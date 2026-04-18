India is Not a “Muslim Power”

Kabir · April 18, 2026 · 28 comments

In the comments on “Pakistanis=Indian Muslims With Sovereignty”, BB argued that India is a “Muslim Power”.   This is a patently ridiculous argument but it merits a full rebuttal.

The simple fact is that India is NOT a Muslim country.  India is 80% Hindu. Muslims are a minority (approximately 15%).   India is a constitutionally secular state. So under no reasonable definition is India a “Muslim Power”.

Pakistan is the world’s second-largest Muslim-majority country. It is projected that within five years it will overtake Indonesia to become the world’s most populous Muslim country.  Additionally, Pakistan is the only Muslim-majority nuclear power.  Finally, Pakistan is an “Islamic Republic”.

This argument is so blatantly ridiculous and disingenuous that I can’t believe this clarification is even necessary. But here we are.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to clarify my exchange with El Khawaja.  He argued that “Pakistanis are Pakistani and that’s it”.  I disagree with this position.  I am as patriotic as the next Pakistani but this quote expresses the belief of the State — a belief I argue is fundamentally wrong.

Post the loss of East Pakistan in 1971, the Pakistani State has doubled down on the belief that we are all “Pakistanis first”.  The argument goes that if people are allowed to identify as “Punjabi”, “Sindhi” etc this may lead to secession. This is obviously a red line for the State.  Thus, the introduction of “Pak Studies”, a course that all students must take from primary school through their undergraduate studies.

However, this indoctrination has not served to lessen people’s feelings of being “Punjabi”, “Sindhi” etc.

It would be much healthier if the Pakistani State accepted that Pakistan is a multi-ethnic–NOT multinational– country.

Seccession is not a realistic possibility since Pakistan is a nuclear power. So I think the State’s worries on this ground are overblown.

The efforts of BB (and to some extent RNJ) to undermine the Pakistani identity and classify us as “Indian” are patently obvious and not intellectually tenable.

However, I do believe that my compatriots also go too far and try to downplay the links that Pakistan has with the “Indian subcontinent”.

 

 

Published by

Kabir

I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published by Aks Publications (Lahore 2024). Samples of my singing can be heard on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Le1RnQQJUeKkkXj5UCKfB

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El Khawaja
El Khawaja
1 day ago

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to clarify my exchange with El Khawaja. He argued that “Pakistanis are Pakistani and that’s it”. I disagree with this position. I am as patriotic as the next Pakistani but this quote expresses the belief of the State — a belief I argue is fundamentally wrong.
Post the loss of East Pakistan in 1971, the Pakistani State has doubled down on the belief that we are all “Pakistanis first”. The argument goes that if people are allowed to identify as “Punjabi”, “Sindhi” etc this may lead to secession. This is obviously a red line for the State. Thus, the introduction of “Pak Studies”, a course that all students must take from primary school through their undergraduate studies.”

This is a misrepresentation of what I said. I didn’t deny the ethnic diversity or various subnational identities within Pakistan and neither did I rank any of these identities in order. When I said Pakistanis are Pakistanis, that was in response to the thread title that Pakistanis were supposedly just “Muslim Indians that strayed. For me Pakistani is a nationality that stands entirely on its own legs, the same way a Canadian is a Canadian and an American is an American and Brazilian is a Brazilian – this isn’t to deny the vast diversity in each of those countries and the various identities that exist nor does it insinuate that everyone from those countries necessarily identifies with the civic national identity first.

-4
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X.T.M
Admin
X.T.M
1 day ago
Reply to  El Khawaja

We are the Admin of this site and we have just gone through your comments, which are racist against the ancient and noble Dravidian People.

Do that again and we will remove every single comment of yours on this site.

Chennai is, far and away, the best city in the entire Indian Subcontinent.

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El Khawaja
El Khawaja
1 day ago
Reply to  X.T.M

Every single one of my comments was in retaliation against racism and hate directed against Pakistanis from username: BombayBadshah. Apparently he gets a free reign to be racist despite his very first article (greenlighted by admins) that sexualized and fetishized Pakistani women a couple months back. You can ask Kabir who started with the insults.

Dravidians may be a noble culture and Chennai may be a great city, that’s fine but to expect Pakistanis to constantly absorb racist abuse and not say anything back is unrealistic and unfair.

Respect is mutual.

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X.T.M
Admin
X.T.M
1 day ago
Reply to  El Khawaja

Have they not been moderated out; both of you cannot stress the moderation load.

You are new hence we have shown more latitude but do not stoop to a low level. We have removed more than a 100 comments in a single sitting.

Our policies are evolving, fairly strict but fundamentally fair.

3
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El Khawaja
El Khawaja
1 day ago
Reply to  X.T.M

Nope, he was posting all kinds of insults.

Anyways I do apologize for getting carried away in the heat of the moment and any offense caused to any South Indian posters.

Last edited 1 day ago by El Khawaja
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X.T.M
Admin
X.T.M
1 day ago
Reply to  El Khawaja

Yes please don’t do that again. This still is moderated just not on a full time basis; commentators are encouraged to email in offensive comments to be moderated out.

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El Khawaja
El Khawaja
1 day ago
Reply to  El Khawaja

You’re not objectively superior in anyway, whatever that even means.

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El Khawaja
El Khawaja
1 day ago
Reply to  El Khawaja

It doesn’t matter what people score on those metrics, if there is obsession.

