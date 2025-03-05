“I’m not white, I’m Pakistani.”

 

 

She has strikingly European features—reminiscent of the last Tocharians. But what’s more interesting is how deeply assimilated Muslims in the English-speaking world are—everyone immediately understood the Daywalker joke.

Presumably, she’s Pathan (or mixed), and if she had been Afghan instead of Pakistani, she’d likely have actively identified as white. But in Pakistan, “whiteness” is too remote as a social identity to be meaningfully claimedUrdu writes like Dari/Farsi but speaks like Hindi, reinforcing its deep Desi-ness.

I once knew a Hindu Punjabi boy who looked entirely white—not even remotely South Asian. His entire social world reflected that. Whether we acknowledge it or not, racial presentation subtly shapes everything—from friendships to careers to dating.

Billu
Billu
9 hours ago
  1. If anything, muslims come out as the most non-assimilated people in the white world. These people are the children of elites, hence more assimilated. Else just go to r/Pakistan.
  2. Urdu- like hindi-is a dialect of Hindustani. All pakistani languages are made to written in nastaliq ……. and now learning to write urdu, it seems like a joke. I’d think the same would be true of another indo-european language – farsi.
Nivedita
Nivedita
46 minutes ago
Billu

I would hazard a broader generalization. Most Muslims ( not all) are resistant to assimilation anywhere. It’s more true now than it was 20-30 years back. Anecdotally, in India atleast there never used to be perceptible difference in how Hindus and Muslims looked in terms of clothing, language and cultural symbols. Now, it is so obvious due to the complete Arabization of the Indian Muslim. They have completely otherized themselves by discarding their Indian / Hindu cultural identity and embracing an alien one only because of religious affiliation.

The Irainians on the other hand are proud of their Persian heritage and see it as a forced Arab (inferior) religious imposition on their way of life, culture etc. This is what sets them apart from the subcontinent Muslims ( exceptions exist, but are in a minority).

xperia2015
xperia2015
5 hours ago

Why just racial presentation, cultural affiliations have strong dictates on our behaviour too. A christian from the sub continent moving abroad is far more likely to assimilate in western culture and date and marry a westerner (churches being ideal locations for societal interaction) than a Hindu or a Muslim.

Razib Khan
Admin
Razib Khan
1 hour ago

you always say that. i don’t agree at all. maybe it’s true for you.

