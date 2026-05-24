Open Thread: Mother Indus is on Fire

The Commentariat on the “Long Night” has been busy. The Saffroniate counts Hindu babies, the Crescentiate counts Muslim babies, both sides argue with conviction over a future neither seems to have read the Weather Report for.

A heatwave advisory graphic maps much of Pakistan’s plains into extreme-risk zones for the final week of May 2026. Jacobabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, D.G. Khan and Sargodha sit in an extreme zone marked 47 to 50°C. Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Islamabad sit in a high zone at 42 to 45°C. Karachi, sea-cooled, stays at a relatively merciful 35 to 38.

The Indus does not read Radcliffe. The Punjab that cooks at 45°C on the Lahore side is the same alluvial plain that sears the Amritsar side. The Thar runs through both Sindh and Rajasthan. The Gangetic plain inherits the same dome of heat a fortnight later. The cradle of Desidom that the Commentariat are fighting over, will soon turn into a Heat Dome. Conversations on who fills it faster, who outbreeds whom, ultimately elide that Radcliffe drew a paper line. The thermometer does not pause at Wagah.

Demography is downstream of habitability. A 50°C summer is not a future scenario for the subcontinent’s hottest belt. It is this week. Outdoor labour ceases. Livestock dies. Wheat ripens early and shrinks. The Indo-Gangetic aquifer that the Saffroniate and the Crescentiate both depend on is being drawn down by both, in the same basin, with the same straws. Fighting over fertility is rearranging deck chairs in a scorched beach.

As Bahá’ís, we remember our (very) distant kin once draped the walls of their Lahore house during Partition with:

“Moslems, Sikhs and Hindus are all brothers – but, O my Brothers, this house belongs to a Parsee.”

We have never quite understood the appeal of these subcontinental divisions in the first place. God (Allah, Brahman, Ahura Mazda) is One. Mankind is One. The heatwave is one too. Sukkur and Bikaner sweat together. Multan and Hisar steam together. Karachi and Mumbai find relief in the same sea air.

The subcontinent may just about survive partition – but, O my Brothers, the sun will scald us all.

Open thread. The floor is yours.