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El Khawaja
El Khawaja
1 day ago
Reply to  X.T.M

You’re blatantly lying, every single one of your comments is laced with insults whether it be about race, religion, jobs, female relatives,etc

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El Khawaja
El Khawaja
1 day ago
Reply to  El Khawaja

Yes he does and can see your insults and constantly belittling of Pakistan and insults towards Pakistanis and the constant debasement of our identity. Your initial posts weren’t even about economic metrics (which is irrelevant in a cultural discussion) but all about trying to tear down and insult Pakistan and how we choose to identify. No one would take kindly to comments by people deny their culture and the constant vilification of our people.

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El Khawaja
El Khawaja
1 day ago
Reply to  El Khawaja

There’s no “mask off”, it’s retaliation for every one of your insults towards Pakistanis and your attempts are trying to insult and debase of our identity. Telling someone that their country’s culture or identity is that of another country, doesn’t fly well with most national groups. Trying doing what you did to an Albanian or an Indonesian, they wouldn’t put up with that.

Spearchuckers doesn’t even refer to Africans, it’s a term used by northeast Asians for southeast Asians and in the context of south Asia it would refer to the regions south of the vindhyas.

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X.T.M
Admin
X.T.M
1 day ago
Reply to  El Khawaja

Dravidian Civilisation is a cut above; go to Mahabalipurram and be in awe of what Dravidian Empires were creating millennia ago.

3
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X.T.M
Admin
X.T.M
1 day ago
Reply to  El Khawaja

Sri Lanka and the Maldives are probably the most developed parts of the Indian Subcontinent?

The more Dravidian = the more prosperous seems a good rule?

0
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El Khawaja
El Khawaja
1 day ago
Reply to  X.T.M

Sri Lanka and the Maldives are Indo Aryan.

The Indo-Aryan-Dravidian schism also a played a role in the Sri Lankan civil war from what I’ve read on the conflict.

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El Khawaja
El Khawaja
1 day ago
Reply to  El Khawaja

That term was being used by northeast asians long before any development, it has more to do with the tropical climate and jungle terrain of southeast Asia similar to south india. Pakistanis are from the riverine plains, deserts and mountains, so it doesn’t refer to us. The equivalent term for us would be cavemen, camel j0ckeys or mountain ninjas/hillbillies.

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X.T.M
Admin
X.T.M
1 day ago
Reply to  X.T.M

it does not matter BB; you know the rules .

It’s not about “getting dirty” we would have understood had there been no moderation or you didn’t have access to the Admin.

After Kabir, you are the most indulged Commentator on this site, because we are fond of both of you and your perennial antics.

But be like Kabir, he made two excellent posts and is using his Author Privileges, which you have.

Instead you are duelling it with a new commentator like El Khwaja, who is yet to be fully acquainted with the site.

Don’t abuse that. And you have excellent facts and figures and arguments; use them in a post like how Kabir did?

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X.T.M
Admin
X.T.M
1 day ago
Reply to  X.T.M

We can reset it for
You

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Kabir
Author
Kabir
23 hours ago
Reply to  El Khawaja

I agree BB had a meltdown first. But you didn’t need to respond in kind.

-1
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Kabir
Author
Kabir
23 hours ago
Reply to  El Khawaja

I apologize if I misinterpreted what you said. But “Pakistanis are Pakistanis” is actually the position of the State which I fundamentally disagree with.

It would be far healthier if the Pakistani State recognized that we are a multi-ethnic country.

Identities like “Punjabi” “Sindhi” “Pashtun” are far older than the nation-states of Pakistan and India.

I don’t at all endorse the argument made by BB that Pakistanis are “Muslim Indians that strayed”. We carry Pakistani passports. We are a distinct nation.

0
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X.T.M
Admin
X.T.M
1 day ago

Excellent post, Bravo Kabir.

1
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Kabir
Author
Kabir
23 hours ago
Reply to  X.T.M

Thanks.

India being a “Muslim power” was just so ridiculous.

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X.T.M
Admin
X.T.M
1 day ago

it’s fairly obvious there is a

USA-Israel-India-UAE axis

China-Russia-Iran-North Korea Quad

EU, rest of GCC & Pakistan kind of straddle both

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S Qureishi
S Qureishi
23 hours ago

BB argued that India is a “Muslim Power”.

The ruling party in India, since 2014, has exactly how many Muslim members of parliament again?

‘Muslim power’ indeed.

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Kabir
Author
Kabir
23 hours ago
Reply to  S Qureishi

That doesn’t even matter.

India is 80% Hindu. It’s not a Muslim-majority country. How can it be a “Muslim power”?

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S Qureishi
S Qureishi
23 hours ago
Reply to  Kabir

It was definitely a Muslim power during the Delhi Sultanate and the Mughal Empire. It was majority Hindu then too

Power status is determined from the top.

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Kabir
Author
Kabir
22 hours ago
Reply to  S Qureishi

It was clear from the context that the discussion was about the modern nation-state of India. Not only is not a Muslim-majority country it is a constitutionally secular state.

I agree the Mughal Empire was a Muslim power.

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S Qureishi
S Qureishi
23 hours ago
Reply to  S Qureishi

Pakistan has more influence than India in the Middle East, let alone Indian Muslims.

I’ve got a life so I know it’s best not to engage with useless drivel like “we got Shahrukh Khan” and “Indian muslim shopping mall CEO” signifies influence.

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Kabir
Author
Kabir
22 hours ago
Reply to  S Qureishi

Agreed.

This obsession with Bollywood actors to point out how well Indian Muslims are supposedly doing is very disingenuous.

Indian Muslims are a beleaguered minority–very much second class citizens with respect to the Hindu majority.

Pakistani Muslims run the show in our country.

I’m clear which one I’d rather be. I always want to be in the group that’s running the show.

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Brown Pundits
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