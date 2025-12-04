Macaulay, Macaulayputras, and their discontents

We had some discussion about Macaulay on X and I wanted to write a piece about it, but I also know I probably wont get the time soon, so I am going to just copy and paste the discussion here, I am sure people can follow what is going on and offer their comments..

It started with this tweet from Wall Street Journal columnist Sadanand Dhume:

In India, critics of the 19th century statesman Thomas Macaulay portray him as some kind of cartoon villain out to destroy India. In reality, he was a brilliant man who wished Indians well. Link to article.

I replied:

I have to disagree a bit with sadanand here bcz I think while cartoonish propaganda can indeed be cartoonish and juvenile, there is a real case to be made against the impact of Macaulay on India.. Education in local languages with hindustami or even English (or for that matter, sanskrit or Persian, as they had been in the past during pre islamicate-colonization India and islamicate India respectively) as lingua franca would have been far superior, and the man really did have extremely dismissive and prejudiced views, the fact that they were common views in his world explains it but does not excuse it. The very fact that many liberal, intelligent and erudite Indians of today think he was “overall a good thing” is itself an indication that his work has done harm.. BTW, there were englishmen in India then who argued against Macaulay on exactly these lines..

Akshay Saseendran (@Island_Thought) replied:

Always believe that the past shouldnt be judged by the yardsticks of today… But Macauclay for better or worse brought English education to India which openned the doors to modern learning for a country whose education system at that point in time was fossilized to say the least. Wouldnt expect say elementary science in the 1800s to be in the vernacular when the money spent on education itself was miniscule… Also this has contributed to atleast India’s relative advantage when it comes to an English speaking workforce which can earn decent foreign exchange.

Me:

I agree that we cannot judge the past by the yardsticks of today, but that was not the question. ALL Asian cultures and countries were scientifically and economically far behind Europe in 1835 and all paid the price in various ways. Some of the elites tried to adopt western knowledge and methods and Japan actually succeeded at first attempt, others took a more roundabout route.. places like Turkey, Egypt, Thailand, Vietnam, Korea, China all learned new knowledge. But none of them abandoned their own language as medium of instruction in the long run and over time they have managed to develop fairly modern educational systems in their own languages. There is no reason why various Indian subcultures could not have done the same. Or rather, there may be reasons, but they represent Indian weaknesses, not some sort of superior choice made by India.. the aim of national development is not earning foreign exchange by being better able to serve in some foreign army after all :)_

To which Vinod (@vinodkumarpm1) replied:

A minor point. If British had decided an Indian language for higher education it would have been Persian. Persian was the official language in most part of India when British arrived. I had read that British chose English over Persian to reduce the chances of a future Indian rebellion. From a Hindu perspective, English was always preferable to Persian as Persian is considered as the language of Islamic rule and supremacy.

Me: Possible. Though they could also have picked hindustani.. they were more comfortable with it and so were many Indians.. It was definitely considered for this role, but English was picked because of the reasons enumerated by Macaulay

Meanwhile Akshay added:

Agree to some parts… But India currently has 22 official languages… The countries you just mentioned are literarily homogenous Nations with a same lingua franca! That is not the case here… Also subcultures developing indivisually without contributing to the national whole creates risk of Balkanization On 2nd thoughts, Macaulay did India a favour & went against the tenets of “Divide & Rule” policy which vernacular education would have been He brought in a link language which was as alien to a Tamilian as it is to a Hindi speaker thereby helping create National Consciousness without exacerbating linguistic chauvinism.

me:

1. My point is not that English should or could now be replaced easily or even needs to be replaced.. history creates its own new realities. By now, it is also an Indian language, but the theoretical argument still matters because the argument is less about what language to use today and more about how one sees history and Indian culture vs Anglo culture and whether one conceives of India as inherently incapable of certain things or just that accidents of history led to X instead of Y and WE are adapting and adopting on our own terms. That also changes how one deals with realities today and tomorrow.. an anti-macaulayite can also write in english and continue to teach in IIT in English, but his vision does create a pressure at every decision point to promote a more culturally rooted alternative. What would have happened if Macaulay had gone with the suggestion to use indian languages and if Indians had written their own version instead of adopting macaulay’s vision of the worth of this vs that is also an argument about how one sees India and its potential and its worth.. that is also part of why we have this argument. The thought is that the same impulses that make us favor macaulay’s views also affect how we make NON-LANGUAGE related decisions today, not in 1835.

Meanwhile, on the question of alternatives, here is a long tweet from user @shrutammegopaya

This isn’t true. First let’s try to understand who Macaulay was arguing against. There were two camps who opposed his “minute” on education – 1. The Orientalists – led by HT Prinsep, HH Wilson, Lancelot Wilkinson 2. The Vernacularists – led by Brian Hodgson, William Adam The strawman that is erected is that Indians would’ve been deprived of “Enlightenment” advancements in Europe but for Macaulay. But neither the Orientalists nor the Vernacularists argued for statism where education in India is untouched by advancements in the West. Orientalists – argued for a model where western science gets grafted on to the Sanskritic tradition, through translations which many of these orientalists were working on. E.g. Charles Hutton’s early 19th cen textbook on Mathematics was already translated (or being translated) into Sanskrit around the time Macaulay was writing his minute! Lancelot Wilkinson’s “Sehore” experiments in central India are another case in point where the heliocentric model was taught to local brahmins , and attempts were made to integrate it in existing brahminical learning, with successsful results! Vernacularists – offered an alternative model where vernacular languages are used as media to teach the “new” learning from Europe. WIlliam Adam made the case that a large enough network of schools already existed in Bengal that could leverage learning material in vernacular languages. This is consistent with the observations of later scholars like Dharampal and even contemporaries of that period like Thomas Munro in Madras. The Orientalists and Vernacularists lost the battle. Macaulay triumphed. The result was not some resounding success we all should be proud of. It essentially had a negative impact on education and literacy rates at the mass level with closure of traditional schools, creating a small elite (exactly as Macaulay envisaged). Even as late as 1931, Indian literacy rate was barely 9%. Likely not a big improvement from say a century earlier. Probably even a decrease (though I don’t have data to back this) W.r.t. Macaulay’s comments on single shelf of Europe vs entire Sanskrit corpus : No need to beat yourself up and wallow in shame. There were many areas where existing Indian knowledge held its own, and areas where it didn’t. The Scientific Revolution of 17th and 18th cen was a unique event. India caught up with it more slowly than it might have otherwise, thanks to Macaulay. Macaulay’s minute suited Britain the best, because his goal wasn’t “enlightenment” of India, but to create a class of anglo-literate people in India who could run the lower rungs of government. Instead of importing expensive labor from Britain. In that respect, his minute made perfect sense to the powers that be