individuals present at the spot have been arrested. Asad’s father has also been taken into custody after being found allegedly associated with the murder. Further investigation is underway,” ACP Abhishek Srivastava told ThePrint.//
//We are also shocked by the incident and we supported the encounter and the action taken by the police and government,” said a Muslim resident who runs a chemist shop near one of the madrasas.//
Source:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/theprint.in/ground-reports/ghaziabad-hindu-murder-opens-a-new-anti-muslim-frontline-bulldozers-roll-madrasas-sealed/2949591/%3famp