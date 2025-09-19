Call for Authors

Posted on Author X.T.MCategories Ancient India, Brown Pundits, Civilisation, Culture, Pakistan, Partition, Postcolonialism & the Global South, X.T.MTags , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Brown Pundits has always thrived on debate, commentary, and detail. Our compact team—three co-founders, two editors (Nivedita & Indosaurus), and three authors (sbarrkum, Gaurav Lele, Saiarav and Manav); keeps the conversation alive.

We’d like to expand. If you’ve been a regular voice in the comments or simply feel you have something to add, please apply to write for BP. Sharp observations, whether about Modi Ji’s birthday celebrations or broader cricketing analogies, are exactly what we value.

The word Pundit comes from Sanskrit, meaning “learned man” or Brahmin. It reminds us that Brown intellectual life is rooted in centuries of plural, complex traditions of debate. This is our inheritance, and BP stands on those terms; not reducible to any ideology.

I’d especially encourage regulars like brown, Daves, Hoju, Pandit Brown, and BB to consider joining the author list.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Daves
Daves
1 day ago

I’ve tried to register for the site with my formal email, but it seems ‘daves’ is a problem. Not sure how to get past that issue. I’m happy to be an occasional contributor.

0
Reply
X.T.M
Author
X.T.M
1 day ago
Reply to  Daves

you should be an author now?

0
Reply
X.T.M
Author
X.T.M
1 day ago

I will make you an author.

0
Reply
Hoju
Hoju
23 hours ago

Would love to contribute. Have some ideas in mind.

0
Reply
X.T.M
Author
X.T.M
20 hours ago
Reply to  Hoju

oh great I’ll upgrade your status now

0
Reply
brown
brown
12 hours ago

thanks for the offer. i am not a structured author, but i have some topics on which i can write some points which can generate a discussion.

0
Reply
X.T.M
Author
X.T.M
12 hours ago
Reply to  brown

nice! thanks I am trying to make you an author but can’t find your profile for some reason. Have you made one?

I’m so glad everyone I mentioned is happy to be an Author; I don’t want Kabir-BB derailing the site.

0
Reply
brown
brown
10 hours ago
Reply to  X.T.M

how and where to create the profile?

0
Reply
Brown Pundits
8
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x