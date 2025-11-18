BP may have just jumped the shark

In the never-ending saga of BP, we may have just hit one of the more outlandish claims:
“Like I said, I’m not defending his comments. I wouldn’t have made them.
Regardless of any provocation, calling someone ‘subhuman’ and ‘neanderthal’ is not on—especially when those words are used by a Brahmin. It’s casteist.”
I’m fully in favour of interrogating caste. But the idea that the twice-born must exercise an extra layer of self-censorship before using a generic insult is excessive. An insult is an insult; attaching caste-specific moral disclaimers to ordinary online behaviour doesn’t clarify anything. It just adds ritual guilt where none is needed.
I support the critique of caste bias, but my fundamental sympathies are with Dharmic civilisation; precisely because Dharma is pluralistic enough to allow a hundred flowers to bloom. That pluralism should extend to how we discuss caste, not collapse into moral policing tied to someone’s birth category.
In my opinion (which you are of course free to reject), no one should ever call anyone else “subhuman” or “neanderthal”. Those should be absolute red lines.
Sbarrkum is correct that these words have a history. They have been used by upper-castes against lower castes as well as against black people by white people.
Ultimately, this is not my issue. I’m a Muslim. My religion doesn’t justify caste.
However, I will note that my comments have been edited for simply calling someone “stupid”. “Subhuman” is infinitely worse.
This blog needs clear and uniform standards for what kind of discourse is acceptable and what kind of discourse is unacceptable.
In the past, I took great exception to a non-Muslim commenter using the phrase “taqqiya” against me (the only Muslim on the blog). For sbarrkum to be called “subhuman” is something similar.