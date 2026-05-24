Open Thread: Mother Indus is on Fire

The Commentariat on the “Long Night” has been busy. The Saffroniate counts Hindu babies, the Crescentiate counts Muslim babies, both sides argue with conviction over a future neither seems to have read the Weather Report for.
A heatwave advisory graphic maps much of Pakistan’s plains into extreme-risk zones for the final week of May 2026. Jacobabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, D.G. Khan and Sargodha sit in an extreme zone marked 47 to 50°C. Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Islamabad sit in a high zone at 42 to 45°C. Karachi, sea-cooled, stays at a relatively merciful 35 to 38.
The Indus does not read Radcliffe. The Punjab that cooks at 45°C on the Lahore side is the same alluvial plain that sears the Amritsar side. The Thar runs through both Sindh and Rajasthan. The Gangetic plain inherits the same dome of heat a fortnight later. The cradle of Desidom that the Commentariat are fighting over, will soon turn into a Heat Dome. Conversations on who fills it faster, who outbreeds whom, ultimately elide that Radcliffe drew a paper line. The thermometer does not pause at Wagah.
Demography is downstream of habitability. A 50°C summer is not a future scenario for the subcontinent’s hottest belt. It is this week. Outdoor labour ceases. Livestock dies. Wheat ripens early and shrinks. The Indo-Gangetic aquifer that the Saffroniate and the Crescentiate both depend on is being drawn down by both, in the same basin, with the same straws. Fighting over fertility is rearranging deck chairs in a scorched beach.
As Bahá’ís, we remember our (very) distant kin once draped the walls of their Lahore house during Partition with:
“Moslems, Sikhs and Hindus are all brothers – but, O my Brothers, this house belongs to a Parsee.”
We have never quite understood the appeal of these subcontinental divisions in the first place. God (Allah, Brahman, Ahura Mazda) is One. Mankind is One. The heatwave is one too. Sukkur and Bikaner sweat together. Multan and Hisar steam together. Karachi and Mumbai find relief in the same sea air.
The subcontinent may just about survive partition – but, O my Brothers, the sun will scald us all.
Open thread. The floor is yours.
In related news, India rejects Court of Arbitration’s pondage award on Indus Waters Treaty.
https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-rejects-court-of-arbitrations-pondage-award-on-indus-waters-treaty/article70987602.ece
violating international law is never a good precedent
Well countries and nations aren’t defined by shared climatic conditions or weather systems. Maybe I’m too American but we have multiple climatic regions so I don’t understand the reductionist attempts at trying to box countries into one nation or cultural group just because there’s a heat system affecting the south-central portion of the Asian continent – an area larger than the European Union. Moreover, the subcontinent, is a colonial pseudo-geographical term, the term itself is divisive. Why should we hold onto colonial labels like “the subcontinent” that splits us from our other Eurasian brethren, or even if we’re being universalists in the true sense, why split us off from the rest of humanity.
the Indian Continent has very VERY geographical boundaries. the Hindu Kush, Himalaya, the Indo-Burman range, Indian Ocean.
it’s truly shaped like a Diamond
saare jahan se achha Hindustan hamara
The United States is not a good expression of a Nation State but an Empire. the Revolution was simply to be able to expand beyond Appalachia.
Geographical “boundaries” are subjective because there are stark geographical boundaries with south Asia itself, it’s up to an individual and their political biases where they choose to draw the line. Some say Aryavarta (an endonym) stretches from the Indus down until the Vindhya mountains, you could say the entire northeast is part of southeast Asia and not south Asia while everything north of the Margalas could be central Asia. It’s all subjective and defined by political and ideological bias. Also trying to split of the south-central portion of Asia from the rest of world and human race seems counter to any universalist humanistic creed.
if we are not mistaken the Margalas are hills not mountains.
mountains usually make excellent borders up to the water shed. Pakistan is essentially the Indus Valley water shed like Iraq is roughly the Mesopotamian water shed
Traditionally Indian nationalists always claimed the Indus river divided India’s territorial claims from Afghanistan’s – only recently I have seen even more revisionism and now the claims are getting bolder, most now insist the Hindu Kush is the border between “Akhand Bharat” and Afghanistan. Either way from a Pakistnai perspective its all quite absurd.
Rivers are usually not good border as the same population lives on both sides of the border.
https://ia801304.us.archive.org/32/items/frontiers00curz/frontiers00curz.pdf
Rivers were not a natural Frontier in those primitive days. More often they were a means of access to a country than a line of division between races: indeed, both banks were not unlikely to be occupied by the same race.
Mountains constituted the earliest and most obvious barriers.
Interesting, I guess that’s why Kurdish nationalism/separatism is so strong – it’s mainly based around being indigenous to the Zagros mountains. South Azeribaijanis say something similar about the Talysh mountains giving them a distinct identity. In America we also have some subcultures defined by mountains like the appalachians and rockies but some regional cultures are more defined by waterways or bodies of water like the Mississippi and Great lakes.
Btw I don’t know why my comments keep going into moderation?
Also there is no Indian continent at all – there is a Eurasian continent,
The “Indian subcontinent” is the usual geographical term.
Eurasia is a continent.
.
That’s just a satellite topographic image of a political region, you know the image doesn’t magically cut off at those borders – could easily generate an image showing Afghanistan or Iran.
beautiful
A pleasant 76 f in Srinagar – the capital of Kashmir. Weather over the next week is gonna average between lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 80s. Probably further proof for why Kashmir isn’t India, if we’re strictly going off of climate-based nationalism.
https://weather.com/weather/tenday/l/1d591336b00cd63543645160ddb05572d93b981e12d821a2c6770487af2740d1
nor is it Pakistan in that case..
