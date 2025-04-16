Constitutional Preambles in South Asia

an old article from our archive that has become hard to find, so reposting.

Most Countries around the world have a single consolidated written

document as their Constitution (UK, New Zealand, Israel and Canada being

notable exceptions here) and among these, a great many also have a

preamble- a brief introductory text, preceding the main body of the

written constitution. Preamble is essentially a polemic/set of guiding

principles/visionary statement on the part of Constitution makers,

before laying the foundation of a State in the main body. While it is of

little consequence in day to day workings of a State, a Preamble does

give us a fascinating insight into the ideals and cultural-historical

myths propagated by a State- the context, the bigger picture, THE

purpose behind that particular State’s existence.

Japan’s post-war preamble, for instance, vouches for International Peace and affirms that people of Japan shall never again be visited by horrors of war due to Government actions. French Preamble recalls Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen from 1789 and establishes France as a secular and democratic country. Likewise, North Korean Preamble promises a self-reliant socialist state that has realised the ideas and leadership of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

And what do South Asian Preambles say? All 7 South Asian Countries

have a written constitution and all, but Maldives, have a preamble. Here’s the list:

Preamble of Afghanistan Constitution

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficient, the Most Merciful

Praise be to Allah, the Cherisher and Sustainer of Worlds; and Praise and Peace be upon Mohammad,

His Last Messenger and his disciples and followers

We the people of Afghanistan:

• Believing firmly in Almighty God, relying on His divine will and adhering to the Holy religion of Islam;

• Realizing the previous injustices, miseries and innumerable disasters which have befallen our country;

• Appreciating the sacrifices, historical struggles, jihad and just

resistance of all the peoples of Afghanistan, admiring the supreme

position of the martyr’s of the country’s freedom;

• Comprehending that a united, indivisible Afghanistan belongs to all its tribes and peoples;

• Observing the United Nations Charter as well as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights;

And in order to:

• Strengthen national unity, safeguard independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country;

• Establish an order based on the peoples’ will and democracy;

• Form a civil society void of oppression, atrocity, discrimination as

well as violence, based on rule of law, social justice, protecting

integrity and human rights, and attaining peoples’ freedoms and

fundamental rights;

• Strengthen political, social, economic as well as defense institutions;

• Attain a prosperous life and sound living environment for all inhabitants of this land;

• And, eventually, regain Afghanistan’s appropriate place in the international family;

Have, herein, approved this constitution in accordance with the

historical, cultural and social realities as well as requirements of

time through our elected representatives in the Loya Jirga, dated

January 3, 2004, held in the city of Kabul.

Preamble of Bangladesh Constitution

We, the people of Bangladesh, having proclaimed our Independence on the

26th day of March, 1971 and through [a historic war for national

independence], established the independent, sovereign People’s Republic

of Bangladesh;

[Pledging that the high ideals of absolute trust and faith in the

Almighty Allah, nationalism, democracy and socialism meaning economic

and social justice, which inspired our heroic people to dedicate

themselves to, and our brave martyrs to sacrifice their lives in the war

for national independence, shall be fundamental principles of the

Constitution;]

Further pledging that it shall be a fundamental aim of the State to

realise through the democratic process to socialist society, free from

exploitation-a society in which the rule of law, fundamental human

rights and freedom, equality and justice, political, economic and

social, will be secured for all citizens;

Affirming that it is our sacred duty to safeguard, protect and defend

this Constitution and to maintain its supremacy as the embodiment of the

will of the people of Bangladesh so that we may prosper in freedom and

may make our full contribution towards international peace and

co-operation in keeping with the progressive aspirations of mankind;

In our Constituent Assembly, this eighteenth day of Kartick, 1379 B.S

corresponding to the fourth day of November, 1972 A.D., do hereby adopt,

enact and give to ourselves this Constitution.

Preamble of Bhutan Constitution

• We, the People of the Kingdom of Bhutan,

• Blessed by the Triple Gem, the protection of our guardian deities, the

wisdom of our leaders, the everlasting fortunes of the Pelden Drukpa

and the guidance of His Majesty the Druk Gyalpo, Jigme Khesar Namgyel

Wangchuck;

• Solemnly pledging ourselves to strengthen the sovereignty of Bhutan,

to secure the blessings of liberty, to ensure justice and tranquillity

and to enhance the unity, happiness and well being of the people for all

time;

• Do hereby ordain and adopt this Constitution for the Kingdom of Bhutan

on the Fifteenth Day of the Fifth Month of the Male Earth Rat Year

corresponding to the Eighteenth Day of July, Two Thousand and Eight.

Preamble of Indian Constitution

WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA,having solemnly resolved to constitute India

into a [SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC] and to secure

to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity;

and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the [unity and integrity of the Nation];

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do

HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION.

