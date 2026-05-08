The case for peace

Recently, BB said that there are no leftists in Pakistan. May I introduce Aasim Sajjad Akhtar (Pervez Hoodbhoy’s son-in-law)? Aasim is the deputy general secretary of the Awami Workers Party. AWP is a progressive and democratic socialist party.

Aasim writes in today’s DAWN:

India is a much bigger country than Pakistan. The Modi regime and the militant Hindu right have created massive troll armies to fan hate, a lot of it against Pakistan. It has also weaponised religion against Muslims, Scheduled Castes and other oppressed groups in India. The BJP’s most recent victory in what was once the communist stronghold of West Bengal confirms just how deep Hindutva’s tentacles have spread.

Meanwhile, generations of young people in Pakistan have been bred on a militaristic ideology that depicts India as the arch-enemy. This has been the primary justification for diverting public resources away from the welfare of working people towards the establishment.

This is not about who blinks first. It is about the consciousness and well-being of most of this region’s people. The tidal waves of hate will eventually engulf us all.