36 Replies to “Open Thread – Brown Pundits”
I wonder where the Indian yDNA H came from. I find it hard to believe that it came from Iran HGs because:
1- None of the Iran HG remains thus far have yielded yDNA H
2- There is yDNA H2 in Europe, which would have ultimately come from the Anatolia. On top of this, there is also the possibility of pre-natufian Levantines basically being the same pre-agriculture Anatolians.
I suspect that the yDNA H in south Asia would have come from a pre-Iran HG era, perhaps from a movement from the late Levant Aurignacian culture (around 30,000 years ago) into south Asia, bringing mtDNA U2 along with it. This would mean that AASI, even with all Iran ancestry stripped away would still have some non-east Eurasian ancestry in it. What do you guys think about this possibility?
I think it is on the cards, judging by the period at least. I wonder if the H-men had Cro-Magnon like traits.
Might be https://imgur.com/a/NbCFJbk Mahadaha might have had some superficial similarities though the source itself (not shown here) says that the similarities would only be superficial/based on appearance alone.
first you trace my K1a back from anatolia possibly and then my H. I need to visit the magical land of Turkey to find truth
My current guess is more so in the Levant (around Israel), though it might be Turkey as well since.
At this point it seems like the BJP’s project to turn the Assamese anti-Bengali movement into a Hindu anti-Muslim movement has failed. Heavy protests/riots in the state have been reportedly met with heavy police/military repression, though difficult to say as like Kashmir communications were cut.
Otherwise is was heartening to see Muslims across India, accompanied by liberal Indians of all faiths, rise up in protest. Predictably the Hindu Right is trying to smear this movement as a Jihadist/Islamist plot, though I think Indian-Muslims have finally wised up and realized they are being labelled as Jihadists/Islamists regardless of what they do, so may as well get their shots in.
Let’s make a wager. I wager that NRC will pass as well. I’ll give you 50-50 odds that it passes. Do we have a trade?
I think the NRC is the new Ram temple for BJP and they will not pass this term, and keep the kettle boiling. They will use this as an election issue for the next 2 3 terms, that they have to come to power to implement NRC. They have done enough (and more) this term to shore up their base. If they do everything in 1 term, all their policies will lose their novelty effect.
The problem with this weak sauce logic is that it assumes politicians do politics the way minimum wage employees do jobs. There are true believers in this world – for every cause, no matter how strange it seems.
If it is not clear to you now, it should be – Modi and Shah are true believers to the cause.
Anyway, do we have a trade?
We do. And i believe all politicians however ideological are pragmatist at the end of the day. They know exactly when to heighten the temperature and when they need back down for a bit.
These savage Muslim mobs have destroyed billions of rupees of property.They have proved BJP right.
And police have attacked students at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.
What do you have to say about that? Some more bs about “savage Muslim mobs”?
Majoritarianism is fugliness defined.
These shameless savages beg to be Indian citizens instead of going to Pakistan or Bangladesh.
I’m going to assume you’re not trolling even though you clearly are. But do you really feel like this? What has happened in your life that you need to make a statement like this?
I think there are many real and valid criticisms of islam and specifically conservative variants of islam. But how one can make such a blanket statement about such a large population I’ll never understand.
Getting attacked by a Muslim mob can change your views quickly.
the protests are becoming only muslim. this is how a common man sees it.
Well looks like the BJP achieved something which they thought NRC would achieve, they wouldn’t believe their luck.
https://theprint.in/opinion/with-jamia-amu-protests-modi-shahs-bjp-got-what-it-wanted-from-citizenship-act/336247/
With Jamia, AMU protests, Modi-Shah’s BJP got what it wanted from Citizenship Act
The common man in India also believes cow urine has magical powers, so not a great barometer.
“The common man in India also believes cow urine has magical powers, so not a great barometer.”
This sentence would be more accurate if bracketed by “Most Pakistanis believe that”.
Tbh I’ve seen many more Leftists and Muslims making cow urine jokes than I’ve seen Hindus talking at all about it.
Though it is a useful meme in that it tells you who is worth ignoring.
@whomever understands this complex stuff bc it’s their job.
Edward Croft Dutton, the extremely oddball Finland based expat anthropologist who looks like he fell out of a timewarp from cca 1920, has this whole shtick about how the end to high child mortality has led to fucked up politics because
1) third of genome is brain related
1.1) mutations occur effectively at random spots, so some of them will be affecting neural development
2) lack of selection on children leads to more mutations in subsequent generations
3) 2) keeps snowballing, so at present in prosperous nations there are many people who have a lot of harmful brain-related mutations
4) that this is behind the rise in increasingly insane politics in the west.
5) that belief in god is adaptive and so is ethnocentrism and right-wing authoritarianism. And that’s why people who are that way are more likely to be good looking.
And then he follows it by citing studies religious people are healthier even after accounting for confounders, that they have more symmetrical faces and so on and all this points to them having less bad genomes.
I’m suspecting he’s playing very fast & loose with the papers he’s quoting but honestly I can’t evaluate this correctly as I lack the education, yet am still curious to know how wrong he is.
This paper:
Dutton, E., Madison, G. & Dunkel, C. (2018). The Mutant Says in His Heart, “There Is No God”: The Rejection of Collective Religiosity Centred Around the Worship of Moral Gods is Associated with High Mutational Load. Evolutionary Psychological Science, 4: 233-244.
i think ed dutton is wrong on this. not mostly individual impact but broader cultural dynamics.
This entire CAB-NRC business is yet another attempt by Modi and Co. to build on the Hindutva asabiya. To me it feels like a desperate move coming on the heels of
1. state level elections that have not mirrored the dominance of the BJP in the parliamentary elections,
2. sharp deceleration in the Indian economy, and
3. increasing attention on the clamp down in Kashmir
Now if only the Congress could get its act together and throw off the yoke of the Indira Gandhi dynasty!
“Now if only the Congress could get its act together and throw off the yoke of the Indira Gandhi dynasty!”
LOL, i have a higher chance of getting a Nobel than this happening.
I think BJP is not desperate though. They seem to have traded one region for the other. Bengal’s 40 seats for Assam’s 14 . Also factoring in some push back from muslims/left liberals and counter mobilization of Hindus in N-India. Let’s see if this gamble works.
Even after 2014 BJP didn’t match their performance at state level.why do liberals keep spreading this bullshit.
Opinion | Why you don’t love immigrants as much as you claim
https://www.livemint.com/opinion/columns/why-you-don-t-love-immigrants-as-much-as-you-claim-11576421441963.html
Serbia —
— actually the real answer is bit more complicated, cough cough grim laughter lol
