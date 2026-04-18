Overzealous Pemra

A few days ago RNJ had referred to Pakistani TV channels being issued show-cause notices for airing Indian content in connection with the passing of Asha Bhosle.
This is one of the rare occasions when RNJ and I actually agree on something. Though there is a judgement of Pakistan’s Supreme Court that bans the airing of Indian content on TV–and this is what PEMRA relied upon in their arguments–I personally think that this law is counterproductive. Art should transcend borders.
Mirza Moeez Baig explains in DAWN:
The decision in Human Rights Case No 22753-S: In 2016, Pemra issued a circular banning all private TV channels from airing Indian content. The circular was assailed before the Lahore High Court, where Justice Mansoor Ali Shah declared that Pemra’s ban was unconstitutional. In 2018, however, the apex court suspended the LHC judgement. In keeping with the jurisprudence that characterised his tenure, then chief justice Saqib Nisar, while suspending Justice Shah’s well-reasoned judgement, thundered, “They are trying to obstruct the construction of our dam and we cannot even ban their channels.”
And:
The right to free speech includes the right to receive ideas, facts, knowledge, theories, creative and emotive impulses through theatre, da-nce, music and film. Critical to the foundation of an independent and free media is creating an environment conducive to the widest possible dissemination of informa-tion from diverse and antagonistic sources.
Unsurprisingly, Pemra’s show-cause notice would only pass muster if the content celebrating Bhosle’s musical journey (i) offended Pakistan’s ideology, (ii) was immoral, (iii) or jeopardised Pakistan’s security and integrity. Needless to say, Bhosle’s music posed no such existential threat.
I will end this post with a clip of Asha ji and Ustad Ali Akbar Khan’s piece “Khayal in Gaud Sarang”
Your opinion is based off emotion not realpolitik and policy is decided through political calculus and not feelings.
Art (or whatever) transcends borders but it should be a reciprocal policy.
I agree with you that art transcending borders should be a reciprocal policy.
This is not my opinion though but that of Mirza Moeez Baig who is a practicing lawyer in Pakistan. He must understand the legal situation.
A valid argument can be made that PEMRA is exceeding its brief.
Art should transcend borders.
Absolutely.
But this also applies to India. Banning Pakistani artists from Youtube and Spotify–including long dead artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan– was a counterproductive measure.
Not to give myself excess publicity, but I sang Kabir, Nanak and Meera at an event in Lahore held at THAAP (The Trust for History, Art and Architecture of Pakistan) yesterday on the occasion of Vaisakhi.
The audience (obviously self-selected and “liberal”) was not at all bothered that I was performing non-Muslim repertoire.
Some people here like to portray me as some kind of Islamic fundamentalist when the truth is I’ve been singing bhajans and shabads since I was ten years old. I even have a (Hindu) pet name I’m called at home.
[…] Overzealous Pemra April 18, 2026 […]
This tribute to Asha ji was published in today’s DAWN:
” In Memoriam: The Eternal Asha”
By Muhammad Suhayb
https://www.dawn.com/news/1992228/in-memoriam-the-eternal-asha
El Khawaja referred to DAWN as “self-hating” in one of his comments. I don’t think that’s a fair characterization. DAWN is a center-left newspaper.