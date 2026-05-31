The Pakistani Voice That Isn’t in the Room

BB made a very sharp observation, and we want to put it on the record as a note rather than a finished argument, because it deserves more elaboration than we can give it today.
Who carries the Green Passport
Look at who carries the Pakistani case at BP. Kabir holds a foreign passport. Q and EK write from the diaspora. Every voice that argues the Pakistani perspective here argues it from somewhere else. Not one of them speaks from inside the country: resident, middle or upper-middle class, holding a green passport with everything the green passport actually costs at the visa counter, at the airport, in what can and cannot be said at home. India, by contrast, is argued for in large part by Indians who live in India (BB is one such example). So the table is lopsided in a particular way. One side is represented by people inside the country it speaks for; the other, almost entirely by people outside it.
Diasporas are powerful but deadly
This is not a complaint that distance disqualifies anyone. It plainly does not. Some of the most acute readers of Russia, China, Iran, India and Pakistan have always worked from outside them, and exile has its own clarity. And the criticism cuts both ways the moment we make residence a measure: plenty of the loudest Indian voices online do not queue for India either. The point is not that the outsiders are wrong. It is that a conversation built this way develops a tilt, and the tilt is worth naming.
Pipe Dreams from Abroad
The tilt has a name, in fact, and it is not unique to Pakistan. Diasporas tend to run more ideological, more maximalist, more romantic than the populations they left behind. The hardest line on Khalistan is funded from Brampton and not from Ludhiana. The most unbending republicanism came out of Boston as often as Belfast. Tamil and Armenian nationalism abroad have frequently outpaced the versions at home. The reason is simple: distance keeps the symbol and removes the cost. From abroad you keep the flag and lose the queue. So it is easy, from outside, to sing the Two-Nation Theory and explain how India and the Hindus had to be guarded against, when you will never stand in the line that the theory’s state actually makes its citizens stand in.
Quixotic Nationalism from a distance
This is where the sociological observation turns, lightly, into something more. We are not saying the diaspora case for Pakistan is false. We are saying it is untested. It is argued by people who carry the idea and not the consequence, and an idea defended only by those who can leave is an idea that has never been weighed against the thing it costs. That is not a verdict. It is the reason BP needs the voice it does not have: a resident, ordinary, middle-class Pakistani who argues the case from inside the cost. Until that voice is in the room, half of this argument is being conducted in the conditional.
More on this to come.
I just want to clarify that although I have a US passport, I am very much based in Pakistan. Pakistan allows dual nationality. I could get a Pakistani passport tomorrow if I wanted one. But I don’t particularly need it.
One of the most active commentators on this blog is an Indian based in the US. I don’t know what passport he has and that’s really his business.
BP had an ordinary middle-class Pakistani (Furqan). He lives in Peshawar and–as far as I know– doesn’t hold a foreign passport. The guy shared his poetry but obviously found the constant India-Pakistan contestation to be off-putting.
It’s not a sharp observation at all, it’s an odd obsession he has with the backgrounds of the few Pakistanis that post on here. Of course this blog will attract more diaspora Pakistanis than Pakistanis in Pakistan, this is after all a blog founded by diaspora South Asians themselves but I guess it becomes an issue when the opinions don’t line up with their own and doesn’t fit the pan Indian narrative espoused on here, which is fine but it’s odd to hold us to different standards than yourselves while promoting nationalistic Indian narratives. moreover Kabir literally lives in Pakistan. As for me or any other diaspora Pakistani, we do not have to detail our entire biographies, backgrounds, resumes, ties to the country of origin, etc I don’t understand why Indian posters are prying so much. Address the arguments at hand and topics being discussed instead of digging into the backgrounds of Pakistanis on here mentioning our ethnic backgrounds, classes, locations or whatever. Going after peoples backgrounds is a very weak and lame attempt at scuttling any productive discourse. No Pakistani has done the same here although there is plenty of subject material – I could simply dismiss any opinion just because of someones ethnicity, religion or country/region of residence.
There are plenty of Pakistanis in Pakistan, even the majority of whom share my views, just because they don’t necessarily post on a word press blog doesn’t mean they aren’t stating those opinions on other platforms that are more popular within Pakistan. Most of the commentary on Pakistani geopolitics I see on X and Reddit are Pakistanis based in Pakistan, most of the Pakistanis making videos on Youtube and Tiktok about Pakistan’s internal issues and geopolitics are based in Pakistan – if a specific blog on a platform that isn’t very popular in a specific country then that says less about the people and maybe more so about the blog itself – like you can acknowledge the fact that the ideology and positions espoused by the blog and its founders are unconventional and anomalous among most Pakistanis so of course its not going to be very popular.