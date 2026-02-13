Running a platform is not the same as winning an argument. It is about tone, trajectory, and whether the conversation rises or sinks. I edit out BB’s comments not because I fear disagreement, and not because I am fragile about India or Pakistan. I edit them because they are crude. Crudeness is not courage.

There is a difference between sharp critique and coarse provocation. Kabir and I disagree deeply about India. He defends the fake term “South Asia” as necessary. It’s a neocolonialist invention designed to dissolve the world’s oldest and most prominent civilisation (the Indian Subcontinent) into a compass direction. We argue. We contest premises. We clash over legitimacy, sovereignty, and naming. But the disagreement is structured. It is intelligible. It is civil. It forces clarity.

BB’s interventions, by contrast, tend to flatten everything into sneer and insinuation. That degrades the space. A forum that tolerates permanent coarseness slowly becomes defined by it. Readers do not return for noise. They return for thought. There are, to be fair, strong exceptions; for instance when he analysed the cricketing economy to illustrate how much weaker the Pakistani consumer-tax base is compared to its Indian counterpart.

The world is changing fast. Germany is rearming. Japan is debating immigration and identity in ways unthinkable a decade ago. Former defeated powers are recalibrating. The global order is shifting from American unipolarity to something colder and more transactional. In such a moment, analysis must be disciplined.

Pakistan is not optimising itself. That is obvious. Its institutions are uneven. Its economy is fragile. But it is functional. It survives shocks that would break smaller states. Sinopac alignment is not a fantasy; it is structural. China will not permit state collapse on its western corridor. The catastrophe of 1971 was exceptional: civil war, Indian intervention, and a superpower moment that does not replicate easily. History rhymes, but it does not photocopy.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, only one UN-recognized state has actually broken apart: Sudan in 2011. State dissolution is the exception, not the rule.

To analyse such matters requires sobriety. It requires recognising that post-war Germany and Japan were once broken states and are now pivot points in a new balance. It requires admitting that India’s civilisational coherence predates 1947 while also acknowledging that Pakistan’s sovereignty is not negated by that fact.

Brown Pundits must remain a place where difficult claims are made carefully and precisely. Where India can be defended without derision. Where Pakistan can be criticised without mockery. It requires resisting the temptation to reduce everything to insult.