The Chess Masters Who Weren’t

The presumption behind the grand-strategist mythos is always the same. Trump, Milei, Netanyahu, Modi and Orbán are playing three moves ahead, and the other side is stupid. Strip the second half of that sentence and the first collapses.

Look at the scoreboard.

Op Sindoor. India’s post-operation strategic environment does not favour India. Whatever the tactical ledger reads, the diplomatic map around South Asia has tightened against Delhi, not loosened. Delhi has learned. The region has taken notes.

Pakistan. The surprise winner of Op Sindoor is not India. Rawalpindi has played the post-operation hand better than anyone expected and is now cashing cheques in Washington, the Persian Gulf and Beijing in the same quarter. On the current scoreboard, Pakistan is the diplomatic champion of the world.

Iran.* Tehran has pushed back harder than the MAGA-Likud axis priced in. Hormuz did not close on Washington’s schedule. The Islamic Republic has not folded on Washington’s terms. The deterrence calculus is running the wrong way.

Lebanon. Netanyahu was ordered to stop. Not persuaded, not incentivised. Ordered. That is a tell about who holds the leash, and it is not Jerusalem.

Hungary. Orbán conceded on 12 April 2026. Sixteen years, gone in a single parliamentary cycle, to Péter Magyar’s Tisza on a two-thirds supermajority. Some say it was thanks to JD’s Kiss of Death. The flagship of illiberal democracy in Europe was voted out by the electorate it was supposed to have captured.

The structural point is harder than any single theatre. Xi and Putin operate without the constraint of competitive elections, independent courts or coalition arithmetic. The far-right quintet operates inside all three and is trying to match authoritarian tempo from within liberal scaffolding. It does not work. The flexibility differential is not a skill gap. It is a regime-type gap. You cannot out-Putin Putin with a cabinet that has to stand for re-election, a judiciary that can still strike your orders down, and allies that can still walk.

Worse, the bloc has drifted into an Israel-centred alignment as its organising axis. Milei has called himself the “most Zionist president in the world.” That is a narrow base on which to hang a civilisational project. It collapses the quintet’s foreign policy into one theatre, one survival question, and one ally’s political clock.

What looks from inside the movement like civilisational restoration looks from outside like the accelerated stripping of American hegemony. Every arena in which the quintet has tried to project force in the last six months has reverted, stalled or reversed. The chess masters are losing pieces, and the board is being rearranged by others.

Read our comments. Every thread runs the same circuit. Trump does X and a chorus explains why X was the deep play. Modi does Y and the same chorus decodes Y as civilisational mastery. Netanyahu does Z, and Z becomes, retroactively, the only move available.

Demonetisation: the canonical case.

8 November 2016. Five hundred and one thousand rupee notes voided overnight. Stated targets: black money, counterfeiting, terror financing. The RBI’s own data later confirmed that over 99% of demonetised notes returned to the banking system. The policy cost roughly ₹1.28 lakh crore in the first three months alone. Around a hundred deaths attributable. The unorganised sector, the MSME economy, the daily-wage poor and the rural cash economy were eviscerated, because for them cash is not a convenience but the circulatory system of economic life. Every stated target missed. Every unstated cost borne by the poorest.

A decade later, a Ranveer Singh blockbuster, Dhurandhar 2, is enlisted as post-hoc exegesis. A fictional RAW operative named Hamza infiltrates an ISI-Dawood counterfeit pipeline, a fictional ₹60,000 crore note-flood is foiled, and Notebandi is retconned from economic catastrophe into civilisational masterstroke. The chorus cites the film. The film cites nothing.

Cinema becomes evidence. Evidence becomes theology. Theology explains away the corpses.

Men are not gods. Political projects are not revelations. Every serious civilisational tradition has warned against the sanctifying of temporal rulers, and it warned for a reason. This is what the worship of earthly gods produces. Not analysis. Hagiography with a box-office gross. And the habit rots the capacity to see.

The question BP should sit with is not whether this is happening. It is who picks up what Washington is dropping. Beijing and Moscow, on current form, are not building an order. They are waiting out one. The multipolar settlement that emerges may be something neither the liberal order nor the authoritarian one has a template for.

* Standing Note on Iran (after the jump)

BP Precedent · 19 April 2026

For this post and every future BP post that touches Iran, one thing on the record.

We hold no brief for the Iranian regime. Our argument that Washington and Jerusalem have miscalculated on Tehran is a strategic observation, not a moral endorsement. The two are different categories and BP should not let commenters collapse them.

To our mind, the Iranian government is genuinely evil in what it does to the Bahá’ís. Iran’s roughly 300,000-strong Bahá’í community, the country’s largest non-Muslim religious minority, has faced 47 years of systematic state persecution: exclusion from education and employment, confiscation of property, demolition of graves, mock executions, the 1991 government memorandum that formalised the policy of blocking Bahá’í development, and a sustained propaganda apparatus that brands Bahá’ís as Israeli spies. See ThePrint’s 12 April 2026 report: Iran is oppressing its biggest non-Muslim minority. Baha’i are labelled as Israeli spies.

And not only Bahá’ís. The Iranian revolution has been an unmitigated disaster for every Iranian citizen: Muslim, minority, secular, religious. Women. Dissenters. Journalists. Ethnic minorities. Economic migrants. An entire generation has been immiserated by a theocratic ruling class that has fused state power, religious authority and organised violence.

The strategic point stands independently of all this. Tehran can be a monstrous government and still be winning the board against Trump and Netanyahu. Recognising the second does not dilute the first.

Analysis of regime behaviour is not endorsement of the regime. Any future BP post on Iran should be read with this note in mind.