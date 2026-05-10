She carried an entire civilization in her hands

She didn’t pack much. Maybe a small murti of Ganesha wrapped carefully in the folds of a sari. A handwritten copy of the Hanuman Chalisa. A few photos of her parents and siblings. And yet — she carried everything. She carried the festivals, prayers, stories, and values. She carried the smell of incense and the sound of bhajans through an apartment in a new city, and Diwali into suburban houses that had never known the glow of a diya. And she carried the faith that her children would one day know their roots. For many of us, that woman was our mother. For others, it was a grandmother, a great-grandmother, or an ancestor whose name we speak with reverence. And for others still, it is a woman who came to Hindu Dharma not through birth, but through calling — who chose this path and carried it forward with just as much love and devotion. They made sure we knew every word of the aarti. They cooked prasad in kitchens far from the land where the recipes were born. They taught us that being Hindu and American were never in conflict. We could be both, fully and proudly. Our ancient traditions were NOT a burden to hide, but a gift to share. And the values passed down through thousands of years — dharma, seva, ahimsa — are very much needed today.