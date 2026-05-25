BB’s Open Thread – British Pakistani Grooming Gangs

Pakistan and North India

Pakistan is more “North Indian” than India. India has a much greater chunk of North India, both by area and population but it has a much bigger non North Indian population which changes the overall nature of India. Pakistan doesn’t so it remains steadfastly North Indian – in culture, language, food etc.

One of the side-effects of this is that Pakistan views India through the North Indian lens.

And while Pakistan is diverse in its own right, Indian diversity is orders of magnitude higher – in terms of race, language, culture, religion etc. India is a continent as a country. You could call it a “subcontinent”.

The nature of diaspora

Now the thing about this diversity is that when people emigrate, it does not happen in a manner similar to Noah’s Ark. The emigrant population demographics are not proportionately the same as the home country’s.

Indians in the Caribbean are from the Eastern UP-Bihar-Bengal region mostly with a smattering of Tamils and Telugus. They still have surnames like “Persad”, “Narine”. In Singapore and Malaysia, they are mostly Tamil (primarily from Dalit/OBC castes) with a few Punjabis. In the UK it is mostly Punjabi and Gujarati (via Africa). Canada is primarily Punjabi but that is changing with the recent waves. The US had a Gujarati wave and now has a Telugu wave fueled by IT.

Again, this is not an Indian thing. Italian Americans are primarily from the poorer South (including Sicily) and not from the richer North. Chinatowns around the world were established by Cantonese speakers, who are a minority amongst the Chinese.

Sampling bias

So when Pakistanis in the diaspora interact with “Indians” they do primarily with North Indians due to shared culture/language. They can bond over their love for Bollywood or Punjabi music. I don’t think they will be able to bond with the Tamil over Vijay Sethupathi movies or the Bengali over Feluda novels.

Also, the emigrant class to the west from North Indian states tend to be more “upper-caste” heavy. And these castes tend to be primarily vegetarian.

So, when a Pakistani interacts with an Indian, they are primarily interacting with North Indian vegetarians.

But to use that to extrapolate to the entirety of India is what is called a “sampling bias” in statistics.

In statistics, sampling bias is a bias in which a sample is collected in such a way that some members of the intended population have a lower or higher sampling probability than others.

If we are speaking of diaspora populations, let us consider the British Pakistani population. The vast majority of “Pakistanis” in the UK are from the Mirpur region.

Now members of this community have been often found involved in child sexual abuse – Rotherham, Oxford etc.

Now if “most” Indians are vegetarian due to selective diaspora experiences, what does that make most Pakistani men?