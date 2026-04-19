The Iran That 1979 Erased: What If Khomeini Had Lost?

A Counterfactual Iran, 1979–2026

This is a thought experiment, not a manifesto. The Shah was finished by 1978. SAVAK, the Rastakhiz one-party state, the inflationary shock of the 1973–74 oil windfall, the rural migration dumped into an unready Tehran. The question is not whether Mohammad Reza Pahlavi survived. The question is what replaced him, and what that Iran looked like in 2026.

Start with the baseline the Islamic Republic inherited and dismantled.

Between 1960 and 1979, the Iranian economy grew at 9.1% per year. That is the Central Bank of Iran’s own figure. By 1977, Iran was the world’s 18th largest economy, ahead of Turkey at 20th and South Korea at 28th. Real per capita income had tripled in three decades. The White Revolution, launched in 1963, had already delivered universal suffrage for women, mass university expansion, the Literacy Corps, the Health Corps, land reform that turned roughly 90% of Iranian sharecroppers into landowners, and a domestic industrial base that was exporting motor vehicles to Egypt and Yugoslavia by the early 1970s. The regime was brutal. The development was real. Both things are true.

Then compound the counterfactual. Central Bank data shows Iranian GDP growth collapsed to 1.9% per year between 1979 and 2020, a near-fivefold reduction sustained over four decades. In 1980, Iran’s nominal GDP per capita was $2,374, higher than Turkey’s $2,169, Korea’s $1,711 and Vietnam’s $514. By 2024, Iran sits around $5,000 per capita, Turkey around $15,000, Korea above $33,000, Vietnam around $4,500 and rising fast. Every comparator with a functioning state has overtaken Iran. Iran has been lapped by a country (Vietnam) that fought a twenty-year war with the United States, lost it, and rebuilt from rubble.

Now run the counterfactual forward.

The Transition

The plausible succession path is not eternal monarchy. It is a managed constitutional transition along the lines of Spain after Franco. The Shah dies or abdicates. Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi returns as a constitutional monarch. The National Front and moderate clergy form a coalition government. The 1906 Constitution, which the Shah had suspended in substance, is restored and amended. SAVAK is dismantled. Khomeini remains in Najaf, then Qom, as a cleric rather than a head of state. Shia jurisprudence develops as theology rather than as governance. This is not utopia. It is Spain, Portugal, Greece, South Korea and Taiwan, all of which walked similar paths in the same decade and emerged as functioning democracies with functioning economies.

The alternative is a secular republic on the Turkish model with the military as constitutional backstop. Less elegant, more stable. Also plausible.

The Economy

A counterfactual Iran in 2026 is a $2 to $2.5 trillion economy. That is the range you get when you apply a Turkish or better growth trajectory to an Iran with 10% of global proven oil reserves and 15% of global gas reserves, neither of which Turkey has. Per capita GDP lands somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000, depending on how generously you price the hydrocarbon endowment. Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz are international financial and cultural capitals. Bandar Abbas and Chabahar are container ports integrated into the Gulf-to-India corridor. Iran is in the G20. The rial is convertible. Iranian firms trade on Iranian, London and New York exchanges.

The oil and gas sector is one pillar, not the economy. Pahlavi-era industrial diversification, automotive, steel, petrochemicals, compounds for forty-five years rather than being smothered by sanctions, nationalisation and IRGC rent extraction. Iran becomes the logical pharmaceutical, IT and engineering hub of the region, drawing on the most educated population in the Middle East.

The Demographics

The Iranian diaspora in this counterfactual is 500,000, not 3.1 million. Stanford’s Iran 2040 Project documents that the diaspora was roughly half a million pre-1979 and reached 3.1 million by 2019. The 2.6 million difference is the flight produced by the revolution, the Iran-Iraq War’s draft, the Cultural Revolution’s purge of the universities, the persecution of Bahá’ís, Jews, Armenians and Assyrians, and four decades of economic stagnation. Of the roughly 110,000 scholars of Iranian descent now affiliated with foreign universities, most would be in Iranian institutions. One-third of Iran’s research capacity, by headcount, lives outside Iran. In the counterfactual, it lives inside Iran.

Population lands around 75 million rather than 90 million, because the Islamic Republic’s deliberate pronatalism in the 1980s, later reversed in panic by Rafsanjani, does not happen. A smaller population, a larger economy, a higher per capita income, and a workforce that is not 40% underemployed.