Preamble of Nepal’s Interim Constitution (2007)

WE, THE PEOPLE OF NEPAL, IN EXERCISE OF THE SOVEREIGN POWERS AND STATE AUTHORITY INHERENT IN US;

Recognizing the mandate of the Nepali people expressed, from time to

time, since before 1951 until now, through historical struggles and

people’s movements for democracy, peace and progress; Having determined

upon the progressive restructuring of the state in order to resolve the

existing problems of the country relating to class, caste, region and

gender; Expressing our full commitment to democratic norms and values

including a system of competitive multiparty democratic rule, civil

liberties, fundamental rights, human rights, adult franchise, periodic

elections, full freedom of the press, independence of the judiciary and

concepts of the rule of law; Guaranteeing the basic rights of the Nepali

people to frame a Constitution for themselves and to participate in the

free and impartial election of the Constituent Assembly in a fear-free

environment; And keeping democracy, peace, prosperity, progressive

economic-social changes and sovereignty, integrity, independence and

dignity of the country as a central concern; NOW THEREFORE, in order to

institutionalize the achievements of the revolution and movements till

this date, hereby promulgate this INTERIM CONSTITUTION OF NEPAL, 2063

(2007), prepared through a political consensus and to be in force until a

new Constitution is framed by the Constituent Assembly.

Preamble Of Pakistan Constitution

Whereas sovereignty over the entire Universe belongs to Almighty Allah

alone, and the authority to be exercised by the people of Pakistan

within the limits prescribed by Him is a sacred trust;

And whereas it is the will of the people of Pakistan to establish an order—

Wherein the State shall exercise its powers and authority through the chosen representatives of the people;

Wherein the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance and

social justice, as enunciated by Islam, shall be fully observed;

Wherein the Muslims shall be enabled to order their lives in the

individual and collective spheres in accordance with the teachings and

requirements of Islam as set out in the Holy Quran and Sunnah;

Wherein adequate provision shall be made for the minorities freely to

profess and practise their religions and develop their cultures;

Wherein the territories now included in or in accession with Pakistan

and such other territories as may hereafter be included in or accede to

Pakistan shall form a Federation wherein the units will be autonomous

with such boundaries and limitations on their powers and authority as

may be prescribed;

Wherein shall be guaranteed fundamental rights, including equality of

status, of opportunity and before law, social, economic and political

justice, and freedom of thought, expression, belief, faith, worship and

association, subject to law and public morality;

Wherein adequate provision shall be made to safeguard the legitimate interests of minorities and backward and depressed classes;

Wherein the independence of the judiciary shall be fully secured;

Wherein the integrity of the territories of the Federation, its

independence and all its rights, including its sovereign rights on land,

sea and air, shall be safeguarded;

So that the people of Pakistan may prosper and attain their rightful and

honoured place amongst the nations of the World and make their full

contribution towards international peace and progress and happiness of

humanity:

Now, therefore, we, the people of Pakistan,

Conscious of our responsibility before Almighty Allah and men;

Cognisant of the sacrifices made by the people in the cause of Pakistan;

Faithful to the declaration made by the Founder of Pakistan,

Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, that Pakistan would be a democratic

State based on Islamic Principles of social justice;

Dedicated to the preservation of democracy achieved by the unremitting struggle of the people against oppression and tyranny;

Inspired by the resolve to protect our national and political unity and

solidarity by creating an egalitarian society through a new order;

Do hereby, through our representatives in the National Assembly, adopt, enact and give to ourselves, this Constitution.

Preamble Of Sri Lankan Constitution

The PEOPLE OF SRI LANKA having, by their Mandate freely expressed and

granted on the sixth day of the waxing moon in the month of Adhi Nikini

in the year two thousand five hundred and twenty-one of the Buddhist Era

(being Thursday the twenty-first day of the month of July in the year

one thousand nine hundred and seventy-seven), entrusted to and empowered

their Representatives elected on that day to draft, adopt and operate a

new Republican Constitution in order to achieve the goals of a

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC, and having solemnly resolved by the grant

of such Mandate and the confidence reposed in their said

Representatives who were elected by an overwhelming majority, to

constitute SRI LANKA into a DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC whilst

ratifying the immutable republican principles of REPRESENTATIVE

DEMOCRACY, and assuring to all peoples FREEDOM, EQUALITY, JUSTICE,

FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN RIGHTS and the INDEPENDENCE OF THE JUDICIARY as the

intangible heritage that guarantees the dignity and well-being of

succeeding generations of the People of SRI LANKA and of all the people

of the World, who come to share with those generations the effort of

working for the creation and preservation of a JUST AND FREE SOCIETY:

WE, THE FREELY ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES OF THE PEOPLE OF SRI LANKA, in

pursuance of such Mandate, humbly acknowledging our obligations to our

People and gratefully remembering their heroic and unremitting struggle

to regain and preserve their rights and privileges so that the Dignity

and Freedom of the Individual may be assured, Just, Social, Economic and

Cultural Order attained, the Unity of the Country restored, and Concord

established with other Nations,do hereby adopt and enact this

CONSTITUTION as the SUPREME LAW of the DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF

SRI LANKA.

Maldivian Constitution does not have a Preamble.

Few (superficial?) Observations: