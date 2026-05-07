Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose

Food. In November 2020 the thread spent a whole afternoon on whether vegetarian biryani, vegetarian haleem and vegetarian paya could exist. Saurav declared the abominations should be banned. Qureishi explained that beef sits at the centre of every Pakistani dish worth eating. Vikram pulled up the map showing Northwest India as the most vegetarian region on earth. In May 2026 the thread spends a whole afternoon on whether Nihari is properly made with beef or with goat, on whether Mughlai cuisine was originally a beef tradition or a lamb tradition, and on whether the Indian state’s vegetarian menu for visiting diplomats is high culture or poverty food. The protagonist in both years is the same. Food is where the two-nation theory is still litigated meal by meal, because food is where caste, religion and class arrive at the table together and refuse to compromise.
Open thread of 31 October 2020 against the open thread of 7 May 2026.
As far as my position goes:
I am not refuting the existence/quality of the Pakistani version of Mughlai cuisine. In fact, if they claim the beef versions, they are free to do so as they were the ones who popularized it and still consume it.
Food evolves in different ways in different countries.
The chai/biscuit is an Indian staple now but both were introduced by the British.
And sometime many people might prefer the newer versions.
I myself admitted liking lots of cover versions of songs over originals.
So while Americans can claim their version of pizza as their own – including all of the innovations like New York Style, Chicago Deep Dish etc as well as the brands – Domino’s, Pizza Hut etc, the “original” versions are still Italian – lighter on toppings, lighter dough etc like the Neapolitan pizza.
Similarly Pakistanis can claim their beef based re-imaginings post partition the “OGs” remain distinctively Indian – the versions which were developed in Mughal and Nawabi kitchens and which are still being cooked and eaten all across India, by Muslim and non Muslim alike – based on the royal lamb/goat.