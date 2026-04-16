Open Thread; the endless Argument of the Archives

What We Did

Brown Pundits was founded as a diaspora project. A handful of Brown people thinking out loud about where they came from, what it meant, and whether the subcontinent could be understood in English without either romanticising it or apologising for it.

What happened instead was stranger and more valuable. The site became a place where the subcontinent argues with itself in public, without editorial supervision, without a line to hold, and without the particular kind of cowardice that afflicts publications which need to keep everybody happy.

Over the past week, we forced the archive into coherence. All 3,987 published posts; every Open thread, Genetics argument, Civilisational essay, Partition debate, BrownCast episode, Film review, Obituary, every Moderation notice, are now part of a single navigable structure. For the first time, the site can be read not as a sequence of posts, but as a narration.

What the Archive Revealed

The Partition of India is not a historical event on this site. It is a living emergency. Every argument we have had about Pakistan’s identity, India’s secularism, the Muslim League, Jinnah that is QeA, the two-nation theory, Bangladesh’s founding, the treatment of minorities across all three successor states; all of it is 1947 refusing to close. The wound keeps producing arguments because it was never properly treated. The British left. The questions they left behind did not. Brown Pundits has been, among other things, one of the few places in the English-speaking world where those questions are fought over by people who have actual stakes in the answers, not just professional opinions about them.

Pax Persica

The Persianate thread runs deeper than most readers know, including most of our own commenters. This site has been arguing, since nearly the beginning, about what it means that the Persianate world receded; for Urdu, for the Mughal inheritance, for Pakistan’s civilisational identity crisis, for the relationship between India and Iran that exists beneath and before the Islamic period.

That argument has become more urgent, not less, as Iran’s geopolitical position has transformed over the past year. The archive contains the prehistory of what you are watching on the news. It is one of the things that makes this site genuinely irreplaceable, and it is almost entirely unread.

Our Genetics Trove

The genetics archive is BP’s most singular contribution to the English-speaking world. Razib Khan built something here that does not exist anywhere else at this level of accessibility: a decade of South Asian population genetics; Aryan migration, caste endogamy, the Indus Valley, steppe ancestry, the Dravidian substrate, translated for a general reader and argued over in the comments by people who knew what they were talking about. The implications of that science for the stories South Asians tell about themselves are enormous and mostly unabsorbed. The archive is sitting there waiting.

The diaspora thread is messier, more personal, more argumentative, and more honest about what it actually feels like to be Brown in the West than almost anything published in mainstream media. It is not a coherent argument. It is a record of people working something out in real time, across a decade, with varying degrees of success. That is its value. The working-out is the content.

Controversy that is Caste

And then there is caste. The single most argued-about topic on this site, it turns out. More than Kashmir. More than Modi. More posts touching the caste system than any named historical figure or geopolitical crisis. This is because caste is not a topic. It is the grammar of South Asian social life, and no amount of political modernity has dissolved it. Every argument about representation, about genetics, about the diaspora, about Hindu nationalism, about Pakistan’s class structure; they all eventually arrive at caste. Brown Pundits has been arguing about this honestly, which means uncomfortably, which means productively.

What the archive proves, above all, is that the triad at the centre of this site, Indic civilisation, Islamic civilisation, Identity, is not a set of categories. It is an ongoing collision. The three have never resolved into synthesis. They keep producing new arguments in new forms because the underlying tensions have not been settled by history. They have only been deferred.

What Next

Roughly Eighty-two thousand comments. Eleven years. The tagging is only the beginning.

Over the coming weeks we will be building out thematic thread pages; curated reading paths through the archive on Partition, genetics, the Persianate world, caste, the diaspora, and Indo-Pak relations.

The goal is to make fifteen years of argument accessible to someone arriving here for the first time, without burying them in the post stream.

In the meantime: use the tags. Find a thread. Follow it backward. You will discover that someone was making your argument in 2016, that someone else demolished it in 2017, and that the demolition was itself demolished in 2019, and that all three positions are still alive in the comment section of a post from last month. This is not a publication. It is a record of an argument that refuses to end.