There is a recurring Saffroniate habit, when it comes to Pakistan, that deserves to be named plainly. It assumes collapse. It treats Pakistan as a Yugoslavia-in-waiting, a state held together only by force and denial. This is not analysis. It is projection, reinforced by confirmation bias.
Pakistan is not Yugoslavia. It is, in many ways, the opposite.
Yugoslavia fractured once the external logic binding it disappeared. Pakistan was born under siege and continues to organise itself around that fact. Whatever one thinks of this psychology, it has consequences. States that internalise permanent vulnerability do not casually dissolve. They centralise, harden, and adapt. That is not a moral defence. It is an empirical observation.
This is why fantasies of Pakistan’s inevitable breakup consistently miss the mark. No serious actor inside Pakistan believes fragmentation would lead to peace, prosperity, or benevolent external management. The lesson of 1971 was not weakness; it was that disintegration invites catastrophe. That understanding is widely shared, across elites and institutions alike.
Where the Commentariat becomes especially sloppy is on culture.
Cultural borrowing is routinely misread as insecurity or fraud. When Pakistani weddings feature aesthetics recognisably Indian, or when Basant reappears in Lahore, it is framed as denial, appropriation, or embarrassment. This misunderstands how culture actually works.
Basant is a Punjabi seasonal festival. Its roots lie in agrarian cycles, the coming of spring, and the shared folk culture of the Punjab region. Over centuries, it accumulated different meanings in different places. In parts of North India it acquired Hindu associations. In Pakistan today, it carries no religious significance at all. It is simply an excuse to celebrate, fly kites, and mark the end of winter.
That does not make it Hindu property, nor does it make its practice in Pakistan a contradiction. It makes it regional culture doing what regional culture has always done: surviving political rupture.
What unsettles critics is not Basant itself, but the fact that Pakistan retains a cultural life that does not fit neatly into the categories they prefer. There is an assumption, often unspoken, that Pakistan must either reject the Indian inheritance entirely or admit civilisational fraud. This is a false choice.
Civilisations do not vanish at borders. They refract. Pakistan did not exit Punjabi culture in 1947. It reinterpreted it. That process is sometimes awkward, sometimes defensive, but it is not incoherent.
The same applies to deeper historical questions. Asking what religious and cultural layers existed in Punjab, Sindh, or Bengal before Islam is not “washing” or erasure. Buddhism mattered. Local cults mattered. Heterodox traditions mattered. None of this threatens Hindu history, nor does it diminish Islam. It simply acknowledges that the Indian Subcontinent was never civilisationally flat.
This is where bias enters the discourse. Every overlap becomes evidence of bad faith. Every shared practice is treated as theft. Every attempt at cultural synthesis is read as denial. That is not scholarship. It is resentment masquerading as critique.
None of this is to deny Pakistan’s internal problems. Discrimination against minorities exists and deserves serious scrutiny. But seriousness requires proportion. Throwing around words like “genocide” outside their proper context is not moral clarity; it is rhetorical inflation. Gaza looks and feels like genocide. Pakistan’s contradictions, however real, are not that.
Pakistan’s identity is shaped by siege, but it is not stupid. Its elites may be arrogant and misguided but they are not naïve. They defend borders fiercely because history taught them the cost of weakness. They borrow culturally because borrowing is how civilisations survive. These instincts coexist. They already do.
The real danger is not Pakistan’s collapse, but the collapse of analytical discipline among those who keep predicting it. When every fact is filtered through a desire for failure, analysis stops. You are no longer observing reality. You are narrating a wish.
Pakistan does not need to be Yugoslavia for its critics to feel satisfied. It only needs to exist; imperfectly, stubbornly, and recognisably itself.
There are plenty of folks who are not Christian, who happily celebrate Christmas. Absolutely nothing wrong with that. Just that they don’t harbor delusions about it ‘not being a Christian holiday’.
what comes next now? Do Pakistanis start celebrating Holi as yet another ‘non hindu festival’? why not? How about Diwali? Heck its an “autumn” festival that is celebrated with lights and fire crackers.
What is all this mental gymnastics for? What is the big f deal about simply being honest about the fact that Basant is Basant Panchami?
The answer directly goes to the heart of the matter – the internal……….balkanisation that a Pakistan constantly struggles with.
As far as conflating the fantasies and speculation regarding insurgencies in Pakistan and their future prospects – one can’t help but wonder whether its an intentional conflation – tie 2 theories together that really aren’t connected, simply because you can knock them both down by virtue of attacking the one that is more…questionable.