The Geopolitics

No Iran-Iraq War. Saddam’s 1980 invasion was a direct opportunistic response to revolutionary Iran’s chaos. A stable Pahlavi or post-Pahlavi Iran is not invaded. The million dead on both sides, the poison gas, the child soldiers, the eight lost years, none of it happens.

No hostage crisis. No sanctions regime. No proxies. Hezbollah, as we know it, does not exist because the IRGC does not exist to build it. Hamas does not receive Iranian funding. The Houthis remain a Yemeni tribal confederation, not a Red Sea chokepoint. Assad’s Syria, deprived of Iranian subsidy, falls earlier or reforms earlier. The Shia crescent is a civilisational concept, not a militia network.

Iran’s posture is broadly non-aligned, the way India’s was during the Cold War. It mediates between the Arab world and the West because it can. It hosts the permanent secretariat of a regional cooperation body that actually functions. It does not have nuclear weapons because it does not need them. It does not need them because no one is trying to overthrow it.

This is the Switzerland of Asia formulation. Not in the sense of armed neutrality, although that too. In the sense of being the country that every party in every regional dispute can talk to, because every party in every regional dispute has Iranian holdings, Iranian trading partners, Iranian graduates and Iranian friends. A civilisation doing what it did for two thousand years before 1979: absorbing, mediating, compounding.

The Society

Iranian women are in the labour force at rates comparable to Turkey or Malaysia, roughly 35–45%, rather than the current 14–17%. There is no hijab enforcement. There is no morality police. Mahsa Amini is a well-heeled teacher in Tehran, not a name on a memorial. The 2009 Green Movement protesters are middle-aged professionals, not exiles or martyrs. The 1988 prison massacre, in which the Islamic Republic executed 5,000 political prisoners in a single summer, never happens because there is no Islamic Republic to order it.

The Bahá’ís are citizens. They run businesses, sit in parliament, teach at universities. The Jewish community of Iran, which numbered 80,000 before 1979, numbers something closer to 120,000 today rather than the fewer than 10,000 that remain. The Armenian and Assyrian communities are thriving. Sunni Kurds and Baluch are represented rather than repressed. The Ahwazi Arabs have local autonomy within a federal structure. An Iran that does not persecute its minorities is an Iran that retains its minorities.

The Cost of What Happened Instead

Put the loss in round numbers. A $1.5 to $2 trillion gap in national output. Three million lost citizens to emigration. Roughly a million dead in the Iran-Iraq War. A generation of women denied full participation in public life. An entire religious community, the Bahá’ís, reduced to second-class status for four decades and counting. A diaspora that chose exile because the alternative was worse. And a regional security order poisoned so thoroughly that every major Middle East conflict since 1979 has Iranian fingerprints somewhere on it.

The Islamic Republic did not build Iran. It inherited a rising Iran, interrupted it, impoverished it, exiled it, and now claims the residual gains of a development trajectory it did not start and could not sustain. No OnlyFans. Also no rial, no functioning banking system, no Iranian brand that sells outside the captive domestic market, no Iranian university in the global top 200, no Iranian passport that opens doors, and a Tehran skyline whose brightest hours are the ones when the grid holds.

The counterfactual is not a paradise. A constitutional Iran has its own crises, its own corruption, its own inequalities. Turkey is not paradise. Korea is not paradise. Spain is not paradise. The point is that they are functioning societies whose citizens do not risk their lives to leave.

Forty-seven years on, the scale of what was taken from Iran is becoming visible. Not because anyone is glorifying the Pahlavis, whose regime earned its downfall. Because the comparison with what could have been built is now unavoidable, and the Iranian people, on both sides of the diaspora, are the ones who pay the bill.

This piece runs with the standing note on Iran attached. Analysis of regime behaviour is not endorsement of the regime. The criticism of the Islamic Republic in these pages comes from the same place as the criticism of the Shah: the conviction that the Iranian people deserve better than either.

An editorial call we made that is worth flagging.

First, the $2 to $2.5 trillion GDP and $20–30k per capita counterfactual figures are conservative. The high end of plausible, given the hydrocarbon endowment and the educated population, is closer to $3 trillion and $35k. We’ve stayed mid-range because the counterfactual is already doing a lot of work and we don’t want the Crescentiate (who support Muslim governance only when they don’t have to live under it) to dismiss the whole piece on a single aggressive number.