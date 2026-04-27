India and Pakistan Are Playing Chicken; simply to hurt themselves

Two comments are worth picking up on, and one claim worth interrogating.

N disagrees that contact ameliorates ties. EK suggests the only Islamicate voices the Indian RW respects are those who have “debased their own civilizational integrity.” We do not know who he is shadow-tweeting. It could be us, the Founders of this blog, who are Islamicate by heritage and recognisably friendly to Hindu right-wing readings. Either way, the framing is off. And then there is Q, on the thread as we write, claiming Pakistanis “will eventually take over the Islamicate world.“

The cost of distance

The dominant idea of the last decade is that less contact means more security. Fewer visas. Less trade. No cricket. No artistic exchange. Reduced diplomatic warmth. This is sold as realism. It is, in large part, self-harm.

Distance does not produce clarity. It produces mythology. When people stop meeting one another, they begin imagining one another. The imagined neighbour is always simpler, darker, and easier to hate than the real one.

He is also, as Dhurandhar showed, sexier. Hatred and desire run on the same current. The more villainous the Pakistani on screen, the more the Indian audience leans in.

Civility is built by proximity. Not sainthood. Habituation. When people share space, study, trade, marriage, and culture, the room for fantasy narrows. One can still dislike the other side. But one dislikes actual people, not cartoons.

Nivedita’s response to this is that contact theory is “akin to blaming a victim for not engaging with the perpetrator.” That feels like the Israeli security story applied to the Indian Sub-continent. It assumes Pakistanis are a permanent terror-source requiring permanent counter-violence.

Pakistan obliges the narrative by behaving badly enough often enough to keep it alive. India obliges the frame by treating every bad actor as the median Pakistani. Both governments are now invested in the loop.

Pakistanis no longer defend hybrid Islamicate culture

They defend an Islam that has no Hindu in it. That is a different project, and a smaller one.

We are relearning Urdu from a Persian base. The asymmetry is immediate. Persian has no grammatical gender. Urdu has gender everywhere. The days of the week in Urdu come from Hindu names. The signs of the zodiac come from Hindu names. Khariboli, the substrate of modern Urdu, emerged around Delhi. Urdu is an Indian language with a Persian-Arabic vocabulary overlay. To pretend otherwise is to deny the body while praising the clothing.

Pakistani Islamicate culture is hybrid by construction. The denial of that hybridity does not strengthen it. It hollows it out. This is Pakistan’s error, and it is self-inflicted.

Q’s leadership thesis is fiction

The Persians were called fire-worshippers when Islam arrived. They became the cardinal subject race of the religion, and they did not Arabise. They went a different way and adopted Shiism. Shiism is roughly 30 to 42 per cent of the population of the Middle East. Iranians are roughly 30 to 42 per cent of all Shias. The Persian Gulf is historically Shia with Sunni emirates layered on top. A consolidated Shia state of the Gulf, were it ever to exist, would be the richest country on the planet (stay tuned).

Pakistan is not in this story. Pakistan is a Sunni state on the eastern margin of the Muslim world, with no claim on the religion’s classical metropoles, no claim on its theological centres, and a hybrid Indian substrate it has chosen to resent rather than mobilise. It is also not coded as a first-rate Islamicate people from the ME perspective. Urdu is read there as an Indian tongue. Biryani is Indian. The whole Islamicate inheritance is Indian. The Taj Mahal looks Muslim from inside India and unmistakeably Indian from outside it.

The leadership claim, on the data, is a bedtime story.

Indians and Pakistanis do not know each other

When BB writes about Pakistan, it is the work of someone who reads about Pakistan from the outside. The analytic frame is wrong, and that mistake reproduces itself at the level of the Indian state. India has made strategic missteps because it does not understand Pakistani psychology.

This is what makes BP interesting. The Islamicate founders of this blog understand Muslim psychology from the inside and have crossed into a different civilisational matrix, Western or Hindu or some hybrid. That dual standpoint is rare. It is why the comment thread occasionally generates more light than the average op-ed page.

The lost public sphere

Bollywood once functioned as a common emotional market. Pakistani households watched Indian films, quoted the songs, followed the stars, and treated Bombay’s output as partly theirs. Indian popular culture travelled west not as foreign export but as shared inheritance.

Soft power is strongest when the audience feels ownership. It is weakest when it feels patronised. That shared sphere has narrowed. Pakistanis still watch Bollywood. They no longer own it. Had new Khans (Mahira or a Fawad) risen through Bombay over the last fifteen years, the Aam Aadmi in Lahore would by now treat any cut-off from Indian culture as a personal affront. That option is closed. No missile system replaces cultural intimacy.

Pakistan is Prussia, not Wilhelmine Germany

India is the natural hegemon of South Asia. India borders every SAARC nation except Afghanistan. Every neighbour, by virtue of geography, ends up in some posture of adjustment toward Delhi.

Pakistan’s structural advantage is the inverse. It cannot dominate anybody, so it becomes the friend of everybody who feels crowded by India. Sri Lanka. Bangladesh. The Maldives. Nepal at moments. Iran at moments. Pakistan is in its Bismarckian Prussia phase: tightly defined, master of its narrow neighbourhood, no further. The Wilhelmine phase, the grandiose imperial overreach, was 1971, and that ended badly.

A Bismarckian Pakistan is more dangerous to India than a Wilhelmine one. The Wilhelmine version invites coalitional response. The Bismarckian version quietly aggregates the discontent of every smaller state India has ever pressured. India is not winning that competition. It does not seem to have noticed it is happening.

Both wings have left

Both wings of the old India have psychologically departed. Pakistan obviously. Bangladesh more interestingly. The 1971 revolution sits in Indian memory as a victory over Pakistan. In Bangladeshi memory, the threat that has organised national identity since the 1990s is India, not Pakistan. The Sinhalese feel similarly. So do significant constituencies in Nepal, the Maldives, and now Bhutan. Pakistan does not have to do anything to benefit from this. The structure does the work.

India is now larger and stronger than ever, and emotionally smaller than the civilisation from which it emerged.

A note on the diaspora-elite distortion

The Pakistani commentators on this blog are, almost without exception, diaspora or domestic elite. They will cheerfully make their own masses eat dust for the sake of their own civilisational grandiosity. The Pakistani peasant is not on this comment thread, and he is not particularly interested in leading the Muslim world. Hold this in mind when reading any sentence that begins “Pakistanis believe.“

India has the inverse problem in a useful form. The argument there is constant, public, reflective, occasionally brilliant. The argument is the system working. Pakistan does not have this. That is not a sign of unity. It is a sign of an elite that sings the tune of a Pied Piper.

The way out is the way in

There is no glamorous solution. No grand treaty. No sudden fraternity. More visas. More students. More trade. More artists. More flights. More cricket. More Urdu studied honestly. More Sanskrit in her Home River. More Pakistanis in Mumbai. More Indians in Lahore. Proximity before harmony. That is how normality is built.

The close

India risks mistaking size for strategy. Pakistan risks mistaking negation for identity. Both mistakes are expensive. N is wrong about contact. EK is fishing. Q’s leadership claim is a bedtime story. The subcontinent was not made to live as two sealed camps glaring across a fence. Until both states relearn that, they will keep doing what they have been doing for decades: injuring each other, limiting themselves, and calling it victory.