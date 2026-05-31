BB made a very sharp observation, and we want to put it on the record as a note rather than a finished argument, because it deserves more elaboration than we can give it today.

Who carries the Green Passport

Look at who carries the Pakistani case at BP. Kabir holds a foreign passport. Q and EK write from the diaspora. Every voice that argues the Pakistani perspective here argues it from somewhere else. Not one of them speaks from inside the country: resident, middle or upper-middle class, holding a green passport with everything the green passport actually costs at the visa counter, at the airport, in what can and cannot be said at home. India, by contrast, is argued for in large part by Indians who live in India (BB is one such example). So the table is lopsided in a particular way. One side is represented by people inside the country it speaks for; the other, almost entirely by people outside it.

Diasporas are powerful but deadly

This is not a complaint that distance disqualifies anyone. It plainly does not. Some of the most acute readers of Russia, China, Iran, India and Pakistan have always worked from outside them, and exile has its own clarity. And the criticism cuts both ways the moment we make residence a measure: plenty of the loudest Indian voices online do not queue for India either. The point is not that the outsiders are wrong. It is that a conversation built this way develops a tilt, and the tilt is worth naming.

Pipe Dreams from Abroad

The tilt has a name, in fact, and it is not unique to Pakistan. Diasporas tend to run more ideological, more maximalist, more romantic than the populations they left behind. The hardest line on Khalistan is funded from Brampton and not from Ludhiana. The most unbending republicanism came out of Boston as often as Belfast. Tamil and Armenian nationalism abroad have frequently outpaced the versions at home. The reason is simple: distance keeps the symbol and removes the cost. From abroad you keep the flag and lose the queue. So it is easy, from outside, to sing the Two-Nation Theory and explain how India and the Hindus had to be guarded against, when you will never stand in the line that the theory’s state actually makes its citizens stand in.

Quixotic Nationalism from a distance

This is where the sociological observation turns, lightly, into something more. We are not saying the diaspora case for Pakistan is false. We are saying it is untested. It is argued by people who carry the idea and not the consequence, and an idea defended only by those who can leave is an idea that has never been weighed against the thing it costs. That is not a verdict. It is the reason BP needs the voice it does not have: a resident, ordinary, middle-class Pakistani who argues the case from inside the cost. Until that voice is in the room, half of this argument is being conducted in the conditional.

More on this to come.