Part 1: Who Can Speak for the Muslims of India

Part 2

BB has made a comment calling Pakistanis “strayed Muslim Indians“; which does not quite make sense, because Pakistanis are both Indic & Islamic, uniquely so. One cannot deny the highly syncretic and distinct Muslim subculture that has come about from a very long and deep history in India. It cannot be subsumed into an Indian identity in any meaningful way without acknowledging that distinctiveness.

But the phrasing opens a useful equation.

Pakistanis = Indian Muslims with sovereignty.

The real question is the one General Zia is said to have answered: what is the price of sovereignty? Zia’s answer was that you cannot put a price on freedom. The nuclear option is the load bearing wall of that claim. No one messes with Pakistan the way they have messed with Iran, or Iraq, or Libya. That is what sovereignty bought.

Partition has been very good for the Hindus. Two-thirds of the pre-1947 Indian Muslim population received sovereignty; first Pakistanis, then Bangladeshis on their own terms. The middle third did not. And this is exemplified most sharply by the Kashmiri scenario: a Kashmiri Muslim in Pakistan is sovereign but poor; a Kashmiri Muslim in India is subordinated but rising. Indian capital now pours into the Valley at a rate no Pakistani budget could match. The Indian Muslim can never really have sovereignty, because that is exactly what Jinnah and Nehru agreed against in Gandhi’s conception; Hindus and Muslims would otherwise have been constantly struggling and catalysing each other’s sovereignties, the way Israelis and Palestinians now do.

And Hindus, too, have been acquiring sovereignty as a political concept, despite being 80 per cent of the largest population on earth. There is a distinct demographic anxiety at work, not unlike Israeli Jews who are 80 per cent of their country yet surrounded by predominantly Muslim states. The historical memory is real: previously Hindu-Buddhic societies like Indonesia and Malaysia became Muslim societies. The Malays as a race went from Hindu to Muslim. That is what was lost to Dharma.

Sovereignty, freedom, self-awareness: these are not abstract. For decades the Israelis had far greater sovereignty than any of their neighbours (or rather Asabiyyah), and then all of a sudden Palestinian sovereignty began to furiously emerge too. Sovereignty is not static. It is catalysed.

So what did Pakistani sovereignty cost? It cost the civilisational continuity that Indian Muslims retained by staying. It cost eighty years of HDI that Gangetic Muslims accumulated under a Hindu majority. The Sachar Committee numbers do not flatter India. The HDI numbers do not flatter Pakistan.

What it bought was the one thing Indian Muslims will never have: the right not to be governed by someone else’s majority.

Whether that trade was worth it is the endlessly debated question that Partition has left behind.