📊 Brown Pundits Hits 63,094 Visits in August (+156% Surge)

That’s more than 2,000 visitors a day. What’s driving it?

✅ Open Threads

✅ Honest takes

✅ And yes — argumentation.

But arguments only work if they spark thought, not just heat. Take Kabir; he’s a regular, and I’ve given him free rein. But his tendency to argue without reflection rubs people the wrong way. He blames his relative unpopularity on identity, but it’s more about tone than religion; highhandedness vs humility.

In my own recent disagreement: I paused, thought, reflected deeply. That’s the spirit of BP; a messy, open-minded search for truth.

🎭 Meanwhile, the real tamasha isn’t cricket 🏏 (India did trounce Pakistan) — it’s on X, and on the BP comment section.

X 🧵:

Image

The stupas raises a deeper question:

How central was Buddhism to the Indian subcontinent — and how total was its erasure? In the heartlands, Brahmanism absorbed and displaced it; in the frontier zones, Islam swept away what remained. What we see today are ruins — but once, this was the dominant civilizational framework of the region.

Was its disappearance a slow assimilation, or a deliberate effacement?

Indosaurus
Editor
Indosaurus
1 hour ago

Hinduism does it’s usual thing. They made Buddha an avatar of Vishnu. So both, some part subsumed, some part deliberate incorporation.

Hinduism itself changes drastically. Vegetarianism was largely unknown before Buddhism & Jainism enters the scene,

Brahminical Hinduism was revived only with the priestly caste matching a Buddhist monks rejection of meat, alcohol and pleasure.

I have been to innumerable Jain temples, with most of the ritual aspects of Hinduism, (the offerings and idol adorning) suppressed they offer a simpler, less chaotic experience.

I feel the Dharmic faiths move in lockstep, modernising and revising together.

1
Reply
X.T.M
Author
X.T.M
1 hour ago
Reply to  Indosaurus

excellent comment; feels this could be a post 🙂

0
Reply
Indosaurus
Editor
Indosaurus
1 hour ago
Reply to  X.T.M

🙂 Why one, should have a series on dietary habits really. They are their own rabbit warren. I have a couple of silly theories too, sometime soon.

Also that beef lynching is definitely not an Indian media ad. That sort of ad will get you instantly jailed in India. My guess is a Pakistani having fun with AI.

0
Reply
X.T.M
Author
X.T.M
1 minute ago
Reply to  Indosaurus

Yes – absolutely ..

Oh ok – good spot on the ad ..

0
Reply
