“I’m not white, I’m Pakistani.”

“White girl” shocks entire comedy show pic.twitter.com/TiQ2JSl8Py
— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) September 14, 2024
She has strikingly European features—reminiscent of the last Tocharians. But what’s more interesting is how deeply assimilated Muslims in the English-speaking world are—everyone immediately understood the Daywalker joke.
Presumably, she’s Pathan (or mixed), and if she had been Afghan instead of Pakistani, she’d likely have actively identified as white. But in Pakistan, “whiteness” is too remote as a social identity to be meaningfully claimed—Urdu writes like Dari/Farsi but speaks like Hindi, reinforcing its deep Desi-ness.
I once knew a Hindu Punjabi boy who looked entirely white—not even remotely South Asian. His entire social world reflected that. Whether we acknowledge it or not, racial presentation subtly shapes everything—from friendships to careers to dating.
I would hazard a broader generalization. Most Muslims ( not all) are resistant to assimilation anywhere. It’s more true now than it was 20-30 years back. Anecdotally, in India atleast there never used to be perceptible difference in how Hindus and Muslims looked in terms of clothing, language and cultural symbols. Now, it is so obvious due to the complete Arabization of the Indian Muslim. They have completely otherized themselves by discarding their Indian / Hindu cultural identity and embracing an alien one only because of religious affiliation.
The Irainians on the other hand are proud of their Persian heritage and see it as a forced Arab (inferior) religious imposition on their way of life, culture etc. This is what sets them apart from the subcontinent Muslims ( exceptions exist, but are in a minority).
Why just racial presentation, cultural affiliations have strong dictates on our behaviour too. A christian from the sub continent moving abroad is far more likely to assimilate in western culture and date and marry a westerner (churches being ideal locations for societal interaction) than a Hindu or a Muslim.
you always say that. i don’t agree at all. maybe it’s true for you.