Given the shared history and culture in the Indian subcontinent, the Punjabi Muslims in and around Lahore also celebrate kite flying as a sport in Pakistan from home rooftops during the Basant season.[18] In 2007, the Supreme Court of Pakistan imposed a ban on the manufacture, trade, and flying of kites in Lahore on the basis of fatal incidents due to glass-coated stray strings used in the kites in Lahore.[36] Plans to restore the festival in 2013 were cancelled after Jamaat-ud-Dawa threatened attacks on the celebrations, claiming the festival had “Hindu origins” and describing it as “un-Islamic.”[37] In 2017, the ban on Basant was briefly lifted and reimposed.[38]The ban was lifted in 2026 after 19 years.[39]
If Pakistanis can celebrate Christmas while openly acknowledging its “Christian-ness” but have all sorts of mental allergic reactions to accepting the “Hindu-ness” of Basant Panchami, then is this not a clear open-and-shut case of naked Hinduphobia?
Your comment above only serves to support this thesis.
Non Christians don’t really celebrate Christmas in Pakistan. I don’t know what Pakistanis you have been interacting with.
The orthodox Islamic view is that Christians consider Christ to be God. This is shirk according to strict Islamic monotheism.
When my dad was Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at LUMS, he introduced a Christmas party on campus–mainly for the janitorial staff since they are mostly Christian. The people at the mosque told students that if they participated, they would have to reaffirm their faith in Islam.
Do you identify as Pakistani?
He identifies as Pakistani-American?
well 2 of his own comments are contradicting each other. That’s what I was alluding to.
In one breath, he is bragging about singing carols to celebrate Christmas, within seconds of that comment, I see him claiming no Pakistani celebrates Christmas, and how his father performed charity by organizing a Christmas party for those poor christian janitors. The feudal and yes, *casteist* tone is quite overt.
I mean, come on.
Don’t misrepresent my comments. That’s not on.
I was raised in the US. I sang in the National Cathedral choir every Sunday–not just on Christmas. My parents both went to Catholic schools in Pakistan (as upper middle class people tended to do).
I’m not the typical Pakistani. Most Pakistani Muslims wouldn’t go anywhere near Christmas since it is clearly un-Islamic.
I never said that my father “performed charity”. Instituting the celebration of minority festivals is clearly a progressive act no?
It’s a fact that many Christians in Pakistan tend to be found in occupations like janitorial work. This is not really about their religion as such by the fact that they are descended from Dalit converts.
We have had a Christian Chief Justice in Pakistan (Justice Cornelius).
I don’t take kindly to accusations of being “casteist”. This is a misrepresentation.
it depends on which class of Pakistan; Elitestanis are super-liberal and Westernised.
it’s the middle classes that are uber-Islamic
Exactly. I was raised entirely in the US.
jeebus the feudal condescension and prejudice just dripping in this comment. And the utter lack of self-awareness.
What do you mean exactly?
What is “feudal” about this?
A Christmas party was introduced where there had previously not been one. Even I–the son of the Dean– participated and sang “Silent Night”.
For the record, my father also introduced the celebration of Diwali at LUMS.
Self-awareness is a thing. You clearly have a massive blind spot.
Pretty backward society, eh?
Alas Pakistan is a decade away from celebrating festivals like Valentines Day & Christmas but it will happen
It is fun to celebrate everyone’s festivals
There is no compulsion in celebrating festivals.
Most Muslims would not participate in Christmas because believing Christ is God or the son of God is clearly shirk in Islam.
Valentine’s Day has its own problems. People associate it with immorality.
Dating etc is not considered permissible in Islam. Especially not by the orthodox.
Obviously there are people who claim Basant is “un-Islamic” but they are a fringe element. Jamaat-ud-Dawa is not taken particularly seriously.
The real issue with Basant was the deaths and injuries associated with the celebration. I’m not really aware of all the technicalities, but the type of string used was apparently lethal in many cases–especially to motorcyclists.
Even this year, Maryam Nawaz allowed celebrations only under strict SOPs. The celebration was restricted to Lahore and not allowed in other parts of Punjab province.
There were still some injuries and deaths but overall the SOPs seem to have worked.
Its not just the “un-Islamic” shrieking thats hinduphobic, its also the blatant dishonest delusion peddling to deny the obvious Hindu aspects of Basant – something that you yourself have been caught doing.
You really overuse “Hinduphobia”. The irony is that you clearly hate Islam.
As a non-Pakistani, you have no locus standi to tell us what our culture is. Stay in your lane.
I don’t know what psychological satisfaction you get by insisting that Pakistanis are really “Hindu” or “Indian”. But this is your complex and not something that most Pakistanis are concerned about at all.
Basant did emerge in Hindu space; the history is fairly clear on that.
Basant is basically Norouz; u can strip the religious dimensions but not the origin.
Why are Pakistanis so ashamed of their Hindu origins; Persians take pride in our Zoroastrian heritage ..
I really don’t have any issues with Basant originally being “Hindu”. But it is now basically a spring time celebration.
I don’t think it’s really about being “ashamed” of “Hindu origins”. Pakistanis have an antipathy to the Indian nation-state. Being Muslim is central to our identity.
I guess Iranians are much more secure about their Islamic identity than Pakistanis are.
I just resent the implication that Pakistanis are really “Hindu” or “Indian”. You addressed that well in your original post. I’m going to leave it here.
First, the aggressive attempt at pushing the delusion that Basant is “not hindu at all, but ‘punjabi’.
Coupled with rude gatekeeping – ‘stay in your lane’ blah blah.
Now faced with firm facts, and that too pointed out by site admin, a reluctant slink back and acceptance.
The intellectual dishonesty on display is……quite something.
As a non-Pakistani, why this insistence that we define our culture in a way that is acceptable to you?
Clearly, it’s serving some psychological need otherwise you wouldn’t insist so much.
I’m going back to bed now. You can keep going alone if you wish.
this is true; Pakistanis can define themselves as they like.
Iran is much more secure about its identity period.
I don’t know that people are predicting the fracturing of Pakistan as much as rooting for it to happen.
Good distinction!
Thank you for writing this.
Yugoslavia fell apart because Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia wanted independence. They did not want to be ruled by Serbia. In many ways Yugoslavia was an artificial entity like the USSR.
Pakistan is not comparable to this. There is no serious desire for independence in any of the provinces. One can argue about the extent of the desire for independence in Balochistan– though I think it is more about wanting greater fairness from the Pakistani state– but certainly Sindh and KPK do not want independence from Punjab. Whether anti-Pakistan people like it or not, most Pakistanis have a distinct feeling of being Pakistani. The country is not being held together at gunpoint.
As for culture: I am on record as arguing that Pakistan is a South Asian country and there is nothing wrong with that. Basant, for example, predates the Indian and Pakistani nation-states. It’s not owned by India or by Hindus. It’s part of Punjab’s culture.
Effectively, it’s a secular occasion in Lahore. If Lahoris believed it was a “Hindu” celebration, they would stop celebrating it. Maryam Nawaz Sharif would not be caught dead promoting anything un-Islamic.
Linking Basant to Holi and Diwali is a bad argument. Diwali is specifically about Ram’s victory over Ravana. There is no way it can be interpreted as a secular occasion. It is clearly Hindu. Basant is about flying kites and celebrating the arrival of spring. There is nothing inherently un-Islamic about it.
“Christmas is about putting gifts under a tree for family, hanging stockings, kissing under the mistletoe and drinking eggnog. Its a secular occasion, Its not owned by ‘Christians’. ”
yeah, nobody in their right mind would make such a claim.
Tbf Christmas is extremely secularised
sure, but does anybody demand pretending that its not a Christian holiday?
Basant in all its forms all over India is pretty secularized as well. And there is absolutely no issue with Pakistanis celebrating it without the religious connotations. But why the dishonesty?
And why is said dishonesty supposedly empowered and supposedly shoved down people’s throats as the ‘truth’?
Christmas is specifically about celebrating the birth of Christ. Of course, it’s a Christian religious celebration.
That doesn’t mean that non-Christians cannot participate in the gift-giving etc without at all for a moment believing that Christ is God or the Son of God.
Comparing Christmas to a kite-flying festival is disingenuous.
Denying Basant’s ‘hinduness’ is delusional. And quite explicitly hinduphobic.
I agree- Kabir is deliberately baiting now..
It is not just a “kite flying” festival.
Your comment is directly contradicting your own parent post. I’m…not quite sure what to make of that.
I think it’s a dual edge – there is no need for outsiders to constantly remind Pakistanis of their Hindu origins but it is an internal dialectic.
Vasant Panchami, also rendered Basant Panchami[3][4] and Saraswati Puja in honour of the Hindu goddess Saraswati, is a Hindu festival that marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. The festival is celebrated in different ways depending on the region and by different Indian religions.
Vasant Panchami also marks the start of preparation for Holika and Holi, which take place forty days later.[5] The Vasant Utsava (festival) on Panchami is celebrated forty days before spring, because any season’s transition period is 40 days, and after that, the season comes into full bloom.
Sure, I have no issues with any of that.
In Pakistan, Basant has no specific religious connotations.
The more people insist that Basant is Hindu, the more opposition there will be to it in Pakistan.
yes but that is foolish. Persians take pride in Zoroastrianism, Pakistanis are ashamed of Hinduism, which is probably the most sophisticated Theo-philosophical system on the planet
It is as rooted in Hinduism as Norouz is in pre-Islamic Persia..