Yeah but I never advocated for climate-based nationalism or racial taxonomy. Btw Pakistan has a lot more regions in its North and west that share climate and culture with Kashmir so has a relatively much better claim in this regard.
The fact that the entirety of Kashmiri Muslim cuisine is mutton based and that Hindu processions openly take place there means it is very much India.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moow-Lq1mUE
Having a preference for a certain meat doesn’t make it India, besides, Indians are mainly vegetarian especially the good “sanskari” ones (True high caste Indians), even butter chicken goes against Hindu rulings as its tamasic. Kashmiris also eat beef although not to the same extend as mutton but it would be more common if there wasn’t an undemocratic beef ban. As for Hindu processions in a Muslim majority area, that’s being imposed on Kashmir by 700,000 plus Indian troops; I believe in freedom of religion but acting like Kashmir has any freedom and ignoring how they have no control over the affairs of their land is beyond ignorant.
beef is banned in Kashmir?
Yeah it’s banned in Kashmir ever since the Dogra occupation and has only gotten worse under Modi. Democracy has never mattered in Kashmir anyways.
Modi actually removed the beef ban by revoking Article 370.
https://thewire.in/law/jammu-and-kashmir-article-370-beef-ban
Funnily enough, it isn’t.
The beef ban was imposed by the Dogra ruler.
Once Article 370 went, the old laws went too and now that ban is technically over.
https://thewire.in/law/jammu-and-kashmir-article-370-beef-ban
Considering beef bans are a state subject, the demographics mean that an elected government doing another beef ban is very difficult.
Modi actually liberated Kashmiri Muslims in a way.
That’s just based off a technicality because after the abolition of ariticle 370 the beef ban went off the books but in practice its still in place and can be confirmed by many Kashmiris living there – the federally controlled union territory(no longer a state) of Jammu & Kashmir now just doesn’t issue permits to slaughter cows, so they came up with more creative ways to enforce an unofficial ban. Claiming the man that has killed and imprisoned so many Kashmiris, has “liberated” Kashmiris is an insult to them but that’s par for the course for you since you have a habit of insulting Islam and Muslims and then in the same vein appropriating the culture and history but then also gloating about Muslims have lower birth rates or celebrating about the supposed loss of deen among Indian Muslims.
Yes, claiming “Hindu Hriday Samrat” has “liberated” Kashmiri Muslims is a bizarre take.
I also find the gloating about declining birth rates among Muslims very disgusting.
“Vanvaas” clearly hasn’t changed anything for BB.
I never “gloated” about Muslims having lower birth rates. Just “pointed out” that like Indians of other religions, they too have had their birth rates decline. India’s economic growth/modernization is affecting them too.
You yourself have talked about how poorer countries should be more focused on increasing their level of development.
Well, one of the consequences of that is lower birth rates and loss of “deen”, and amongst all religions, not just Muslims.
We believe in balancing deen and duniya and it is through this maxim why most Muslim countries outperform India on every social indicator. Development has nothing to do with the globalist depopulation agenda, we don’t want to turn into south Korea. That’s also why so many conservative Christian families in America have like 6-7 kids. Depopulaton will lead to civilizational collapse as has been happening in Eastern Europe and now East Asia.
Indians are mainly non-vegetarian, including “high caste” Hindus in many regions, mostly outside North India (and even Rajputs/Khatris in North India).
Source: NFHS-5 2019-21
With the plan to use coal pollution is also going to become worse
given clearance to coal to gas conversion units in a big way.
So more pollution and unhealthy air over Indian cities
More GDP who cares about health (the opposite of China)
Have look at link below. Red is PM2.5 particulates and pretty much over all of Indo Aryan India
https://earth.nullschool.net/#2026/01/21/1900Z/particulates/isobaric/700hPa/overlay=pm2.5/orthographic=-281.50,25.11,2490/loc=79.188,21.278
yes South India has better air.
what is the air like in SL?
“Smokers Corner: Rewriting the Pakistan Narrative”
By Nadeem F. Paracha
https://www.dawn.com/news/2002551/smokers-corner-rewriting-the-pakistan-narrative
I feel like the south, central, and west asian obsession with the concept of civilizations needs to be retired. Everybody ends up immigrating to some western country anyways so one could argue only western civilization and various manifestations or versions of it exist but even the concept of western civilization can be disputed as Reza Aslan has recently argued. Paracha shouldn’t worry about Pakistan adopting some “indus theory” or whatever, the entire third world/global south should be focused on catching up to the development levels of America instead engaging in pointless anthropological wars.
I don’t necessarily agree with NFP on everything.
But I do think that an Indus-based nationalism is better than the state-sanctioned propaganda that Pakistan began when Muhammad Bin Qasim entered Sindh.
I would recommend you read Hasan Altaf’s (my brother) essay “Brown as the mouths of rivers”
https://www.india-seminar.com/2012/632/632_hasan_altaf.htm
Of course it’s very much a Pakistani-American perspective.
The only nationalism Pakistan needs is Pakistanism, I’m not a big fan of the Indus nationalists either.
Might check it out.
I think the idea is that is is better to have a nationalism based on geography (which is what “Indus nationalism” basically is) than one based on ideology (Islam).
Personally, I think that would be healthier for the country.
Arieb Azhar has a nice essay in today’s DAWN:
“Soundscape: When Punjab Sang as one”
https://www.dawn.com/news/2002722/soundscape-when-punjab-sang-as-one