Return of the King

The king returns from his vanvaas, refreshed and with a mind filled with clarity.

Before my self-imposed exile X.T.M said something which I have pondered upon during my time away.

Pakistan has anyway lost to India alas; thus the Pakistanis have to constantly deprecate India and everything she stands for.

I don’t need to be getting into mud fights in the comments sections writing essays.

The victor doesn’t need to proclaim his victory. The defeated know.

And as the winner, I possess an asymmetric array of “tools” to do my “Dhurandharing”. Far more civil and high-signal and in a way, more wounding.

Of course, that does not mean I won’t participate in the comments, but it will be in a more “support” role. There are many Dhurandhars here with some springing up in my absence so I need not play as active a role.

I have also changed my profile picture to reflect that change. While my earlier picture was from when Hamza was actively involved in street fights, my current one is from the later part of the movie where he takes a bit of a back seat to co-ordinate other guys. Of course just like in the movie, I won’t hesitate to personally participate if necessary.