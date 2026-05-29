There is one fault line under everything that happens here, and it is old. Pakistan stands, whether it wishes to or not, as the proxy for the Muslims of the subcontinent, and India as the proxy for its non-Muslims. This is not a quarrel of the last election or the last war. It is a wound more than a thousand years old, set running when Muhammad bin Qasim landed in Sindh in 711, and it has been arguing with itself in the subcontinental subconscious ever since. Every thread on this site is a small, late episode of that argument.

There is a scene in The Devil Wears Prada, the cerulean one, where a colour chosen by Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) at the summit of fashion is followed down the seasons, runway to department store to clearance bin, until Andy (Anne Hathaway), who fishes it out is sure her choice owed nothing to any of it. The subcontinent’s argument works the same way. Bin Qasim’s landing in 711 was a decision taken at the top of history, and it has filtered down through thirteen centuries of conquest, doctrine and memory into a comment thread, where two strangers swapping insults are certain the quarrel is about this week. It is not. It was chosen for them a thousand years ago, and they are wearing it without knowing the name of the colour.

What is new is that the argument is going quiet, and quiet is worse than loud. The subcontinent is partitioning itself a second time, in the mind. Indians increasingly talk only to Indians, Pakistanis only to Pakistanis, each inside a feed built to agree with them. The 1947 line cut the map; the algorithm is cutting the conversation. Against that, the value of Brown Pundits is simple and almost embarrassing to state. It is one of the few open places left where the two sides still argue with each other in public and mean it. That is worth defending even when the argument is ugly, because the alternative is not a calmer argument. It is no argument, and two rooms that never open the door.

Is BP sui generis on the Internet?

Ask the question plainly. Where else are Indians and Pakistanis actually talking to each other, not writing past one another from separate rooms, but going forty rounds in the same thread and coming back the next morning? Sapan News does serious cross-border peace journalism, but it is syndicated reporting, not a contest in public. 3 Quarks Daily is curation, done beautifully, but a reading list is not an argument. The Juggernaut is paywalled and diaspora-facing, more interested in the second generation in Queens than in Lahore arguing with Delhi. Reddit and Substack are individuated by design; everyone gets their own room. We cannot name another. That absence is the whole case. A talking shop can be replaced by a better talking shop; this cannot be replaced by anything, because nothing else is doing it.

The Missing (Indian) Muslim

The composition tells its own story. The two groups that dominate the threads, the North Indian Hindu and the Pakistani Muslim, hold the most bigoted notions of one another that we publish. The cooler register comes from the edges: an Indian Christian in Calvin, a South Indian in girmit, and from the Hindu side Nachiketa, who argues from curiosity rather than from a side. And there is a silence we should name, because it is the loudest thing in the room. We have no Indian Muslims here at all (except when they want to ask about their community genetics). The community the contestation is most about, two hundred million people, is the one voice missing from the argument over its own fate.

Wrong on Balochistan

When the two sides do engage, the failure has a signature, and it is instructive because it is fixable. The Indian commentators are strong on facts and weak on lived experience. Watch the Balochistan argument. Indians flatten Balochistan into Kashmir as though the cases were the same, and the texture vanishes: the Baloch are spread across Sindh and South Punjab, are a minority even within Balochistan, and are mostly not separatist, with the insurgency a thin slice that commands little of the world’s attention. The ancient older unity of the Indus valley, Kashmir included, vanishes with it.

Wrong on Caste in Pakistan

The caste argument this week was the same error in another key. Citing professors on caste in Pakistan is not wrong about the data; it is wrong about the register. The Ashraf categories are largely invisible, salient in a narrow context the way WASP hegemony is salient, not the all-pervasive, ever-present ordering that caste is in the Hindu world. There is a real perniciousness in that invisibility, and Pakistanis are too quick to deny it exists at all, but invisible is not the same as absent, and to equate the two is to argue from low knowledge dressed as citation. The Pakistanis misread in the other direction, reciting tropes about Hindus until the Hinduphobia surfaces and the cycle restarts. Each side feeds the other.

How we hold the Peace between the Factions

This is why the moderation looks as it does. We do not delete much, we do not farm the brawl for traffic, and we rarely enforce a precedent against a single comment. What we read is intentionality. When someone relitigates Balochistan as though the precedent threads were never written, the question is not whether the comment breaks a rule but whether the person is arguing or trolling, and we moderate the person, not the sentence. The one hard line is separation: when two parties cannot speak without acrimony, we keep them apart. These are principles deduced case by case and then kept by everyone, a common law rather than a code. The boundary is wide. It is not wide enough to launder a massacre, and that is where the bridge stops.

Do we all deserve a Nobel Peace Prize?

Kabir asks whether this is an intellectual forum. Perhaps the better question is whether it is a necessary one. Wherever the borders close, the hatred fills the gap, and the threads show that the hatred runs on misinformation that only contact can correct. People arrive carrying their trauma. Given time, they begin to explain it, and explanation is where understanding starts.

We would rather run an imperfect, sometimes ugly bridge than a perfectly curated room with nobody crossing it. A wound thirteen centuries old will not close in a comment section. But it will not close in two sealed rooms either, and a sealed room is what the rest of the internet is quietly building.