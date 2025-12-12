Dhurandhar showcases Bollywood’s New Obsession: The Sexy Pakistani Villain

We watched Dhurandhar last night at Apple Cinemas (the last time we went to see Ishaan Khatter’s Homebound). It is the best mass-market Bollywood film I’ve seen since Animal, and far more immersive. What struck me most was not the action, nor the plot, but Bollywood’s new formula: a full-scale fetishisation of Pakistan.

Kabir keeps claiming that Bollywood casts Pakistanis as villains. This misses the point. The villain is always the sexiest figure in any film. Bollywood has finally realised this. Raazi hinted at it. Animal stumbled on it with Bobby Deol’s star stealing turn. Dhurandhar perfects it.

For the first time, Hindu actors are not performing cartoon versions of Pakistan. They are cosplaying Pakistanis with forensic precision; the clothes, the diction, the swagger, the social codes. In earlier decades the attempt was clumsy. Now the calibration is exact. Pakistan, in these films, becomes the Wild West of the subcontinent: familiar enough to feel intimate, distant enough to feel dangerous.

The logic is simple. India’s ascent turns Pakistan into its shadow: recognisable, intimate, and yet visibly unsteady. The language is the same, the gestures familiar, but the world feels misaligned. Desire lives in that slippage. Afghanistan is too foreign, Iran too remote. Only Pakistan combines proximity with decay and decadence.

Dhurandhar leans into that space. Ranbir Kapoor is very good; Akshaye Khanna is extraordinary. His Baloch arrival scene, scored with a track styled for the Gulf, has already gone viral. This is no accident. After Animal made a Persian song an anthem, Bollywood has learned that Pakistan is a portal through which it can sample the entire Middle East: rhythm, costume, masculinity, and myth.

The film also treats 26/11 with the requisite respect but still reserves a lot of respect for its villains. It understands that the India–Pakistan conflict is no longer a question of borders but of psychology. The two male Hindu juggernauts (Ranbir versus Ranvir) are both children of Partition, playing out an argument their grandparents never resolved. What Bollywood has built, deliberately or not, is a new aesthetic: Pakistan as the subcontinent’s most glamorous disaster.

Dangerous, broken, desirable, and always in reach. It is a remarkable shift. India may be producing patriotic cinema, but the country that now occupies its erotic imagination is the one it claims to oppose.