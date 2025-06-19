What did Asim Munir talk with Trump

Now that the blog has a lease of new life i thought why don’t I join the fray.
Funny that Asim Munir is having lunch with Donald Trump only a day after Trump was having X diarrhoea threatening Iran and its leadership.
What could potentially be the points of discussion one wonders. I have a few wild thoughts.
- Trump is asking for Pakistani help against Iran. Either back-channel negotiations and/or direct intelligence. I am not sure of this one as this seems for a Pro-India cope which sort of makes sense of the ceasefire.
- Pakistan wants to remain the only Nuclear Islamic nation and hence is willing to get into bed with Zionists in Trump towers while giving a middle finger to Ummah.
- The felid marshal wants swip up some Tomahawks to counter Brahmos.
- Trump in all his infinite wisdom is playing at 56D Chess against China via flirting with the felid Marshal and Dumping Modi after a brief fling (or maybe it never was a fling).
- Trump wants to learn some catty dictatorship from the felid Marshal for the 3rd term.
Ironically Modi declined US invitation which seems to be related to either claimed US mediation into Op Sindoor or Israel Iran war.
Finally Sorry Amey and Poulasta but the podcast episode on OP Sindoor was terrible. Cant have a podcast where Omar’s wisdom is interrupted as frequently as that with all the rants and interruptions.
I hope to write a longish post from India POV about Op Sindoor and the future as soon as i get some brainspace.
Be civil in comments.
The Indian press is reporting that Asif Munir indicated that Pakistan would be nominating Trump for a Nobel peace prize and thereby received a lunch invitation.
Given that Trump was supposed to be in G7 it does seem to have been a very impromptu fortuitous meeting for FM Munir. It looks like Trump also tried to call Modi over to get a photo op and burnish his statesman credentials.
As to what they talked about, who knows with Trump, typically he tends to make it about himself. Here is a clip of a supposed secret meeting of Musharraf with State dept officials laying out his demands.
https://x.com/desishitposterr/status/1935258123180327009
Not 100% relevant here as Munir doesn’t have to win an election, but I think keeping Imran Khan in jail is a common interest to both. Mostly the lunch, like the flag poles is just a meaningless show while all eyes are on him.
Opposition to the Iran war is spiking with open revolt within the MAGA party, it feels like Trump has lost the window to pull the trigger. It is also being made quite clear to the American public that Trump is being led by the nose by Nethanyahu.
Iran I feel has longer staying power in this than Israel, the delay works heavily in their favour. Can reorganize and resist better with each passing hour.
it seems that way..
All that megalomaniac needs is ego burnishing praise and that’s enough to get a lunch invite to the WH. The ridiculousness of the entire situation but for the actual gravity of it, could pass off as a SNL sketch.
Point number 2 crossed my mind for sure. And thank you for voicing what I wanted to on that podcast with Omar Ali. The interruption was super annoying! I stopped listening after 20 minutes.
I need to synopsise the rest of it.
Sry can I influence you to leave that be. I too found it rather a poor podcast, seemingly done when tempers were flared and the desire to rant overwhelmed the need to rationally discuss.