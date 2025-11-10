Two of my recent essays

I have two pieces of writing I want to share. The first is an essay I wrote on Iqbal for his birthday (9th November), exploring how we have misread him, and how, in a way, he misreads himself.

https://inkelab.substack.com/p/iqbal-an-uninteresting-poet

The second piece discusses how book reviews can nudge critical readership in Pakistan. It includes a situational analysis of reading habits in the country, the role of reviews and sugarcoating, and the emerging Bookstagram and BookTok communities.

https://dunyadigital.co/books/jumpstarting-critical-reading-the-power-of-a-book-review

Would love to know what you people think about both. Thanks!

Furqan Ali

I'm a Chartered Accountancy trainee with experience in financial analysis, tax advisory, and public sector consulting. I've worked on national and international projects with HEC, SMEDA, and ADB. I chair the Children and Youth Advisory Board at Climate Forward Pakistan, co-founded the Policy Club, and founded the Dead Poets Society of Pakistan to celebrate literary expression. I write for The News International and The Friday Times, and I'm a member of the Youth General Assembly, advocating inclusive, youth-led change.

