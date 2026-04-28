Gurdaspur and Siliguri: The Two Necks That Held

A precedent post on Pakistan’s self-exile from the subcontinent, and the geography that outlasted it

This is not anti-Pakistan polemic. Pakistan can flourish in the role she has chosen, and may continue to do so (Pakistan’s pivotal role in the US-Iran war is, on any honest reading, a legitimisation win for the current hybrid government)). The point being made here is structural, not personal.

Pakistanis are a subset of the British Raj’s Muslim population. As Punjabis, as inheritors of the Mughal cultural complex (alas one cannot destroy his Masjid and simultaneously claim to be his heir), as native carriers of the Hindustani register that becomes Urdu under one stylisation and Hindi under another, they began with a favoured position inside the subcontinent. They have traded it for a subordinate position inside the wider Muslim world. The internal hierarchies of the Islamicate, where Pakistanis rank against Arabs, Turks, and Persians, are dense and unflattering and deserve their own treatment another day.

The cause of the trade, in the end, is theological. The subcontinent runs on iconographic generosity, painted shrines, sung saints, plural deities, devotional excess. Strict iconophobia cannot live inside that civilization without breaking it. Pakistan chose the stricter line in 1947 and has progressively tightened it since. The Urdu denial, the recent insistence in some Pakistani quarters that Urdu is not really an Indian language, is the cleanest evidence of the opt-out.

Irreducibly Indo-Persian

Urdu is so deeply Indo-Persian that the Bahá’í World Centre treats it as functionally a near-cognate of the source languages.

Urdu is one of only two languages, alongside Turkish, whose closeness to Persian and Arabic permits direct translation of the Bahá’í Writings without going through Shoghi Effendi’s, the Beloved Guardian, authoritative English.

Denying India is denying the warm Gangetic soil, Urdu grew on.

Having opted out, the revisionism follows. India is re-described as a “pretend hegemon,” a state that only pretends to dominate the subcontinent. It is a comforting line. It is also strategically illiterate. The argument collapses on a map. Did India retain her two chicken’s necks?

She did. Both of them. And that is why the Republic remains intact while Pakistan’s eastern wing does not.

The first neck is Gurdaspur.

When Cyril Radcliffe drew his line in August 1947, three Muslim-majority tehsils, Gurdaspur, Batala, and Pathankot, were awarded to India against demographic logic. Alastair Lamb, in Birth of a Tragedy and Incomplete Partition, set out the case at length: an earlier draft of the Award is understood to have placed Gurdaspur in Pakistan, the announcement was held back until after the transfer of power, and Mountbatten’s interventions in the process were neither neutral nor procedurally clean. The outcome was a thin land bridge that gave Delhi her only road and rail link to Jammu and Kashmir. Without Gurdaspur, the airlift of 1947 to Srinagar is logistically impossible. Without Gurdaspur, the Indian state has no mechanism to project force north of the Pir Panjal. Kashmir is then lost not to Pakistani arms but to plain geography.

Pakistan understood this in 1947, in 1965 (a war in which Pakistan seems to have gained territory in Cholistan), and again in 1971. She never came close to severing it.

The second neck is Siliguri.

A strip of land roughly twenty-two kilometres wide at its narrowest, pinched between Nepal, Bhutan, and the eastern flank of Bangladesh. Through it run the only roads, the only railway, and the only fuel pipelines linking mainland India to her eight northeastern states. Sever Siliguri and Arunachal, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Sikkim become an island, accessible only by air or by transit through a foreign country.

In 1971 Pakistan’s Eastern Command was destroyed before it could mount any threat to this corridor. The Indian Army moved south and east into Dhaka. Pakistan moved nowhere. The Siliguri Corridor was never even contested.

The position has since hardened in India’s favour. Bangladesh, the state Pakistan lost in 1971, now actively cooperates with Delhi against the Northeast insurgencies, has resolved its land and maritime boundary disputes peacefully, and has normalised relations even after the political turbulence of the last cycle. The neighbour through whose territory the second neck might once have been threatened is now a partner in keeping it open. That is not a fact about ideology. It is a fact about geography settling, over fifty years, into the only configuration it could.

This is the inversion that the revisionists cannot face.

A genuine hegemon-failing state would have lost one of its necks. India lost neither. Pakistan, by contrast, lost an entire wing, fifty-six per cent of her population, the demographic majority of her own polity, and the two-nation theory along with it. Niazi surrendered ninety-three thousand men at the Ramna Race Course. The Instrument of Surrender remains the largest military capitulation since the Second World War.

A fake hegemon does not produce that outcome. A fake hegemon is not what writes the Instrument. It is what signs it.

The structural picture is plainer still. India occupies roughly seventy-three per cent of the subcontinent by land area, seventy-five per cent by population, and over eighty per cent of regional GDP. By every metric used in international relations literature to define regional hegemony, relative power, geographic centrality, neighbour dependency, India qualifies and Pakistan does not register as a contender.

The two necks held in 1971. They have held since, tested at Kargil in 1999 and at Doklam in 2017, and confirmed each time.

Pakistani revisionism wants the geography to be different. It is not. The map after 1971 is the map of a structurally complete Indian state and a structurally truncated Pakistani one. No essay changes that fact. The chicken’s necks held. The wing fell.

The Prussia of Islam

Post-Pahalgam, the verdict has settled. Pakistan is the Prussia of the Muslim world. Militarised, disciplined, defined by her army before her culture. She could have been something else. With the Muhajir high culture, Delhi and Lucknow transplanted to Karachi, with the geography, the origins, the depth, the texture, the population, she had every ingredient required to be the England of the subcontinent, or even the France of it, a great civilizational power inside the region of her own birth. She chose Prussia instead. And the Prussia of the Muslim world is, on closer inspection, the “Jamadar” of the Muslim world. The word is Urdu. The rank is colonial.