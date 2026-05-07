Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose

Food. In November 2020 the thread spent a whole afternoon on whether vegetarian biryani, vegetarian haleem and vegetarian paya could exist. Saurav declared the abominations should be banned. Qureishi explained that beef sits at the centre of every Pakistani dish worth eating. Vikram pulled up the map showing Northwest India as the most vegetarian region on earth. In May 2026 the thread spends a whole afternoon on whether Nihari is properly made with beef or with goat, on whether Mughlai cuisine was originally a beef tradition or a lamb tradition, and on whether the Indian state’s vegetarian menu for visiting diplomats is high culture or poverty food. The protagonist in both years is the same. Food is where the two-nation theory is still litigated meal by meal, because food is where caste, religion and class arrive at the table together and refuse to compromise.

Open thread of 31 October 2020 against the open thread of 7 May 2026.