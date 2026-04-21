US-Iran War

1) Trump says truce expires ‘Wednesday evening Washington time’.

US President Donald Trump has signalled an extension in the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to end on April 21 8pm ET. He told Bloomberg in a phone interview that the truce expires on “Wednesday evening Washington time”. But the president also said it’s “highly unlikely that I’d extend it” if no deal is reached before then, the report said.

It seemed that a second round of talks was going to happen. Islamabad’s Red Zone is locked down in anticipation of the arrival of the American delegation. JD Vance was supposedly returning to Islamabad. But the US seizure of an Iran-flagged ship and Iran’s closing of the Strait of Hormuz once again seems to have changed things.

2) Basharat Peer on Kashmir, Haider, Homebound, Iran, Modi, Erdogan & Why Democracies Break

[Note: Basharat Peer’s Curfewed Night is one of the classic books about growing up as a Kashmiri Muslim in Indian-Administered Kashmir in the 1990s.

I’ve met Basharat Peer when he spoke at LUMS some years ago. He signed my copy of his book. ]

3) Remembering Asha Bhosle: A View From Pakistan