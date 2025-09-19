Links on My Browser Right Now – Open Thread

A few pieces I’ve been reading this week:
The Lies America Tells Itself About the Middle East: (Foreign Affairs) – On how U.S. narratives obscure its own role in the region.
Don’t Overestimate the Autocratic Alliance: (Foreign Affairs) – A counterpoint: authoritarian states may not be as cohesive as advertised.
The Four Humours: Our 2,500-Year-Old Mania for Personality Types: (BBC Future) – Why these frameworks endure and what that says about how societies interpret character.
Can We Hear God? (Bahá’í Teachings) – A reflection on divine communication and perception.
- The Dawn of the Post-Literate Society: (James Marriott, Substack) – On how screens and AI are reshaping reading and writing itself. Thanks Kabir for the suggestion.
Reflections
On the Ummah: Muslims have often failed to concede ground in internal debates, which has left them politically boxed in. One reform across all denominations would be to return directly to the Quran as the primary authority. That alone would dissolve many cultural accretions, halal (animals should be stunned before slaughter), hijab (a Sassanian trait), and other practices, into something more adaptive.
And here’s a more speculative question: if the “Satanic Verses” were reconsidered if Al-Lat, Al-Uzzah, and Al-Manat were understood as sacred divinities at the threshold of the Lote Tree, would that make Islam more fluid, especially for minority-majority dynamics?
On Kabir: I’m not moderating him out, but readers should be aware that he frames everything through Muslim-rights activism. Engage, but don’t get gaslit into endless provocations. Everyone is entitled to their nationalisms — but they can’t claim liberalism at the same time. That tension makes it worth examining how plurality is treated within the Hindu fold itself. Dharma, unlike the Abrahamic Faiths, tends to all for multiple truths co-existing with each other (Buddhism and indigenous East Asian religions).
👉 Over to you. I’m retreating from heavy moderation — I see BP’s strength in letting the commentariat lead. Biases are fine. Gratuitous abuse is not.
“In March 1998 the Indian PM Gujral, told … “Pakistan was not capable of making atomic bombs.” he had been convinced by Indian Intelligence and Dr Raja Raman, the head of Indian Atomic Energy Commission, who had publicly claimed that nuclear weapon were beyond Pakistan’s reach.”
“Everyone is entitled to their nationalisms but they can’t claim liberalism at the same time”– Why not? Aren’t the Democrats in the US American nationalists who also espouse liberalism (neoliberalism to their critics)? Aren’t Congress voters Indian nationalists who also espouse center-left ideas?
There is no inherent contradiction between nationalism and liberalism.
Here’s something interesting I read today:
“The dawn of the post-literate society” by James Marriott
https://jmarriott.substack.com/p/the-dawn-of-the-post-literate-society-aa1
Think of it as a tariff on foreign labor.
(I was a H-1B for three terms of 6 years each. Didnt complete the 3rd term)
The proclamation restricts entry under the H-1B program unless accompanied by the payment, which of course will make it so prohibitively expensive to hire foreign workers that only a handful such applications will be made.
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trump-slap-h1-b-visas-100000-fee-infosys-cognizant-plunge
IMF and African Gold
Dont know how much of this is fact.
eg IMF Kristalina Georgieva, is still in Office.
https://web.facebook.com/reel/754124724113823
For sbarrkum:
“In Sri Lanka, ex-president’s arrest brings to fore frustrations with post-crisis austerity measures” by Uditha Devapriya & Rumeth Jayasinghe
https://scroll.in/article/1086445/in-sri-lanka-ex-presidents-arrest-brings-to-fore-frustrations-with-post-crisis-austerity-measures
Current govt trying to keep promises and kicking the can down the road. So focusing bringing charges against previous politicians on slim, grounds.
SL will have to have austerity one way or the other, by choice or forced.
Cut down imports and rely on local food. Local manufacture.
Its the Urban population (20%) that will be most affected.
I live in rural village. Life goes on and many work in the mid east.
yes crazy devaluation.
happy to see you become author ONLY if you post new content and no reposts. reflect on it
That’s OK. I don’t plan on being involved with this site any longer.
There is too much of an anti-Pakistan tone. It’s really not pleasant for me or for any patriotic Pakistani for that matter.
No one really talks about Pakistan except you and maybe xtm. Stay off the site for a few days, see if anyone mentions it and then you can clip on your spurs and come riding back to rescue the land of the pure from the slights of the infidels.
Unlike the existing Power of Siberia 1, which draws gas from Irkutsk (north of Mongolia), POS-2 taps into the same Arctic reserves in Yamal that once fuelled Germany’s industrial might for half a century. For decades, German prosperity rested on a bargain: cheap Russian gas in exchange for high-value German manufactured exports. This was the essence of Willy Brandt’s Ostpolitik and the foundation of Germany’s rise as Europe’s economic powerhouse.
The results of the sanctions regime have been contrary to what was predicted. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said that the “Russian industry was in tatters” and it was “taking chips from dishwashers and refrigerators to fix their military hardware”. Von Der Leyen is eating crow now as Germany, France and the UK teeter on the edge of economic and political collapse while Russian shows little sign of being in “tatters”.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/how-west-screwed-itself-energy-geopolitics
yes the reaction to the Russian operation in Ukraine was stupid.
Ukraine has the Novoruyssia part which is not Ukraine proper