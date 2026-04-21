US-Iran War (Open Thread)

Kabir · April 21, 2026 · 3 comments

Trump says truce expires ‘Wednesday evening Washington time’. 

US President Donald Trump has signalled an extension in the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to end on April 21 8pm ET.

He told Bloomberg in a phone interview that the truce expires on “Wednesday evening Washington time”.

But the president also said it’s “highly unlikely that I’d extend it” if no deal is reached before then, the report said.

It seemed that a second round of talks was going to happen.  Islamabad’s Red Zone is locked down in anticipation of the arrival of the American delegation.  JD Vance was supposedly returning to Islamabad.  But the US seizure of an Iran-flagged ship and Iran’s closing of the Strait of Hormuz once again seems to have changed things.

 

 

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Kabir

I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published by Aks Publications (Lahore 2024). Samples of my singing can be heard on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Le1RnQQJUeKkkXj5UCKfB

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sbarrkum
sbarrkum
1 hour ago

Another Info Graphic from my Tamil Nadu fried
Crime Against Women per 100,000 women

Crime-Against-Women
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sbarrkum
sbarrkum
54 minutes ago

If this analysis is correct, then we know the out come of the Iran US war,

The Israelis did not know they were blind.

https://web.facebook.com/reel/1316461960350864

Last edited 44 minutes ago by sbarrkum
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sbarrkum
sbarrkum
2 minutes ago

This is the long history of Sonagar in Sri Lanka and Kerala. It is thousand years ahead of Islam’s origin. Shasi Tharoor puts it very clearly in his style.

https://web.facebook.com/reel/2394172801102676

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Brown Pundits
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