India and Pakistan, Back to the Future..

A group of terrorists attacked tourists in a remote meadow in Kashmir, identified those who were non-Muslim, and shot them dead (they also shot dead a Muslim tour guide who tried to oppose them). The horrendous and barbaric attack has led to a predictable outburst of harsh anti-Pakistan (and in many cases, anti-Muslim) outrage in India and the govt has already announced some steps against Pakistan and is presumably planning to undertake some more in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Pakistan (and individual patriotic Pakistanis) have taken to social media and traditional media to paint this as a “false flag attack” (i.e. carried out or planned by the Indian authorities themselves, presumably to allow them to retaliate against Pakistan; why?) or at least as India being “too quick to accuse Pakistan” (ie “we did not do it, and they are accusing us without proof”). This is all as expected in the usual India vs Pakistan show, but it is important to keep in mind that the situation has supposedly changed a little since 2019. Before that date there were many terrorist attacks in Kashmir and every major event would be followed by tit for tat exchanges along the line of control, but with both sides respecting “red lines”. Then in 2019 there was a large attack in Pulwama that was followed by an Indian retaliatory attack on a militant camp in Balakot in Pakistan proper (which crossed the previous red line of what retaliation was permissible). Since then there had been relative peace in kashmir and many commentators felt that the balakot bombing had established a new “red line”, that India will respond to any major attack in this or similar manner, so Pakistan has dialed down the terrorism it previously promoted in Kashmir. But if that is the case, then this attack obviously crosses that threshold and will lead to response. Irrespective of who is at fault and who did what, this was the supposed line and it has been crossed, so what next?

As usual, i dont know. But lets list the questions and possible answers.

IF this was indeed planned by Pakistan, then the question is “why”? Why now?

Possible answers and objections:

A. The generals face total delegitimization in Pakistan and they decided to heat up the conflict with India to restore their position in society. (I dont buy this because I think they had recently recovered some ground vs Imran Khan, so why now?)

B. The Pakistani establishment genuinely does not want to give up on Kashmir and considers it non-negotiable, so the recent tourism boom had to be stopped, no matter what the cost. (I can buy this, but then what is the calculation of how the retaliation will be handled? in the past, America was the backstop, but with Trump in charge, is that still the case? If the pat on the back came from china then we are in more serious trouble because they may really want a war to happen in South Asia, and have the ability to make it very painful for India too (and they dont give a fig about how many Pakistanis die in the process.. that remains a general theme, Muslims as cannon fodder for more capable powers)

C. The generals really felt that India is conducting terrorism in Balochistan (and perhaps even thru the “unknown men”) and that this is just payback and nothing special. Minor retaliation will be handled and eventually the two sides will have to agree to dial down terrorist proxies in BOTH countries. (the problem is, Modi cannot afford to lose face here, making this a very high risk strategy; do they really want to take the risk? I honestly don’t know).

2. And if Pakistan did NOT plan it, then what happened here?

A. Genuinely free lance terrorists made this move on their own. (IF that is the case, then we would expect Pakistan to hurry to convince India (behind the scenes) that this was not us, and then try to coordinate a face saving retaliation and a few months of high tension, but no bigger crisis. With gulf and America mediating, this could even become an opportunity rather than a crisis. This would be great as far as I am concerned, but it seems doubtful to me. The vigorous and immediate “false flag” line is not a good sign.

B. Its actually a false flag attack. I dont buy this because I dont see what India gains from it. If you want to steelman this, you can say that it is really doubtful, but IF it is true then a really big war is coming because there would be no point in doing this if you did not have a greater evil plan behind it. Again, I dont buy it. I dont think the Indian state is even capable of doing a “false flag” of this magnitude. And i dont see them planning such a risky war when Pakistan is declining in power and will be less of a threat in the future.

A few days ago I posted a piece called “The historic task of the Pakistani bourgeoisie” where I said: “ it is the historic task of the Pakistani bourg to either make Pakistan a more normal country, or to watch it broken up. i.e. the historic task of the Pakistani bourgeoisie today is to defang the two-nation theory (TNT). And that “There is a “Somalia alternative”, but one hopes that the middle classes are making too much money to want to reach that level of “low carbon footprint” eco-friendly freedom. “

Obviously I am a peacenik. I have spent 40 years trying on various forums to promote some sort of saner alternative to the 1000 year war. But if you go back and look, I do say in every case that A is the better option by far, and if we fail to do A, then B will get done with greater violence and pain.

The next few months are not going to be a good time for India and Pakistan. After that, saner heads can still prevail. The alternative is much worse, but necessity rules the world. it is what it is. My vikarna act has to end someday in any case 🙂

By the way, of historic value now, but I wrote this about “India and Pakistan, the long view” over 10 years ago:

“The Pakistani hardliners case is qualitatively different. We are the party that wants a change in borders or at least some major move towards Kashmiri autonomy that we can accept as a halfway house to union with Pakistan. We have tried to force this change using proxies as well as the regular army and we have (till now) failed. But our hardliners think the failure is not as final as it seems. Our options are still open. Now that America is getting out of our hair, and China wants us more than ever (or so we think), we can deploy the threat of revived Jihad and Khalistan to ask for concessions. If India does not make concessions, we may have to move beyond the threat. Those willing to use these levers (rather than those just wanting to threaten to use them) are probably in a minority even in Pakistan. But the minority has the Paknationalist narrative on their side. So they can get their way because they control the Pakistaniat narrative and when push comes to shove, their opponents cannot muster good arguments without challenging the core narrative. All else being equal, the national narrative wins.

So let us suppose the hardliners win the argument. Do they have a case in the real world? i.e. can they win?

That depends on what weight one assigns to different factors. Pakistan has a proven record of deploying proxies and supporting insurgencies. All talk of Balochistan and MQM notwithstanding, India does not have such a record in West Pakistan. Even though Doval sahib has reportedly said “we can hurt them more than they can hurt us using these same tools”, an objective observer would have to say the edge lies with Pakistan. Our use of proxies has a record of “success”. India’s (in West Pakistan) does not. And Indian internal security institutions are already stretched thin and their state is known to be rickety and inefficient. Advantage Pakistan?

On the other hand, India is the bigger power. It has the bigger armed forces (even if they are weaker pound for pound; I am not saying they necessarily are. Maybe they are not. But the point is that even if they are somewhat less efficient than Pakistan’s armed forces (superior American weapons, less waste and corruption in procurement and weapons systems, higher asabiya??) they are so much bigger that they probably have a conventional edge. What if they actually use that advantage? Well, we don’t know for sure until they do, but these are two nuclear powers, Everyone gets nervous. So the threat of force is in India’s favor, but even India would prefer that it not be put to the test.

It may be that in a few years India will be in a position to impose penalties with less fear of things getting out of hand (or going unexpectedly badly) but it is not in that position yet (wet dreams of ultranationalist Indian notwithstanding). Even though India may be able to prevail in a conventional confrontation, it will not do so without considerable cost; costs that may set back the economic takeoff that is India’s best chance of breaking out of the glorious poverty that has long defined it.

So, the bottom line is, we don’t know if the hardliners on either side can win. It is best not to put their theories to the test. (note that this was written 10 years ago, much water has flown down the indus since and even the IWT is now on the table.. interesting times)