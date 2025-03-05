“I’m not white, I’m Pakistani.”

“White girl” shocks entire comedy show pic.twitter.com/TiQ2JSl8Py — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) September 14, 2024

She has strikingly European features—reminiscent of the last Tocharians. But what’s more interesting is how deeply assimilated Muslims in the English-speaking world are—everyone immediately understood the Daywalker joke.

Presumably, she’s Pathan (or mixed), and if she had been Afghan instead of Pakistani, she’d likely have actively identified as white. But in Pakistan, “whiteness” is too remote as a social identity to be meaningfully claimed—Urdu writes like Dari/Farsi but speaks like Hindi, reinforcing its deep Desi-ness.

I once knew a Hindu Punjabi boy who looked entirely white—not even remotely South Asian. His entire social world reflected that. Whether we acknowledge it or not, racial presentation subtly shapes everything—from friendships to careers to dating.