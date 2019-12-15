Why did so many BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) voted Tory?

Another amazing podcast from Veedu Vidz–heartthrob of England. {Sisters, he is already owned by Mimzy and unavailable. Sorry.}

Start watching from 25 minutes in. Some take-aways:

Chinese earn the most per hour of any group in Britain.

Indians earn the second most of any group in Britain. {Chinese continue to economically outperform Indians globally and in Britain.} Do Chinese and Indians really earn more per hour than English Jews? I am skeptical. What is beyond all doubt is that British caucasians are massively academically and socio-economically under performing Jews, Chinese and Indians.

The sample sizes for Chinese and Indian Britons is too small to know how they voted for certain. But it is possible that Chinese, Indian, Sikh Buddhist Hindu and moderate muslim Indians voted against Jeremy Corbyn in part because of Corbyn’s close alliance with conservative Sunni and Islamist groups.

Before 2019, Pakistani and Bangladeshi Britons use to heavily vote for Jeremy Corbyn and Labour. Brown Pundit favorite Sajid Javid has received a lot of abuse for being a muslim Tory.

Tory Priti Patel (who I just heard about for the first time) has also received a lot of abuse. (Is part of the English anger at Priti Patel jealousy over the socio-economic success of Indians? Given how many Indian Britons vote Tory, how can it be because of that?) Priti Patel wants a point based (merit based) immigration system. (Why is this controversial among caucasian English people?)

There is a great deal of diversity among the British muslim population

Veedu Vidz says that Boris Johnson is anti everyone who is not Boris Johnson.

38 minutes in discusses deep anti Jewish bigotry on the part of English caucasians, the Labour party and Jeremy Corbyn. comes from the far left comes from the far right need to focus a lot more on muslim anti Jewish bigotry

43 minutes in, many working class caucasian and BAME voters probably are voting Tory in part because they are so scared of being accused of racism by their representatives for asking questions.

46 minutes in, Labour has lost its moral legitimacy on racism, bigotry and sectarianism. Labour and the BMP are the only two parties in English history to be investigated by the Equality and Human Rights commission for misconduct.

58 minutes in, many poor and working class caucasian britons have suffered from globalization and have no privilege at all. Labour should stop accusing them of having non-existent privilege.

60 minutes, many Labour try to blame the world’s social ills on Britain. (I am stunned that this still happens. England has been falling apart for generations and is in many ways more backwards than many of her former colonies. Talk about delusions of grandeur.)

63 minutes in Veedu asks if Hindus have an advantage over muslims in Britain.

My questions:

I get why many Britons felt they could not vote for Corbyn and Labour. Why didn’t more vote Liberal Democrat?

Can anyone send me an exit poll with granular detail on 2019 UK voting patterns?

Update 1:

Maajid Nawaz Gob-smacks Corbyn and says Corbyn beat Corbyn.

Update 2:

Katie Hopkins is a Member of the Tory party and is trying hard to create an alliance between the UK and India (and presumably the Dharmic world more generally). The alliance would focus on resisting:

Globalism (which she mostly defines as post modernist wokeness, perhaps combined with pro business free markets to a lesser degree)

Islamism

Feminism (by which I think she means third wave woke post modernist intersectional femnism)

To simplify, I think she mostly means post modernism and Islamism. She appears to think the Europe will divide into Islamist hamlets and non Islamist hamlets. And that Europe and the world as a whole needs India’s and America’s help to survive.

Could the UK government pursue an alliance with India focused on post modernism and Islamism? Could this end any remaining Indian sensitivity about being colonized by the UK? Is this being facilitated by Indian Britons and perhaps muslim Indian Britons leaving the Labour party?

Sham Sharma has speculated that Indian Americans could wholesale flip to the Republican Party similar to the flip of Indian Britons between 2017 and 2019? Could this really happen?